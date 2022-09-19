ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Z107.3

Family-Owned Maine Energy Transfers Ownership To Dead River Company

A greater Bangor-based fuel company, that's been in operation since 1932, has changed hands. For 88 years, Maine Energy has not only been delivering fuel to local residents and businesses but also installing and maintaining the heating and cooling equipment used to keep these buildings comfortable. Maine Energy Inc.'s President,...
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Old Pub Gets New Name And Fresh Look In Downtown Bangor

Since opening in the fall of 2009, Ipanema Bar & Grill has been a fixture in the downtown Bangor area. Nestled in between Mexicali Blues and Blaze at 10 Broad Street, Ipanema and its upstairs counterpart, The Reverand Noble Pub, have both been destinations for those who come to Bangor hungry and thirst for tasty treats.
BANGOR, ME
Bangor, ME
Bangor, ME
Maine Lifestyle
Q106.5

Watch This Daring Ride on a Foil Surfboard in Bangor

A quiet stroll on the Brewer Riverwalk turned exciting on Saturday when we spotted this daring person riding a foil surfboard in the Penobscot. Have you ever heard of a foil surfboard? I never had, until I saw one for myself on Saturday. As my family and I waited for the start of the Shriner parade, we decided to take a quick walk on the Riverwalk. It was a beautiful day, with endless sunshine, a nice breeze, and lots of blue water. We came across some friends and stopped to chat when one of the kids pointed out a person who was 'flying over the water.' This is what we saw.
BANGOR, ME
Kool AM

Maine Resident Shoots at Maine Man Trying to Enter Their Residence

According to WGME 13, a Maine man is in custody following multiple attempted break-ins in Greenbush, Maine. The news article reports that 33-year-old, Justin Masters, of Greenbush, was arrested on Monday evening after 911 calls came into area dispatchers about a man trying to break into at least two homes on Greenfield Road.
GREENBUSH, ME
Z107.3

What You Need To Know Before The Stevie Nicks Show

The lyrics “Thunder only happens when it’s raining” may come to life this evening!. It is a bittersweet day here in Bangor, after an incredible summer of concerts on the Waterfront at the Maine Savings Amphitheatre, but they saved one of the best for last. Rock icon,...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Did You Buy A Roll Top Desk In Winterport A Couple Of Weeks Back?

Imagine growing up with a certain item that has been around since you were very young. This particular item is something your dad made, and it's been in your family's home for as long as you can remember. It's something so special to you, that when your parents pass, it's something you home to keep in your home to remember them by.
WINTERPORT, ME
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Maine

What is one food that you would never get tired of eating? If the answer is a delicious pizza then keep on reading to find out about three amazing pizza spots in Maine that you should visit if you've never tried their food. No matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Hurricane Fiona Could Send A Pretty Windy Weekend to the Downeast

My first storm in Maine was Hurricane David. When I was in kindergarten, I remember that one day they got us all dressed up early and were preparing to send us all home. I was pretty stoked. As far as I was concerned, it meant I had extra time to go home and watch TV. Daytime TV in the 70's, before cable, was a wasteland. But, it was still better than school.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Baxter, Maine's first comfort dog, prepares for duty

AUGUSTA, Maine — Baxter is an energetic five-month-old chocolate lab that loves people. He's also preparing for a long career as a comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety's dispatch centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. As Maine's first comfort dog, he'll spend his days on the...
AUGUSTA, ME
Q97.9

A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine

There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
STONINGTON, ME
Z107.3

Orono Brewing Company Hosting Beer Release Party for Good Cause

Maine is known for a lot of things and in recent years we have made a name for ourselves for all of our local craft breweries. You can’t walk or drive 10 feet without seeing a brewery flocked with locals taste tasting the seasonal drops or enjoying a pint of their all-time favorite ales.
ORONO, ME
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you happen to live in Maine or you travel there often, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to add these places to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. I promise you won't regret it. Here are the three famous steakhouses:
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Officials release cause of Union Street fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials are beginning to piece together what caused Saturday morning’s apartment fire on Union Street in Bangor. The Maine Department of Public Safety tells us the fire originated in one of the unit’s kitchens. The tenants were not home at the time. All tenants...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Z107.3

