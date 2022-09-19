Animal Humane brings an adorable adoptable pet of the week looking for its forever home. This week’s dog of the week is Rupert; he is about a year and a half old. Some fun events for the end of the summer are Dash Bash, which will be held on Sunday, September 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Steel Bender Brewery. The Dash Bash is a pre-party for Doggie Dash & Dawdle. You can come out and enjoy yummy food and beverages and will be donating $1 for every pint or imperial pints that are purchased during the hours of the event.

PETS ・ 16 HOURS AGO