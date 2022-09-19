Read full article on original website
Fido Motors Café Is A Kalamazoo Hole In The Wall Coffee Shop
Driving to work every day can be one of the most calming, important, and insightful times in your day. I know I love to take this time to be happy for another day, prepare myself for the day ahead, and to take in everything around me. In the past few months due to all the construction, I have decided to start taking one route to work and another route home to avoid traffic.
Have You Eaten At These Ghost Kitchens In The Kalamazoo Area?
I was scrolling through Uber Eats the other night, and noticed a new place that no one had talked about in Kalamazoo yet - Leo's Italian Kitchen. The food looked good, sounded good, it had pretty positive reviews, so I gave it a shot. It wasn't bad at all, especially...
Old Save A Lot On Stadium Dr In Kalamazoo Now A Spirit Halloween
I wanted to say something a couple of months ago after the Save A Lot on Stadium Dr in Kalamazoo closed down about it becoming a Spirit Halloween this Fall, but I didn't wanna be cliche or possibly be wrong having another business move in, but something about the notion just spoke to me. Now we can officially say that the abandoned building intuition was correct and it is indeed a spirit Halloween. Back in February, the owners of the store decided to close down, with multiple employees taking to social media to make the announcement:
Two Men and a Truck moves into new 17,000-square-foot facility in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Less than a year after breaking ground on a new 17,000 square-foot facility, Two Men and a Truck is completely moved into its new digs on the east side of Kalamazoo. The company on Wednesday morning celebrates the opening of the new facility, located at 3521...
Barrios Tacos Tequila & Whiskey Opening in Downtown Kalamazoo
Tacos and Tequila go hand in hand, as someone who gets together on a weekly basis with friends for Taco Tuesday, I can tell you that statement is absolutely true. Whether you like chorizo, steak, chicken, ground beef, or any other kind of taco, a margarita or a few for that matter can always make the occasion better. If you're feeling bold you can always take tequila shots straight, with a dash of salt, and a bite of lime.
According To You, These Are The Best Businesses In Kalamazoo
Every once in a while we need to take a break from the goofy news and articles and sad stories that are happening around the area and just straight up show some love for some of the great local businesses we have around Kalamazoo because there are a lot of them. The beauty of it is there are always new businesses popping up, so there's always room for growth on this list. But we asked you what your favorite businesses were around the area and why you love them so much and the general consensus is...people love to eat:
kzookids.com
Best New Restaurants in Kalamazoo: Your Fave New Dining Spots
We are lucky to live in Kalamazoo with so many culinary masterpieces nearby. While we LOVE our restaurants (6600+ votes for the best restaurants in Kalamazoo support that notion), we never settle for good enough when it comes to our food. And neither do our local restaurant owners: even during...
Cheers! City of South Haven Debates New Social District Downtown
The longstanding issue is still up for debate in the city of South Haven: should a social district be established downtown?. Southwest Michigan saw a rise in this new trend during the Covid-19 pandemic when indoor dining was restricted. Instead, locals were invited to enjoy their food and drinks, including alcohol, safely outdoors during the era of social-distancing.
These Kalamazoo Area Natives Own A Nationally Based Vegan Restaurant
Food is something that every human being needs to survive and there are so many different cultural differences that make up the different food dishes we consume. Depending on where you are in the world, there are different plants that are native to that region or they use different spices for flavor. There is even debate and discrepancy between what kinds of food products or what types of meat we should be eating.
Kalamazoo Wants To Know: Where’s the Best Place to Watch the Sunrise?
I have a Pure Michigan dream, something that's always been on my bucket list: I want to see the sunrise over Lake Huron and the sunset over Lake Michigan in the same day. It's doable, right? The only reason I haven't crossed it off my to-do list yet is because I haven't yet found the right time to be in Lake Huron at the crack of dawn. It's just a matter of putting in the effort to make it happen.
MLive.com
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Renzema's Bakery
Loaves of bread sit on display at Renzema’s Bakery on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 214 Link Ln in Parchment. Renzema's Bakery sells different types of bread for people to order the night before or purchase the next morning.Get Photo. 8 / 16. Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Renzema’s Bakery...
wmuk.org
Inaugural Sounds of the Zoo roars out of the gate with over 50 bands and a mission to lift the Kalamazoo scene
Jennifer Hudson-Prenkert has organized and memorized the entire 50-plus band schedule of her brainchild, Sounds of the Zoo. The free festival, which takes place Sept 26 - Oct 2 at a variety of Kalamazoo venues, will feature an array of West Michigan bands and performers who play all kinds of music. Events run from 6-10 pm Monday through Thursday at Bell’s Eccentric Cafe, the Hilton Garden Inn, Old Dog Tavern, and the Xperience, with full-day music at Bronson Park on Friday and Saturday. On top of that, the festival will feature 4 Busking Performance Stations along the Kalamazoo Mall on Saturday, October 1 from 12:00-6:00pm. See the full schedule here.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Church acquires former Huntington Bank HQ for $7M
Family Church recently purchased the former Huntington Bank headquarters in Holland for $7 million. Constructed in 1992, the three-story building consists of 132,127 square feet and sits on 41.7 acres at 10717 Adams St. The site includes a private drive, parking and close access to downtown Holland and Grand Rapids via I-196.
A Friendly Suggestion For Making Bike Lanes Safer in Kalamazoo
Here's why the new Downtown Kalamazoo bike lanes are dangerous and how to fix them. Don't get me wrong, I am thrilled that Downtown Kalamazoo is frequently looking for new ways to improve our experience and increase safety for bike riders and pedestrians. However, the confusion the new bike lanes have caused has very little to do with drivers getting used to the change and more to do with the clunky design.
Bad News K-Zoo: National Beer Shortage Incoming
Kalamazoo and beer are like peanut butter and chocolate. Great on their own, but together it just makes too much sense. However, one side of the illustrious duo may take a bit of a siesta, or at the very least, become a very expensive date. According to Axios, a supply...
WWMTCw
Allegan County Fair breaks attendance record with popular performers
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County Fair broke records Saturday. Through the lens: Allegan County Fair bring fun and entertainment. Over 318,000 people attended the record-breaking weekend, according to Saree Miller, executive director of the Allegan County Fair. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Sam Hunt with Travis Denning performed in the...
Kalamazoo commissioners approve 20% utility bill hike
People in the Kalamazoo area will now be paying more for their water and sewer bills. City commissioners approved a rate hike at Monday night's meeting with a unanimous vote.
Say It Ain’t So! Momma’s Snack Shack in Three Rivers to Close
You hate to see it happen. Unfortunately another business in southwest Michigan has announced its imminent closure. This time it's Momma's Snack Shack in Three Rivers that's taking the hit. Owner Erin Bucher shared the news via the Momma's official Facebook page, saying:. I am writing through the tears so...
Battle Creek Area Baker Gains Millions of Views With Muffins
Just in time for the weather to get a little cooler, a Battle Creek area baker is going viral on Tiktok for her scrumptious recipes. Chelsea (great name), also known as @chelslikescutefood on Tiktok, has gathered more than 57,000 followers thanks to her mouth-watering baking videos. Whether she's making muffins, cheesecakes, or lemon loaves, her videos are enough to make you drool. One of her more popular videos gained over one million views. You can see why:
WZZM 13
Bioluminescent mushrooms are popping up around West Michigan
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Candy Corn often mark the transition from summer to fall, but what about glow-in-the-dark mushrooms?. Jeff Baurs and assistant Devin Desgranges, viewers from Barry County, stumbled upon this natural phenomenon. Often occurring in the late summer to early fall months, these...
