KRQE News 13
40% of New Mexico students are considered ‘chronically absent’
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you are a parent in New Mexico and your kid is absent a lot, expect to get notified a lot. With 40% of New Mexico school children considered chronically absent, missing more than 10 days of school, the New Mexico Public Education Department is trying a new way to get those kids back in class.
New Mexico schools show support for student victims involved in recent tragedies
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A lot of kids in New Mexico are hurting right now after a number of tragedies involving their classmates but are doing their best to support each other. This week, many are showing their support for the town of Dexter after a crash that killed one football player and seriously injured another. […]
Over 200,000 New Mexico students to be paid back for meals
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –New Mexico will send out over $89 million in P-EBT to cover the cost of summer meals for K-12 students. The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT) is designed to help families cover food expenses. “The goal of Summer P-EBT is to help provide good nutrition to New Mexico’s children for the months they […]
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Investments Set To Benefit 20 Communities, Create 175 Jobs
SANTA FE — New Mexico Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes announced Tuesday the second round of Outdoor Recreation Trails+ Grant recipients for 2022. The Economic Development Department’s (EDD) Outdoor Recreation Division is awarding 20 projects at a total of $2,015,565 throughout the state to expand outdoor access and grow the New Mexico outdoor recreation economy.
Santa Fe Reporter
NM Ranked Fifth Worst for Teachers
The Washington, DC-based personal finance website Wallet Hub ranks New Mexico 47th in its analysis of all 50 states and the District of Columbia’s “teacher-friendliness.” That report evaluates states using 24 metrics falling into two buckets: opportunity and competition; and academic work environment. Under those metrics, New Mexico ranked 51st for the quality of its school systems; 31st for pupil-to-teacher ratio; and 33rd for its average salaries for teachers. In March, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation that raises salaries for all tiers of teachers by $10,000, and recently announced measures to reduce teachers’ administrative paperwork. Last week, New Mexico Democrats US Sen. Ben Ray Luján and US Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández introduced legislation that would expand federal loan forgiveness for teachers. “Teachers, child care workers and school leaders are faced with high costs of education and the financial burdens that follow, creating hurdles that have only contributed to workforce shortages impacting New Mexico and countless other states,” Luján said in a statement.
ladailypost.com
AFT New Mexico & Taos Federation of United School Employees React To Violent Incident At Taos High School
TAOS – American Federation of Teachers New Mexico President Whitney Holland and Taos Federation of United School Employees (TFUSE) President Francis Hahn, issued the following statements:. “It is with deep sadness that members of TFUSE and the larger Taos education community learned of a violent incident (stabbing) involving a...
rrobserver.com
Richmond American building second community in Rio Rancho, more are on the way
RIO RANCHO — Richmond American Homes of New Mexico is building a second community in Rio Rancho. And it’s just the beginning. “We will have additional communities in Rio Rancho late this year and early next year with more in the pipeline after that,” said David Newell, division president, New Mexico. “We are also actively working on projects in other municipalities as well with timelines TBD.”
Daily Lobo
Graduate student, worker finds community in Union
Elizabeth Solis is a graduate worker at the University of New Mexico pursuing a master’s degree in biology who recently became more involved in the unionization efforts by graduate workers at the University after experiencing discrimination from those in her department. Through the United Graduate Workers at UNM, Solis found support, community and an avenue for change.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico To Deliver $89 Million In Food Assistance
SANTA FE — Families for 227,735 New Mexico students will receive benefits started Sept. 18 through Sept. 26 to cover the summer months of June and July 2022. Approximately, $89,044,385 in Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) will be issued to cover summer meals for K-12 students who were eligible for free or reduced priced meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) or attended a Community Eligible Provision school that received free meals as of June 30, for school year 2021-2022. The one-time amount will be $391 to eligible students.
Legendary author Rudolfo Anaya on banning books
Ten years ago, Bless Me, Ultima was being pulled from the shelves in Arizona classrooms as Tucson’s Mexican American Studies program was dismantled. I was a reporter at Albuquerque’s now defunct alt-weekly. In our rundown brick office, I pulled out the city’s actual phone book. The big old paper version was already like a thing from a museum, but someone had delivered a bunch of them to our office. My colleagues were using them as booster seats if their chairs were a little broken.
kunm.org
Protest seeks to overturn state's ban on rent control
Heylin Payaso and her daughter Kalisia spoke out about the struggles of being homeless and how hard it was to get an apartment at the protest on Monday. Albuquerque rents have risen more than 40% since March 2020, according to a report from Apartment List. But implementing rent control is not an option because there’s a statewide ban. Advocates came together Monday pushing for a reversal.
New Mexico families to receive summer food assistance
SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — More than $89 million in food assistance has been allocated to 227,735 New Mexico families to cover the cost of summer meals for students who were eligible, according to a recent announcement from the state. According to a news release from the state’s Human Services Department, the eligible families will […]
New Mexico’s new paid sick leave act does not include some employees
The state's new paid sick leave act has been in effect for more than a month now, but we're learning not everyone is getting it. There's an exception lawmakers created on purpose.
KOAT 7
Taos Municipal Schools moves remote after violent incident
TAOS, N.M. — Taos Municipal Schools will move to remote learning following an incident after school at Taos High School, according to interim superintendent Valerie Trujillo. The incident left a student injured and their condition is unknown at this time. The suspect was arrested and is in custody. No...
A New Mosquito Is Stalking New Mexico
"If you’ve been stalked by tiny striped mosquitoes this summer, you’re not alone. These bold black-and-white bugs, aka Aedes aegypti, are 'aggressive biters' and 'a little bit sneakier' than other mosquitoes." —Nick Pederson.
ladailypost.com
Gessing: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Touts Abortion, But What About Economy, Education?
With just a few weeks left before early voting kicks off, what issues will motivate how New Mexicans vote? According to one recent poll the top issue this fall is inflation/ the economy (at 59 percent). Crime was right behind at 58 percent followed by immigration and health care. Abortion was down the list at just 29 percent.
New Mexico to send new round of cash payments to low-income households
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After three rounds of economic stimulus checks made their way from the state to New Mexicans this summer, a fourth round of deposits will go out to some residents this fall. New Mexico’s low-income households can start applying for a new round of economic relief payments next week, with qualifying households […]
Disappearance of Albuquerque Navajo woman to be featured on series
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The story of a missing Native woman from Albuquerque will be featured on a national broadcast. Investigation Discovery will highlight the disappearance of Pepita Redhair on “Disappeared” Wednesday night. Redhair vanished in March 2020 after her mother dropped her off at her boyfriend’s house. Investigators say there is no evidence the boyfriend is […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Leaf Brief: Buying in Bulk
If New Mexicans were hoping for a burgeoning and competitive cannabis market, it seems we have arrived. Although things could change down the road, the cost of wholesale cannabis has dropped by half since Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Legislature legalized adult-use cannabis. That means the state’s cannabis industry is thriving and more competitive, at least according to some of the folks we talked to, though consumers aren’t seeing lower prices when they visit their bud tenders. Oh, New Mexico saw its highest cannabis sales ever in August to boot.
KOAT 7
State announces auto theft deterrent program for registered Balloon Fiesta participants
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Office of the Superintendent of Insurance along with other state and local law enforcement agencies will be providing auto theft prevention services at the 50th Balloon Fiesta. The Auto Theft Prevention Authority of the OSI will be launching a GPS monitoring service for registered...
