Rural Electric Co-ops Get a ‘Downpayment’ on the Renewable Future
With aging infrastructure, billions of dollars in debt tied to coal plants, and no access to federal tax incentives for renewable energy projects, the electric cooperatives that provide energy to most of rural America have been largely unable to transition away from fossil fuels. “We are just flat out never...
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump’s legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president’s Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation. The ruling from a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit amounts to an overwhelming victory for the Justice Department, clearing the way for investigators to continue scrutinizing the documents as they consider whether to bring criminal charges over the storage of of top-secret records at Mar-a-Lago after Trump left the White...
Biden meets with U.K. leader under cloud of climate skepticism
President Joe Biden celebrated his climate victories at the United Nations on Wednesday. Then he sat down with British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who is staffing the highest ranks of her new government with officials who reject climate science. The meeting of the U.N. General Assembly in New York offered...
US congressman accuses LIV CEO Greg Norman of promoting Saudi ‘propaganda’
US lawmakers have questioned whether representatives of the Saudi-backed tour should be forced to register as foreign agents
‘The year of biomass’: Republican lawmakers say increasing biomass a priority for 2023 session
When it comes to soaring energy prices, voters’ message to candidates is clear: Reduce costs. Politicians have been listening – and now many are responding ahead of the November general election with a range of proposals, from direct aid to ratepayers to increasing renewable energy. At an energy summit Monday, two key Republicans told industry […] The post ‘The year of biomass’: Republican lawmakers say increasing biomass a priority for 2023 session appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Nearly 1 in 10 US schools now using solar power
Thousands of schools across the U.S. are beginning to make the switch to solar power, generating significant cost savings and helping them meet their hefty energy needs, a new report has found. More than 8,400 public and private schools serving 6 million students — or about 1 in 10 institutions...
Direct democracy doesn’t always deliver what you might think | Column
A statewide referendum in Kansas saw citizens overwhelmingly reject a plan to insert anti-abortion language into the state’s constitution in August. It comes as a slew of similar votes on abortion rights are planned in the coming months — putting the issue directly to the people after the Supreme Court struck down the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.
Female Airbnb hosts earn thousands less per year than male hosts
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Female Airbnb hosts in the United States earn on average about 25% less per year than their male counterparts for their rentals, according to our new study. That’s slightly higher than the annual gender wage gap reported by the U.S. Census Bureau and adds up to more than US$4,000 in lower earnings per year. Our analysis revealed that the average nightly rate of a female host’s listing was $30 cheaper than those of male hosts. For this research, we analyzed data taken from the public profiles of 8,000 hosts...
US Senate ratifies treaty to phase down climate-warming HFCs from refrigerators and air conditioners – but what will replace them this time?
The U.S. Senate voted to ratify an international treaty on Sept. 21, 2022, and join 137 other countries in agreeing to phase out a class of climate-warming chemicals that are widely used as coolants in refrigerators, air conditioners and heat pumps. If you’re getting a sense of déjà vu, don’t be surprised. These chemicals, called hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, were commercialized in the 1990s as a replacement for earlier refrigerants that were based on chlorofluorocarbons, or CFCs. CFCs were destroying the ozone layer high in the Earth’s atmosphere, which is essential for protecting life from the Sun’s harmful ultraviolet radiation. HFCs are less harmful...
Seafood carbon footprint, malaria vaccine and a US health chief
The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. A promising malaria vaccine was up to 80% effective at preventing the disease in young children who received a booster shot one year after their initial dose, exceeding a World Health Organization (WHO) target of 75% efficacy.
Bloomberg takes on the plastics industry
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg is launching an $85 million campaign aimed at blocking the petrochemical industry’s staggering supply of plastics and bolstering local advocacy efforts. The businessman, who also serves as a United Nations special envoy on climate ambition and solutions, announced the initiative Wednesday. Modeled after Bloomberg’s successful drive...
Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate
WASHINGTON — As lawmakers begin envisioning the next farm bill, some U.S. House Republicans are wary of making climate change a priority for farmers and ranchers. The pushback from Republicans at a Tuesday hearing came as the Biden administration has tried to make significant new investments in climate change mitigation on farmland, last week […] The post Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Biden administration picks former Chicago, DC transportation leader to head EV charging program
Washington, DC CNN Business — Gabe Klein, who has led transportation departments in Washington, DC and Chicago, will head the Biden administration’s $7.5 billion program to build out the country’s electric vehicle charging network. Klein will serve as executive director of the Joint Office of Energy and...
How the US can harness the possibilities of biotechnology
This fall marks the 50th anniversary of a fateful meeting at a deli in Hawaii where two scientists, both in town for a conference, collaborated over corned beef sandwiches on the idea that would give rise to the modern biotechnology industry, now with a global market share topping $1 trillion, according to one recent global analysis. The story of scientists Stanley Cohen and Herbert Boyer is a classic tale of American innovation. Their invention of an efficient, reliable method for gene transfer spawned a whole new sector of companies, whose products range from lifesaving drugs and disease resistant plants to climate-friendly fuels and materials.
Economic Growth Is Essential. So Is Resilience.
Policy makers have long tried to foster rapid economic growth. But as we shape our post-pandemic economy, we also need to strengthen our economic resilience both in America and around the world. In recent years, the global economy has become more and more vulnerable to supply shortages and price shocks....
The power of A.I. to help mitigate and manage climate change
A.I. is not a cure-all. But it can help us go down a more informed, increasingly data-driven, and faster path—and we have no time to lose. Every day, people throughout your organization make decisions—possibly hundreds of them—that either increase or decrease its sustainability. Which supplier should we choose? Do we procure green glass or clear glass for our product? Should we host the conference in London or New York?
Bloomberg to Spend $85 Million Against U.S. Plastic, Petrochem Buildout
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg launched an $85 million campaign to block the planned construction of plastic and petrochemical plants across the U.S. on Wednesday, modeled on his decade-long effort to shutter coal plants. Bloomberg, the billionaire businessman who currently serves as a United Nations special...
Enact Systems connects solar installers and customers for more efficient energy use
Enact currently claims thousands of users in more than 20 countries and says it processes $1.5 billion in projects annually. Today, the startup announced it has raised a $11.5 million Series A from Energy Growth Momentum, NB Ventures, Arka Venture Labs, Olympus Capital and Alumni Venture Funds, along with angel investors.
Meeting the Challenges to Develop U.S. Offshore Wind Industry
The emergence of the offshore wind power industry is creating opportunities for all the sectors of the maritime industry but also faces execution challenges as it moves forward was the sentiment in a panel discussion hosted by the Coast Guard Foundation and the Maritime Association of the Port of NY and NJ. The panelists pointed to issues that the industry needs to address as the U.S. moves into the construction and operation of its first large commercial offshore wind farms. The prevailing sentiment however was that the industry is making great progress and with cooperation from all the participants is on track to meet the U.S. goals for renewable energy.
