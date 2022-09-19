ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

96.9 KISS FM

Taquitos are Going to Roll Soon Here in Amarillo

Good news Amarillo. Roll Em Up Taquito has an official opening date. That is important because I have been watching this on Facebook for a while. They started by talking we were getting one. Then they let us know the location. Then the managers were hired and trained. Then work...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

What In The World Is Up With The Circus In Borger? This Is Weird.

Somebody needs to call up those meddling kids and their dog. There's a mystery in Borger involving the circus and a bunch of flyers that have been posted all over town. Apparently, you wouldn't be alone if you've seen them and walked away with questions. The posters in question advertise a circus that will be in town on October 5. They even mention that there's a way to get your kid in free.
BORGER, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Pumpkin Fun Is Back For 15th Year In Amarillo

Pumpkins, fireworks, pumpkins, corn mazes, pumpkins, slides, oh did I mention pumpkins?. It's that time of year when we see those glorious round (most of the time) and orange carvable goodies, and in Amarillo, there's a little more than just the pumpkins to mess with. Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm is all...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Then and Now: The Amarillo Tri-State Fair

The Amarillo Tri-State Fair is always fun to attend. It's been an Amarillo tradition for 99 years. You have the food, and let's talk about the food for a bit. The Indian Taco is amazing, I had one this year and forgot that they are delicious. They have bacon covered everything. The corn dogs are on point this year if you like corn dogs. I don't like corn dogs, so I can't tell you how they taste. The mini donuts are an unbelievably delicious substitute this year for a funnel cake (that's if and only if you don't want a giant funnel cake). That's just to name a few of the food items.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Have You Noticed It’s Been Chaos In The Texas Panhandle?

Has everyone in the greater Amarillo area lost their everloving minds?. I've found myself saying this to myself several times a day here recently. It seems like everyone around here has gotten their wires slightly crossed, with disastrous results for some. In case you haven't noticed, there's been a sudden...
AMARILLO, TX
Awesome 98

Strange Mounds Appear on Maps Just North of Amarillo

It's funny what you find we you start looking on Google Earth. You can find some exciting and strange things. While researching something else, I was looking on Google Earth around Boys Ranch Road and the Floating Mesa, I scanned over a really interesting piece of land. It was filled...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Gallery: Amarillo Has Changed A Lot Over the Years – Part One

If you grew up in Amarillo you get it. Things change. You may not like it. You miss some of the places that are now gone. We remember spending every Friday and Saturday night walking up and down the aisles of Hastings. We were looking for a great movie to take home. If the movie was not there we would go up front and check to see if anyone had returned the one we were hunting for.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Nothing Screams Halloween In Amarillo Like Giant Skeletons

Halloween is next month. Already we're starting to see area haunted house attractions getting into the spirit of the season. Speaking of Spirit, the iconic Halloween store already has a presence in town. Nothing screams Halloween in Amarillo, though, like a giant 12ft skeleton. The Massive Skeletons That Took The...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Fall Allergies Are Back! How To Avoid Them In Amarillo.

Oh it's that dreaded time of the year. Summer is winding down, the temperatures are starting to cool (which we're not overly upset with) and the leaves start changing colors. It's a beautiful time to look outside and see the colors and feel of Fall setting in. There's one thing though that throws all of that for a loop, however.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo officials clarify on not authorizing petition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Stephanie Coggins, the city secretary for the city of Amarillo, provided more information Wednesday on why the recent referendum petition surrounding the Civic Center funding ordinance was not able to be authorized by her office. According to previous reports by MyHIghPlains.com, the city announced Monday that the petition seeking to overturn […]
AMARILLO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Deputy, Firefighter & Civilian Shot Trial-State Fair in Amarillo

AMARILLO – A gunman opened fire at the Triple-State Fair in Amarillo Monday night wounding a firefighter, a deputy and a civilian before being shot by authorities.   According to multiple reports, on Sep. 19, an unnamed gunman opened fire on a crowd at the fair in Amarillo. During the rampage the gunman shot a civilian, a medical first responder, and a deputy with the Potter County Sheriff's Office.  The gunman was also shot after PCSO deputies returned fire on the gunman. The names of the injured including the shooter has not been identified. It is believed that the three that were shot…
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo, TX
