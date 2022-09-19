Read full article on original website
Amarillo police respond to rollover crash near I-40 at Avondale
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reported on Thursday afternoon that officers responded to a rollover crash near I-40 at Avondale. APD detailed that the eastbound traffic lanes of I-40 at Avondale are being affected due to the crash. APD is asking the public to avoid the area and expect traffic delays.
Amarillo officials clarify on not authorizing petition
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Stephanie Coggins, the city secretary for the city of Amarillo, provided more information Wednesday on why the recent referendum petition surrounding the Civic Center funding ordinance was not able to be authorized by her office. According to previous reports by MyHIghPlains.com, the city announced Monday that the petition seeking to overturn […]
Deputy, Firefighter & Civilian Shot Trial-State Fair in Amarillo
AMARILLO – A gunman opened fire at the Triple-State Fair in Amarillo Monday night wounding a firefighter, a deputy and a civilian before being shot by authorities. According to multiple reports, on Sep. 19, an unnamed gunman opened fire on a crowd at the fair in Amarillo. During the rampage the gunman shot a civilian, a medical first responder, and a deputy with the Potter County Sheriff's Office. The gunman was also shot after PCSO deputies returned fire on the gunman. The names of the injured including the shooter has not been identified. It is believed that the three that were shot…
