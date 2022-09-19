ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucca Valley, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Architectural Digest

Kim Kardashian Lists Ranch-Style Hidden Hills Home for $5.3 Million

Though Kim Kardashian famously lives in an uber-minimalist mansion with creamy white, modern interiors, that Axel Vervoordt-designed home is far from the only property she owns. The makeup mogul also has the Vincent Van Duysen-designed Calabasas condo she just put on the market for $3.5 million, the Palm Springs pad Tadao Ando is building for her, another vacation home in a secret location (Kengo Kuma is working on that home for her), and numerous additional Hidden Hills pads, one of which she just listed for $5.3 million, according to Dirt.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Musician, 88, and wife of 60 years both died stranded in the Mojave Desert after their car broke down on a dirt road: He was found in the driver’s seat and his wife was leaning against the car’s rear tire

An 88-year-old musician and his wife of 60 years were found dead in the middle of the California desert after getting stranded without gas in their car. Larry and Betty Petree were found in a stopped vehicle in the Mojave Desert with no food or water earlier this week. Police...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yucca Valley, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Joshua Tree, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Hawaii State
Fox News

Californians plagued with feet-eating 'mini-shark' bugs

Beach goers in Southern California are being targeted by swarms of tiny, aggressive sea bugs who have an appetite for human feet. The bugs, who have earned the nickname "mini shark," have been identified as water-line isopods (Excirolana chiltoni), a crustacean species that grows to be around 0.3 inches (0.8 centimeters) long and can form swarms of more than 1,000 individuals, according to Walla Walla University in Washington.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

California hiker who went to find help for girlfriend found dead

A California hiker was found dead Thursday after leaving his girlfriend on a trail to find her water in the mountains of Santa Barbara County, authorities said. More than 60 people and several search dogs spent days combing the area for Tim Sgrignoli, 29, whose body was found at 9:29 a.m. between Trespass Trail and Highway 101, according Raquel Zick, the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Justin Beiber
Person
Amber Heard
TheDailyBeast

Cyclist Stumbles Upon Suitcase Stuffed With Missing Woman’s Body in Arizona Desert

A bicyclist out for an early-morning ride in the Arizona desert on Saturday made a grisly discovery off the side of the road: a suitcase stuffed with a woman’s remains.That woman, since identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede, is now being remembered by loved ones on social media as a “great friend” who was “truly the best.”Few details surrounding Beede’s disappearance and death have been released by Arizona authorities, but police have confirmed it’s being investigated as a homicide.Beede’s body was found by the bicyclist around 6:45 a.m. in Carefree, Arizona, about 35 miles north of Phoenix. In addition to calling...
CAREFREE, AZ
seniorresource.com

Best Places in Northern California for Retirement

Northern California consists of the San Francisco Bay Area, which includes cities such as Oakland, San Jose, and of course, San Francisco and Sacramento. Also in Northern California are Yosemite Valley, Mount Shasta (the 2nd highest peak within the Cascade Range), part of Lake Tahoe, and Central Valley. Ever since...
MARYSVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Mojave Desert#In The Desert#Amber Heard Sells#Dirt#Hawaii Vacation Home Take
Robb Report

This Sprawling $19.4 Million Italian Villa in Arizona Comes with Its Own Vineyard

Who needs Napa Valley? This home in Arizona’s emerging wine region comes with its very own private vineyard. A striking Tuscan-inspired villa in Sedona has just hit the market and the real treat here for future homeowners is that it features nearly 60 Zinfandel vines in its backyard, reported the Wall Street Journal. Set on 57 sprawling acres, the property comprises a 3,700-square-foot main home, in addition to a guest house. To sweeten the deal, Eagle Mountain Ranch is surrounded by red rock vistas thanks to 1,700-feet of Oak Creek Canyon frontage and its proximity to Coconino National Forest. The seller, Randy...
SEDONA, AZ
The Atlantic

The Saguaro Cactus Was Never Meant to Burn

This article was originally published in bioGraphic. The cacti arrive in buckets and cardboard boxes, in truck beds and plastic cups. Some are prickly green knobs smaller than a fist; others are saguaros a few feet tall—miniature versions of the columnar cacti that live in southern Arizona, southeastern California, and parts of northern Mexico. Volunteers slip on elbow-length leather gloves buffered with Kevlar and lined with fleece, then wrap the saguaros in chunks of carpet and haul them onto a wildfire-blackened hillside in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert. Saguaros can grow for more than a century and reach 45 feet or more in height. Some of these cacti are already so large they demand two people to lift them.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade went half a million gallons over water budget during California’s extreme drought

Former basketball All-Star Dwyane Wade and actor Gabrielle Union have had a problem at their Los Angeles county home.Amid devastating drought in California, the celebrity couple have used a massive amount of water.The couple reportedly went 489,000 gallons over their allotted water budget in May — about three-quarters the size of an Olympic swimming pool.They then went 90,000 gallons over their allotted budget again in June, according to reporting by the Los Angeles Times.California has faced dry conditions for months on end, with more than 97 per cent of the state in “severe” or worse drought, according to the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

This 31-year-old spent $15,000 setting up an Airbnb yurt near the Grand Canyon—now it earns him $28,000 per year

In 2011, Louis Herron dropped out of Ball State University, packed a backpack and moved west. Restless for outdoor adventure, the Indianapolis native picked up a job washing dishes at a restaurant near Yosemite National Park. He worked his way up to employee recreation, guiding hikes for park employees. After a couple of months, he nabbed a similar role at Glacier National Park before settling in Flagstaff, Arizona, right outside the Grand Canyon.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
The Independent

Hiker, 32, dies after running out of water during triple digit heatwave

An Arizona man died during a hike in blazing hot weather over the Labor Day weekend.Evan Dishion, 32 years old, was hiking with a group of friends outside of Phoenix on Monday when the group ran out of water and got lost.Temperatures in the Phoenix area reached up to 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) on Monday.Dr Dishion was a first-year resident at the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix. He had recently become a new father to a daughter, Chloe, according to ABC 15 News.Five other hikers in the group were also rescued but did not require hospitalization. Captain...
PHOENIX, AZ
US105

US105

Temple, TX
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy