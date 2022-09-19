ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, IN

Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022

A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
‘Binx the Cat’ to Visit Evansville Raptor Con 2022 Pop Culture and Geek Convention

We already know that Thackery Binx will not be in Hocus Pocus 2, but the voice actor from the original Hocus Pocus is planning a visit to Evansville, Indiana in December 2022. If you are a fan of 90's sitcoms like Boy Meets World or sci-fi weirdness like Eerie, Indiana or you love Binx the cat from Hocus Pocus, then you already know who Jason Marsden is. He's actually been in a ton of television shows, movies, and he's the voice of some of our favorite cartoon characters.
Pentatonix — Featuring Owensboro KY’s Kevin Olusola–Bringing a ‘Christmas Spectacular’ to Rupp Arena

It's beginning to look at lot like...well, yeah, Halloween, but you'd be kidding yourself if you think people aren't already thinking about Christmas. In the same way I begin enjoying Halloween in early September, the biggest Christmas fans are already heavily into the planning stages. There are even streaming services that play nothing but Christmas music year-round. And when I was a kid, we would have already had the Sears Christmas catalogue by now, and I would've been bouncing off the walls. It's nothing new.
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022

Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
Wesselman Woods in Evansville Invites Kids to Join the “Junior Forest League”

In my opinion, the best way to help young people learn is to make it fun - and what could be more fun than playing out in the woods? You don't have to travel far to have some fun in the woods in Evansville - just head down Boeke Road to Wesselman Woods. The folks there certainly love nature and want to pass that love along to the next generation - one of the many ways they do that is with the Junior Forest League.
After a 2-Year Hiatus, Wine and Beer Tasting Event Returns to Evansville’s Wesselman Woods!

The Wandering Owl Twilight Tasting is back! Here is what you need to know!. Wesselman Woods is truly a gem in the heart of Evansville. There is always something fun to do at Wesselman Woods. Whether you want to check out the nature center or go walking the trails, or take the kids to the new playscape, you could spend a whole day there and not run out of fun ways to connect with nature. For adults and kids alike, there's so much to do and see there. This event however is for the adults to enjoy!
STAGEtwo Productions Bringing Stephen King’s ‘Misery’ to Evansville

As a diehard fan of Stephen King, I was incredibly excited to learn that Evansville's STAGEtwo Productions will be bringing King's 'Misery' to life on stage. I remember the first full-length novel that I ever read - it was Stephen King's Cujo and I was ten years old. If you have ever read it, or any of King's writing you are probably as shocked as I am now that it was my first novel. It isn't exactly what I would call kid-friendly, but 10-year-old Kat Mykals devoured that book, savoring every page and chewing on every word.
Evansville Photographer Shares Hauntingly Beautiful Photoshoot at Willard Library

This photoshoot is perfect to get us in the spooky mood for the Halloween season!. If you've never heard of the Grey Lady, are you even from Evansville? The Grey Lady is said to haunt Willard Library off First Avenue. If you've ever been to Willard Library you know what a truly beautiful Victorian Gothic style building the library is, it opened in 1885 and was the first public library in the state of Indiana.
Owensboro’s Impact 100 Announces Finalists for Thousands of Dollars in Grants

The women of Impact 100 Owensboro have given millions of dollars back to the Owensboro-Daviess community. Today they announced this year's finalists!. Here in Owensboro, the women of Impact 100 are known for their philanthropic drive to make our community a better place through funding different non-profit organizations and their projects that will help impact the entire community in which they live.
Community Policy