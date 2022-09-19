ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fido Motors Café Is A Kalamazoo Hole In The Wall Coffee Shop

Driving to work every day can be one of the most calming, important, and insightful times in your day. I know I love to take this time to be happy for another day, prepare myself for the day ahead, and to take in everything around me. In the past few months due to all the construction, I have decided to start taking one route to work and another route home to avoid traffic.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Old Save A Lot On Stadium Dr In Kalamazoo Now A Spirit Halloween

I wanted to say something a couple of months ago after the Save A Lot on Stadium Dr in Kalamazoo closed down about it becoming a Spirit Halloween this Fall, but I didn't wanna be cliche or possibly be wrong having another business move in, but something about the notion just spoke to me. Now we can officially say that the abandoned building intuition was correct and it is indeed a spirit Halloween. Back in February, the owners of the store decided to close down, with multiple employees taking to social media to make the announcement:
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Barrios Tacos Tequila & Whiskey Opening in Downtown Kalamazoo

Tacos and Tequila go hand in hand, as someone who gets together on a weekly basis with friends for Taco Tuesday, I can tell you that statement is absolutely true. Whether you like chorizo, steak, chicken, ground beef, or any other kind of taco, a margarita or a few for that matter can always make the occasion better. If you're feeling bold you can always take tequila shots straight, with a dash of salt, and a bite of lime.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

According To You, These Are The Best Businesses In Kalamazoo

Every once in a while we need to take a break from the goofy news and articles and sad stories that are happening around the area and just straight up show some love for some of the great local businesses we have around Kalamazoo because there are a lot of them. The beauty of it is there are always new businesses popping up, so there's always room for growth on this list. But we asked you what your favorite businesses were around the area and why you love them so much and the general consensus is...people love to eat:
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Cheers! City of South Haven Debates New Social District Downtown

The longstanding issue is still up for debate in the city of South Haven: should a social district be established downtown?. Southwest Michigan saw a rise in this new trend during the Covid-19 pandemic when indoor dining was restricted. Instead, locals were invited to enjoy their food and drinks, including alcohol, safely outdoors during the era of social-distancing.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
103.3 WKFR

These Kalamazoo Area Natives Own A Nationally Based Vegan Restaurant

Food is something that every human being needs to survive and there are so many different cultural differences that make up the different food dishes we consume. Depending on where you are in the world, there are different plants that are native to that region or they use different spices for flavor. There is even debate and discrepancy between what kinds of food products or what types of meat we should be eating.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Wants To Know: Where’s the Best Place to Watch the Sunrise?

I have a Pure Michigan dream, something that's always been on my bucket list: I want to see the sunrise over Lake Huron and the sunset over Lake Michigan in the same day. It's doable, right? The only reason I haven't crossed it off my to-do list yet is because I haven't yet found the right time to be in Lake Huron at the crack of dawn. It's just a matter of putting in the effort to make it happen.
KALAMAZOO, MI
