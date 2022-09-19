Commuter Services of Pennsylvania, a nonprofit organization, is celebrating Car Free Day, Thursday, September 22nd, with cities across the globe. Throughout the entire month of September, commuters are invited to try a greener mode instead of driving alone to celebrate Car Free Day. By carpooling with at least one other person, trying local transit, biking, walking, vanpooling or working from home, commuters can help reduce congested roadways and combat air pollution. Not only can commuters help with the environmental cause, using a green commute mode can keep money in their wallets or burn calories for a healthier lifestyle.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO