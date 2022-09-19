ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

98.1 The Hawk

Opinion: Southern Tier Animal Cruelty Case Highlights Continuing Problem

I don't get it. I can't figure it out when it comes to animal cruelty. Why would certain people treat lovng animals so cruely? Is it more prevelant that we know?. So, why am I writing about this? Over the course of just two days, I've read about four cases of animal cruelty. Three locally, and one in North Carolina. The first is from WNEP-TV reporting about a case in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania where a person is facing animal cruelty counts. According to investigators, two dogs were discovered without food and water, locked inside a hot trailer.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Plans for a Greener Binghamton in the Works

The City of Binghamton is working on a new climate action plan to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. The Mayor’s office says this fall, the City will issue a request for proposals (RFQ) from firms to work with the City to develop the new environmental plan. Mayor Jared Kraham...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Southern Tier Gets Its Own Craft Beverage Trail

Fans of locally crafted beer, wines and spirits have a new opportunity to sample all the Southern Tier has to offer. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County and Visit Binghamton with support from Experience Tioga and Explore Chenango County are launching the new Southern Tier Craft Beverage Trail September 23 with over a dozen businesses in Broome, Chenango and Tioga Counties featured.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton Convict Headed Back to Prison for Violent Felony

The Broome County District Attorney says a continued crackdown on illegal weapons in the region is sending another repeat offender back to prison. According to a news release from D.A. Michael Korchak’s office that was sent to local media late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 21, 32-year-old Tavon Bynum Senior of Binghamton had entered a plea of guilty in Broome County Court to the violent felony of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Two Binghamton Area Lottery Winners Score Big

So, were you one of the two local lucky persons who won money from the New York State Lottery Take 5 drawing? Well, if so, congratulations...and I'm jealous. But I am happy for you both. Really. Sorry, I'm still a bit jealous. According to the Binghamton Homepage website, the New...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Grocery Store to Open at Former Endicott Bank Site

Renovation work is underway inside a building on Washington Avenue in Endicott which had housed a series of banks over last past six decades. Four partners are preparing to open a grocery store where a Citizens Banks branch office had been located until the company closed a year ago. The...
ENDICOTT, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Holds Major Industry Discussion

The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its latest community building series which takes a look at agriculture, energy and transportation industries. The session, which is the third panel discussion, takes place Wednesday, September 21 at the Holiday Inn in downtown Binghamton. The presentation is called "State...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Listen For The Touch Of Texas Ticket Wheel To Win Free Concert Tickets

We here at 98.1 The Hawk have country concert tickets... some would say too many country concert tickets. Well, it looks like we're just going to have to give a bunch away. From September 19-October 14, we'll be giving away nearly five dozen pairs of tickets to upcoming concerts at Touch Of Texas on Upper Front Street in Binghamton. The Touch Of Texas concerts we're giving away tickets for include Eli Young Band, Trey Lewis, Chris Cagle, and Matt Stell.
BINGHAMTON, NY
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

