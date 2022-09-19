Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
No charges will be filed against homeowner who killed intruder
LOT OF BLOOD OVER HERE. WE GOT A VERY GOOD SET OF NEIGHBORS. TELL 12 NEWS THE DEADLY CONCLUSION TO A FRIDAY EVENING BREAKING SPREE HAPPENED AT THIS HOME ON 64TH AVENUE. KENOSHA POLICE SAY THAT INTRUDER FORCED HIS WAY INTO THE HOME AND ATTACKED THE HOMEOWNER. THEY THEN SAY THAT HOMEOWNER FOUGHT BACK AND KILLED THE INTRUDER AS IT WAS HAPPENING. SOME OF MY FAMILY MEMBERS HEARD A LOUD THUMP IN A SCREAM. ALFREDO MONROY LIVES NEXT DOOR. POLICEMEN WERE JUST COMING DOWN THE STREET. THERE WAS PROBABLY A DOZEN OR MORE POLICE OFFICERS HERE. YOU TAKE YOUR BREATH AWAY. AND ESPECIALLY SEEING SO MANY POLICE VEHICLES, EMERGENCY VEHICLES WERE EVERYWHERE. IT WAS LIKE A RED GLOW THROUGHOUT THE NEIGHBORHOOD. RESIDENTS ON CHRISTMAS LANE SAY THE INTRUDER STARTED ON THEIR TYPICALLY QUIET STREET DAMAGING VEHICLES. IT’S SCARY. IT REALLY IS. HOME SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWS THE INTRUDER INTERACTING WITH AN ACROSS THE STREET HOMEOWNER. MINUTES BEFORE THE INTRUSION. OVER ON 64, NEIGHBORS TELL 12 NEWS THEY’RE TAKEN ABACK, BUT GLAD THE HOMEOWNERS WHERE THIS ALL ENDED ARE OKAY. I’M GLAD THAT THEY WERE ABLE TO DEFEND THEMSELVES AND KEEP THEIR HOME AND OUR NEIGHBORHOOD.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Man shot, wounded in north side home
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a man was shot and wounded on the city's far north side Tuesday night, Sept. 20. The victim, a 44-year-old Milwaukee man, was in his home on Servite Drive – located just southwest of 76th and Brown Deer – around 9:20 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha Police identify intruder killed after attempted Friday break-in | Crime & Courts
The Kenosha Police Department identified the man who was killed Friday night after attempting to break into a home on the 6900 block of 64th Avenue, as 22-year-old Franklin D. Clark. At about 7:20 pm Friday night, Kenosha Joint Services Dispatch Center began receiving calls to alert police of a...
CBS 58
Man sentenced to 48 years for shooting, wounding Kenosha police officer
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 31-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 48 years in prison for shooting and wounding a Kenosha police officer in August of 2020. Officials say Massey shot Officer Justin Pruett, a 30-year-old man with two years of service in the department, while the officer was investigating an attempted vehicle break-in near 46th and Sheridan.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha bar shooting; families demand answers, nobody in custody
KENOSHA, Wis. – Four people were shot and two of them died after a shooting outside a Kenosha bar on Sunday, Sept. 18. Now, one family is identifying one of the victims. FOX6 News cameras caught Kenosha police officers working to gather evidence near Roosevelt and 23rd Avenue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Officers walked into Las Margaritas with the bar owner and her attorney.
WISN
Barn catches fire near Racine County highway
RAYMOND, Wis. — Firefighters are investigating what caused a barn to catch fire near Interstate 94 and Seven Mile Road. It started just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Raymond Fire and Rescue units arrived at the scene to find a small shed at the rear of the property fully involved in fire and extending to a pole barn.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, crash, Capitol and Sherman, at least 4 vehicles hit
MILWAUKEE - Antonio Brashear, 22, of Milwaukee, faces multiple charges in connection with a shooting that happened Sept. 9 near Capitol and Sherman. According to prosecutors, he admitted to driving the vehicle from which shots were fired, hitting at least four other vehicles, causing a crash and sending a man to the hospital. It all happened because Brashear and his passengers thought the people in the car they shot at were threatening them.
Kenosha homeowner killed intruder with a knife, won't face charges
Kenosha police released more information on Wednesday about a homeowner who killed an intruder on Friday, Sept. 16.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
The Rittenhouse shootings started a gun debate in Kenosha that hasn’t ended
This story was published in partnership with The Trace, a nonprofit newsroom covering gun violence in America. It can be viewed here on THETRACE.ORG. Sign up for their newsletters here. It’s been more than two years since a police officer fired seven shots into the back of 29-year-old Jacob Blake,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha woman who allegedly was practicing driving caused a crash that injured a passenger | Crime & Courts
BURLINGTON — A Kenosha woman who was reportedly practicing driving because she didn’t have a license allegedly caused a crash, which injured another woman who was in the car, then fled the scene. Valorie J. Gruber, 42, of the 6700 block of 14th Avenue, was charged with three...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha woman dead, struck by SUV while trying to cross I-94
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate-94 near Pewaukee on Monday evening, Sept. 19. A news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol says around 8 p.m. Monday, a trooper was dispatched to a single vehicle versus pedestrian fatality crash. Several units with the Waukesha County...
wgtd.org
Investigation into Weekend Shootings in Kenosha Continues
(WGTD)---Kenosha Police Chief Eric Larsen tells WGTD that he’s considering recommending that the Las Margaritas tavern lose its licenses to operate. The bar was the scene of a deadly shooting early Sunday morning in which two people died and two were injured. The police chief has the power to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee garage burglary suspects wanted: police
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for three suspects wanted for an Aug. 1 burglary on the city's south side. The suspects allegedly broke into a garage on 68th Street north of Howard Avenue around 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 1 and took property. Police described all three suspects...
CBS 58
Milwaukee woman sentenced to 18 months for hit-and-run that killed bicyclist
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman was sentenced Tuesday in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred back in March. Thirty-one-year-old Amber Corrao was sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison followed by three years of extended supervision. Records show Corrao pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in death in August. Prosecutors...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
No criminal charges recommended for Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth
The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is declining to file any criminal charges against Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth. Beth has been under investigation since April for improperly giving over $21,000 in “stipend” pay to his Admission and Release Specialists and Special Operations Manager. While the release...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin woman gives wrong name after arrest, encouraged teenage sister to drink & drive
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a police chase in Racine County that reached speeds over 100 mph, two women from northeast Wisconsin are facing multiple charges. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on September 19 around 2:30 a.m. deputies saw a vehicle driving on I-94 near Spring Street at 107 mph. Even though authorities tried a traffic stop, the vehicle continued driving at speeds over 100 mph.
Bodycam video released shows deadly Zion police shooting of armed man
Police say the video shows a man opening fire on the responding officers before he was fatally shot by police.
Washington Examiner
Kenosha homeowner to face no charges after standing ground and killing intruder
A homeowner in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is not likely to face any charges after standing his ground and killing an intruder who was trying to break into homes Friday. The incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. in the area of the 6900 block of 64th Avenue, according to the Kenosha Police Department.
wlip.com
Report: No Charges In Home Friday’s Deadly Home Invasion
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–No charges will be filed against the Kenosha homeowner who killed an intruder on Friday night. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely told the Kenosha News that he doesn’t anticipate the Kenosha Police Department to be referring to any criminal charges. Gravely says that all indications...
CBS 58
Woman claims her car was totaled during Shorewood market shooting
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 34-year-old man is recovering following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Metro Market on Oakland Ave. While local officials say that the victim will be fine, we spoke to a woman who detailed how she was impacted when the suspect's car hit her vehicle while fleeing the scene.
