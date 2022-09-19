Read full article on original website
Related
This is the Only Thing Stopping You From Owning A Kangaroo in Maine
Who wouldn't want some totally bizarre, weird pet?. If memory serves me correctly, I feel like my mom told me once that my uncle owned a monkey when he was younger. Considering it was the late 40's/early 50's I suppose anything is possible. I also remember my dad telling me he tried unsuccessfully to convince his parents he should get a skunk with it's stink sack removed.
Z107.3
Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0