Bozeman, MT

XL Country 100.7

30 of Montana’s Best Breweries

Whether it's hot or cold outside, whether you're hanging out with friends or relaxing alone, the best way to unwind is to sit back with a great Montana craft beer. In Montana, the passion for craft brewing can be seen at all levels, from high production facilities that sell beer nationwide to small breweries that are in the business because of their passion to serve their community. Montana has it all.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!

We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
LIVINGSTON, MT
Bozeman, MT
City
Bozeman, MT
XL Country 100.7

Thieves Get 5-Finger Discount at Local Gallatin Valley Business

The Manhattan Police Department is asking for help from the public local two thieves that reportedly stole several items from a business in the Gallatin Valley. According to a post shared on the Manhattan Montana Police Department Facebook page, law enforcement is searching for a male and a female wanted in connection to several thefts at Manhattan Ace Hardware.
MANHATTAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Love Donuts? You Need To Try This Bakery

Sometimes the best way to start your morning is with a sugar rush that will have you grinning ear to ear. Donut shops are rare here in the Gallatin Valley; luckily, we have one of the best in the whole state: Granny's Donuts, a Bozeman institution. Many of the other bakeries here in the Gallatin Valley don't bake donuts on a daily basis. Fortunately, this bakery is here to help change that.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Win Cash Fall 2022: Official Contest Rules

WIN CASH Fall 2022 - RULES. Sweepstakes Entry Period Dates: September 19, 2022- October 14, 2022. Station Address: 125 West Mendenhall St, Bozeman, MT 59718. Townsquare Media, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliated companies (together, the "Company"), will conduct the Sweepstakes substantially as described in these rules, and by participating, each participant agrees as follows:
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Weird And Interesting Facts About Montana State

It's always fun to learn some interesting facts about the largest university in Montana. Montana State University is considered one of the top academic establishments, not only in the Pacific Northwest, but in all of the United States. The university has grown considerably over the past several years. The student population is from all over the world, new majors, classes, and technology are becoming available, and athletics become more prominent each year.
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

GVLT completes easement with Bos Hay and Grain

Gallatin Valley Land Trust is pleased to announce the completion of a new conservation easement in partnership with the Bos Family. Ron and Janice Bos founded Bos Hay and Grain, a large crop production agriculture business that produces hay and grain throughout the Gallatin Valley. Earlier this year, they partnered with GVLT to complete a conservation easement on their own 300-acre farm located in the historic Gooch Hill area.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
XL Country 100.7

Bozeman Welcomes One of the Best Stand-Up Comedians Of All Time

If you're a fan of stand-up comedy, you don't want to miss this hilarious event coming to Bozeman. Paula Poundstone is a well-known name in stand-up comedy. Her 1990 HBO special, Cats, Cops and Stuff was named one of the 5 funniest stand-up specials ever by Time Magazine. She has been featured on several talk shows, including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Last Call with Carson Daly, Late Show with David Letterman, and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Bear Tranquilized in Bozeman: Here’s What Happened

A black bear was tranquilized and removed from a Bozeman neighborhood on Monday, September 19th. In an interesting turn of events, a curious black bear made its way into the neighborhood and climbed a tree. The stubborn bear refused to come down and had to be removed by Bozeman Fire.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

XL Country 100.7

Bozeman, MT
ABOUT

XL Country 100.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

