ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

This is Why Grand Junction Would Wind Up In Jail

Most of us in Grand Junction, Colorado are law-abiding citizens. Imagine, though, having to call your family to inform them you've been arrested and are now in jail. What would your family assume you had done?. I asked on Facebook, "If you were arrested with no explanation, what would your...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Cars
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
City
Fruita, CO
KJCT8

CBI Issues Missing Senior Alert in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an a missing person’s Wednesday night. 84-year-old Calvin Manning is described as black, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen driving away from an assisted living facility at 2835 Patterson Road. Manning is said to have dementia, refuses to take medication and has violent tendencies.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Land deal signed for Clifton road project

CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County commissioner Scott McGinnis called a half-million dollar land purchase “necessary” to keep improving Clifton. The county purchased two chunks of right-of-way from two separate owners. One portion cost $375,000 and the other cost $119,000. The work included will widen and improve a...
CLIFTON, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Car Shows#Vehicles#Classic Car#Race Cars#Automobile#Vehicle Shows
KJCT8

Police surround Grand Junction home

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Witnesses tell us Grand Junction Police surrounded an apartment complex at 1950 Barcelona Way. We’re told officers went to the Linden Pointe apartments to serve a felony warrant on a suspect. But officers say the man slammed the door in their faces and refused...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Junction solutions to flooded roadway

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This summer’s drought can lead to flooding during heavy rainfall events in Grand Junction. While heavy rainfall can flood low-lying urban areas, it can also affect the surface of roadways that cars drive on. There are multiple storm drains located throughout the city. However,...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
fruitanews.org

Old Sutherlands Becoming a New Restaurant Area? Residents Have Mixed Opinions

For the last three years, the vacant Sutherlands lot near the Mesa Mall has been host to carnivals and in fall, Spirit Halloween, but for the majority of the year, the Sutherlands remains empty. However, there is hope for the future of this eyesore. Mesa County has released plans to transform this lot into a new area that will include additional restaurant locations.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Heavy rain likely Wednesday, Flood Watch continues

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight Thursday night for much of Colorado’s Western Slope. This includes the Grand Valley, the Upper Colorado River Valley, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the San Juan Mountains, the Gunnison River Valley, the Four Corners Area, and much of the Continental Divide. Grand Junction, Palasade, Fruita, Crawford, Delta, Montrose, Nucla, Cortez, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Silt, Parachute, Telluride, Vail, Eagle, Gunnison, Durango, South Fork, Pagosa Springs, Dotsero, Minturn, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Firearm scare at Mount Garfield Middle School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Parents of Mount Garfield Middle School students received an unsettling email from Principal Nikki Johnston today alerting them to another firearm scare at a Grand Valley school. In the letter, Johnston states that a student had reportedly overheard a fellow student claiming that they had...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Coloradans needed to design new license plate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is launching a Historic Colorado Contest, giving residents the ability to change history by designing a license plate for the state’s 150th anniversary. “This is a great kickoff to create an exciting way to celebrate 150 years...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy