ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1490 WDBQ

Happy Joes to Award $50,000 to Children With Disabilities.

After Happy Joe's locations in Maquoketa, Iowa and East Dubuque have closed. then, hearing last week that Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, the parent company of Happy Joe's, filed for bankruptcy in early September, Read more on that HERE. It's nice to report some good news about Happy Joe's. Happy Joe’s Pizza...
MAQUOKETA, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Annual River Rodeo in Dubuque-Take 2

If you missed the 18th annual River Rodeo at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds Horse Arena back in May you're in luck. There's a 2nd rodeo this year and their calling it 18th Annual +1. The rodeo committee has decided to move the rodeo from it's usual date in May to...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Peosta seeking $475K from Dubuque County for park amenities & trail

According to a story from the Telegraph Herald; the City of Peosta leaders asked the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors for $475,000 toward a project to create basic amenities at Kelly Oaks Park. This is part of a larger plan for trail connectivity between parks. Full plans involve a community trail system connecting six public spaces, with the system then being connected to Heritage Trail.
PEOSTA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Dubuque, IA
Entertainment
City
Asbury, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Dubuque, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

What Will You Be For Halloween!? Let Spirit Help

It's that time of the year; shambling zombies creep from the shadows, pumpkins start showing up everywhere, and the shelves at the store have magically filled with sweets of all shapes and sizes. Yes, Halloween is just around the corner how do you prepare. Did you know that Halloween is the second largest commercial holiday in the United States. That's according to AmericaHaunts.com. In addition,
ASBURY, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

TV Star Tony Danza to Perform Homecoming Show at U of Dubuque

Tony Danza starred first as Tony Banta, the affable part-time boxer and cab driver on the hit television comedy Taxi. The show and cast won accolades and awards over its successful five-season run. Then came the memorable character Tony Micelli, a former baseball player, housekeeper, and single father on the...
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Performing#Musical Theater#Bell Tower Theater Holds#The Bell Tower Theater
AM 1490 WDBQ

Kennedy Mall Welcomes Brand New Consignment Store

Oxford Dictionary defines a consignment store/shop as "a store that sells secondhand items (typically clothing and accessories) on behalf of the original owner, who receives a percentage of the selling price." On September 1st, Dubuque's very own Kennedy Mall welcomed a consignment store of their own in Maker's Market. A...
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Fly-by-Night Productions Launches 40th Season with David Auburn Adaptation

We in the Tri-States are supremely lucky to live in an area where art, culture, and entertainment is plentiful, especially given the size of the region itself. Just this month alone, several different shows have been announced at Five Flags Center, Outside the Lines Art Gallery's "Great Draw" event is happening Sunday, and now, Fly-by-Night Productions is gearing up for its 40th season.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Latinx Fiesta; Celebrate Heritage Month October 1st In Dubuque

A special fiesta is coming to Dubuque soon in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Get to the Smoke Stack for a full on block party style event as Latinx Fiesta takes over the area. This FREE event has been organized by Dubuque Unidos and hosted by Loras College; its also sponsored by Multicultural Family Center, Inclusive Dubuque, and The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, and Dubuque Community Members. There will be food, live music, dancers, and resources for the community. All ages are welcome to the street party style event between 3 and 8pm to have a good time and experience the Latinx Culture. The first 50 people to the event will get FREE tacos from El Paisano. There will also be a variety of other vendors available for attendees to buy food from. After 8pm head inside the Smokestack as the Dubuque Latinx Fiesta will become Latin Night and all attendees must be over 21 to attend this portion of the festivities.
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
AM 1490 WDBQ

Popular Comedian Coming to Dubuque in 2023

After Charlie Berens performed in front of a sold out crowd this past weekend, the Five Flags Center is making sure that the laughs continue. They've just announced another comedian, who will be making his Dubuque debut come 2023!. On Thursday, March 30, 2023, comedian Brian Regan will be performing...
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdbqam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy