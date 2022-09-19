Read full article on original website
Sure, I see the date. The summer of 2022 is now history. For me, it was a great summer, and the weather was almost perfect in my opinion. Summer is my favorite season. The rest, well, I tolerate them as best. But, at least the first half of the fall...
Opinion: Southern Tier Animal Cruelty Case Highlights Continuing Problem
I don't get it. I can't figure it out when it comes to animal cruelty. Why would certain people treat lovng animals so cruely? Is it more prevelant that we know?. So, why am I writing about this? Over the course of just two days, I've read about four cases of animal cruelty. Three locally, and one in North Carolina. The first is from WNEP-TV reporting about a case in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania where a person is facing animal cruelty counts. According to investigators, two dogs were discovered without food and water, locked inside a hot trailer.
How Broome County Carousels Inspired One Of The ‘Nicest Places In America’
One of my pastimes, when I'm relaxing at camp on summer weekends and vacations, involves reading. No, I'm not someone who picks up a book to read. I have a hard time concentrating on reading a book. Too many distractions or my mind just starts to wander. Rather, I read...
Plans for a Greener Binghamton in the Works
The City of Binghamton is working on a new climate action plan to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. The Mayor’s office says this fall, the City will issue a request for proposals (RFQ) from firms to work with the City to develop the new environmental plan. Mayor Jared Kraham...
Hate Binghamton’s New Roundabouts? They Might Actually Be Safer
Binghamton unveiled two new roundabouts on Front Street in Binghamton not too long ago and people were quick to voice their opinions, even if they hadn't yet driven the roundabouts. Travelers in Broome County either love or hate the roundabouts- there's really no indifference when it comes to them. One...
PHOTOS: Explore Earth and Its Prehistoric Past at the Museum of the Earth in Ithaca
It's much harder to find things like arrowheads today than it was when we were kids, isn't it? I vividly remember going for walks in the woods and finding all sorts of treasures in the dirt but those days are very few and far between now. While we may not...
Southern Tier Gets Its Own Craft Beverage Trail
Fans of locally crafted beer, wines and spirits have a new opportunity to sample all the Southern Tier has to offer. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County and Visit Binghamton with support from Experience Tioga and Explore Chenango County are launching the new Southern Tier Craft Beverage Trail September 23 with over a dozen businesses in Broome, Chenango and Tioga Counties featured.
Union-Endicott Tiger Nominated For Football Heart of a Giant Award
The New York Giants are off to a great start for the 2022 season. In fact, they are one of only three teams left in the NFC with an undefeated record joining Philadelphia and Tampa Bay. Yes, it's early but the Giants haven't been 2-0 since 2016. That is great...
City Can Begin Eminent Domain Action on Decaying Binghamton Plaza
At a press conference on Thursday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced the City can now begin eminent domain proceedings on the dilapidated Binghamton Plaza on the north side of the City. In a previous story on WNBF, Mayor Kraham announced the City's intent to take this action was...
Binghamton Convict Headed Back to Prison for Violent Felony
The Broome County District Attorney says a continued crackdown on illegal weapons in the region is sending another repeat offender back to prison. According to a news release from D.A. Michael Korchak’s office that was sent to local media late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 21, 32-year-old Tavon Bynum Senior of Binghamton had entered a plea of guilty in Broome County Court to the violent felony of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree.
Heartwarming! The Meaning Behind The Promise Garden Flower Colors
This past Saturday, September 18th, I was honored to be the Master of Ceremonies for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's at Hickory Park in Owego. People from all over the Southern Tier showed up on a beautiful day to honor loved ones in one way or another. The ceremony...
Strange Cornell University Tradition Will Make You Scratch Your Head
A dragon, a phoenix, and an epic battle. What do those three things have in common? They are all part of a pretty bizarre (yet sort of fun-sounding) day at Cornell University in Ithaca. Every year in the month of March, students at the Cornell University College of Architecture, Art,...
Two Binghamton Area Lottery Winners Score Big
So, were you one of the two local lucky persons who won money from the New York State Lottery Take 5 drawing? Well, if so, congratulations...and I'm jealous. But I am happy for you both. Really. Sorry, I'm still a bit jealous. According to the Binghamton Homepage website, the New...
New Cameras Don’t Deter Crime in Binghamton Parking Garage
Security cameras have been installed in an old city-owned parking facility but vehicle break-ins continue to be a problem. The new cameras were put in place several months ago at the State Street garage. City officials have not said whether live video from the devices is being monitored at police headquarters.
Grocery Store to Open at Former Endicott Bank Site
Renovation work is underway inside a building on Washington Avenue in Endicott which had housed a series of banks over last past six decades. Four partners are preparing to open a grocery store where a Citizens Banks branch office had been located until the company closed a year ago. The...
Up Up and Away! Super Cooper GOING GOLD For Childhood Cancer Awareness
September is "Childhood Cancer Awareness" Month and Super Cooper Saves the Day wants to let everyone know and to GO GOLD. Super Cooper Saves the Day was created in memory and honor of "Super" Cooper Busch. Cooper was an amazing 4 year old boy with Down Syndrome who battled leukemia...
Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Holds Major Industry Discussion
The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its latest community building series which takes a look at agriculture, energy and transportation industries. The session, which is the third panel discussion, takes place Wednesday, September 21 at the Holiday Inn in downtown Binghamton. The presentation is called "State...
Boscov’s Main Entrance Still Closed One Month After Car Crash
A vehicle slammed into the front doorway of the Binghamton Boscov's store several weeks ago but repair work has yet to get underway. According to posts on social media, the car crashed into the main entrance at Court and Water streets around 3:30 a.m. on August 21. A person who...
Broome’s Holiday Lights Acquires Pa. Holiday Lights Display
Broome County’s popular drive-through holiday lights display at Otsiningo Park is announcing what is literally a “bright idea.” The Broome County Festival of Lights has acquired the Tall Pines Forest of Lights in Pennsylvania’s entire inventory of lights and displays. The Broome County festival, that will...
