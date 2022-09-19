Read full article on original website
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18The Maine Writer
Money Saving New Small Business Opens in MaineThe Maine WriterNewport, ME
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Maine corn maze created by hand gets national attention
LEVANT, Maine — Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant has once again been nominated for the USA TODAY Best Corn Maze in the country. This is the fifth year in a row the farm has been nominated. "It is, I think, the dream that a lot of people have and...
Family-Owned Maine Energy Transfers Ownership To Dead River Company
A greater Bangor-based fuel company, that's been in operation since 1932, has changed hands. For 88 years, Maine Energy has not only been delivering fuel to local residents and businesses but also installing and maintaining the heating and cooling equipment used to keep these buildings comfortable. Maine Energy Inc.'s President,...
The Corner Store In Bangor Is Changing Things Up: It’s Now Selling Liquor
The Corner Store in Bangor underwent a bit of a renovation recently. An area inside was transformed to make way for some new merchandise, as the store was recently granted an Agency Liquor Store license. Owner Susan Price Stephenson, who purchased the business in November of last year from her...
Old Pub Gets New Name And Fresh Look In Downtown Bangor
Since opening in the fall of 2009, Ipanema Bar & Grill has been a fixture in the downtown Bangor area. Nestled in between Mexicali Blues and Blaze at 10 Broad Street, Ipanema and its upstairs counterpart, The Reverand Noble Pub, have both been destinations for those who come to Bangor hungry and thirst for tasty treats.
Historic ‘Happy Acres Hall’ In Alton Reopening As ‘Mad Moose Saloon & Smokehouse’
If you've ever had the occasion to drive through the town of Alton, chances are you've passed by the old "Happy Acres Hall" on Bennoch Rd. Historically, the exact spot on the Bennoch Road where the Happy Acres building stands now has been, in one form or another, a saloon, dance hall, or bar since the 1800s.
It’s Fall: Here Are the Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership in Maine
The Bangor Police are more than just our Maine heroes that fight crime and protect us every day. They are also our moral compass. And they understand the issues that cause disruption and chaos in Maine households. One of their most popular Facebook posts of all time is their Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership.
Watch This Daring Ride on a Foil Surfboard in Bangor
A quiet stroll on the Brewer Riverwalk turned exciting on Saturday when we spotted this daring person riding a foil surfboard in the Penobscot. Have you ever heard of a foil surfboard? I never had, until I saw one for myself on Saturday. As my family and I waited for the start of the Shriner parade, we decided to take a quick walk on the Riverwalk. It was a beautiful day, with endless sunshine, a nice breeze, and lots of blue water. We came across some friends and stopped to chat when one of the kids pointed out a person who was 'flying over the water.' This is what we saw.
Maine Resident Shoots at Maine Man Trying to Enter Their Residence
According to WGME 13, a Maine man is in custody following multiple attempted break-ins in Greenbush, Maine. The news article reports that 33-year-old, Justin Masters, of Greenbush, was arrested on Monday evening after 911 calls came into area dispatchers about a man trying to break into at least two homes on Greenfield Road.
Maine CDC Issues Fall Warning For Pesky Brown Tail Moth Hairs
Hey Bangor, just because fall is here, it doesn't mean the itching and scratching will end!. The Maine CDC gave all of us who are miserable from Browntail Moth Rash an update, and there is an upside and a downside to this giant, uncomfortable pain in the rear end. As...
What You Need To Know Before The Stevie Nicks Show
The lyrics “Thunder only happens when it’s raining” may come to life this evening!. It is a bittersweet day here in Bangor, after an incredible summer of concerts on the Waterfront at the Maine Savings Amphitheatre, but they saved one of the best for last. Rock icon,...
World’s first hybrid cruise ship drops anchor in Maine
BAR HARBOR, Maine — The world's first hybrid cruise ship is off the coast of Maine this week. The MS Roald Amundsen, named after the famous Norwegian explorer who sailed the polar regions, is a battery-supported cruise ship, and it’s currently making its first-ever visit to Vacationland. "I'm...
Did You Buy A Roll Top Desk In Winterport A Couple Of Weeks Back?
Imagine growing up with a certain item that has been around since you were very young. This particular item is something your dad made, and it's been in your family's home for as long as you can remember. It's something so special to you, that when your parents pass, it's something you home to keep in your home to remember them by.
3 Great Pizza Places in Maine
What is one food that you would never get tired of eating? If the answer is a delicious pizza then keep on reading to find out about three amazing pizza spots in Maine that you should visit if you've never tried their food. No matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Hurricane Fiona Could Send A Pretty Windy Weekend to the Downeast
My first storm in Maine was Hurricane David. When I was in kindergarten, I remember that one day they got us all dressed up early and were preparing to send us all home. I was pretty stoked. As far as I was concerned, it meant I had extra time to go home and watch TV. Daytime TV in the 70's, before cable, was a wasteland. But, it was still better than school.
Baxter, Maine's first comfort dog, prepares for duty
AUGUSTA, Maine — Baxter is an energetic five-month-old chocolate lab that loves people. He's also preparing for a long career as a comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety's dispatch centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. As Maine's first comfort dog, he'll spend his days on the...
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
Orono Brewing Company Hosting Beer Release Party for Good Cause
Maine is known for a lot of things and in recent years we have made a name for ourselves for all of our local craft breweries. You can’t walk or drive 10 feet without seeing a brewery flocked with locals taste tasting the seasonal drops or enjoying a pint of their all-time favorite ales.
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine or you travel there often, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to add these places to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. I promise you won't regret it. Here are the three famous steakhouses:
