A Santa Fe Man has Been Charged with an Aggravated DWI Following an I-25 CrashDaniella CressmanSanta Fe County, NM
The Santa Fe Police Have Arrested the Man Who Is Suspected in the Birthday Party ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Woman Fatally Shot Herself in Police Officers' PresenceDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The New Mexican Is Seeking Nominations for 10 Who Made a Difference AwardsDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The Santa Fe Police Believe that the Party Shooters Were AttendeesDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Legendary author Rudolfo Anaya on banning books
Ten years ago, Bless Me, Ultima was being pulled from the shelves in Arizona classrooms as Tucson’s Mexican American Studies program was dismantled. I was a reporter at Albuquerque’s now defunct alt-weekly. In our rundown brick office, I pulled out the city’s actual phone book. The big old paper version was already like a thing from a museum, but someone had delivered a bunch of them to our office. My colleagues were using them as booster seats if their chairs were a little broken.
A New Mosquito Is Stalking New Mexico
"If you’ve been stalked by tiny striped mosquitoes this summer, you’re not alone. These bold black-and-white bugs, aka Aedes aegypti, are 'aggressive biters' and 'a little bit sneakier' than other mosquitoes." —Nick Pederson.
New Mexico schools show support for student victims involved in recent tragedies
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A lot of kids in New Mexico are hurting right now after a number of tragedies involving their classmates but are doing their best to support each other. This week, many are showing their support for the town of Dexter after a crash that killed one football player and seriously injured another. […]
rrobserver.com
Richmond American building second community in Rio Rancho, more are on the way
RIO RANCHO — Richmond American Homes of New Mexico is building a second community in Rio Rancho. And it’s just the beginning. “We will have additional communities in Rio Rancho late this year and early next year with more in the pipeline after that,” said David Newell, division president, New Mexico. “We are also actively working on projects in other municipalities as well with timelines TBD.”
Disappearance of Albuquerque Navajo woman to be featured on series
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The story of a missing Native woman from Albuquerque will be featured on a national broadcast. Investigation Discovery will highlight the disappearance of Pepita Redhair on “Disappeared” Wednesday night. Redhair vanished in March 2020 after her mother dropped her off at her boyfriend’s house. Investigators say there is no evidence the boyfriend is […]
KOAT 7
How prayers and walks are changing native communities for the better
TEEC NOS POS, Ariz. — A Navajo woman is bringing awareness to her own community. All regarding an unspoken topic for many Native American families. "When I was growing up, I really didn't see much of what I see now," said Martina Maryboy, an advocate for missing and murdered indigenous people.
Late season monsoon surge across northwest New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a rainy week so far across the western/northwestern part of the state, brought to the region by a perfect upper level setup. High pressure in the central US, combined with low pressure off the Pacific Northwest is funneling moisture into the Desert Southwest. This moisture will continue to get squeezed into […]
rrobserver.com
UNM Health holds drive-through and walk-in clinics in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque
Experts say this year’s flu season has already been a strange one. For more on times and dates click here. 9 AM – 2 PM 9 yrs + UNM Sandoval Regional Medical. 9 AM – 2 PM 6 mo.+ UNM Health Family Health Grande. Clinic. 1790 Grande...
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Investments Set To Benefit 20 Communities, Create 175 Jobs
SANTA FE — New Mexico Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes announced Tuesday the second round of Outdoor Recreation Trails+ Grant recipients for 2022. The Economic Development Department’s (EDD) Outdoor Recreation Division is awarding 20 projects at a total of $2,015,565 throughout the state to expand outdoor access and grow the New Mexico outdoor recreation economy.
ladailypost.com
N3B Awards Subcontracts To Three Small Businesses To Support Environmental Remediation At Los Alamos
A Newport News Nuclear BWXT-Los Alamos (N3B) employee collects a soil sample for analysis of potential contaminants associated with historical operations at LANL. N3B recently awarded $120 million in subcontracts for its work investigating and, as necessary, remediating potentially contaminated sites in canyon watersheds around LANL. Courtesy/DOE. DOE News:. As...
KOAT 7
State announces auto theft deterrent program for registered Balloon Fiesta participants
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Office of the Superintendent of Insurance along with other state and local law enforcement agencies will be providing auto theft prevention services at the 50th Balloon Fiesta. The Auto Theft Prevention Authority of the OSI will be launching a GPS monitoring service for registered...
ladailypost.com
AFT New Mexico & Taos Federation of United School Employees React To Violent Incident At Taos High School
TAOS – American Federation of Teachers New Mexico President Whitney Holland and Taos Federation of United School Employees (TFUSE) President Francis Hahn, issued the following statements:. “It is with deep sadness that members of TFUSE and the larger Taos education community learned of a violent incident (stabbing) involving a...
KRQE News 13
40% of New Mexico students are considered ‘chronically absent’
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you are a parent in New Mexico and your kid is absent a lot, expect to get notified a lot. With 40% of New Mexico school children considered chronically absent, missing more than 10 days of school, the New Mexico Public Education Department is trying a new way to get those kids back in class.
KRQE News 13
Animal Humane New Mexico hosts Dash Bash this weekend
Animal Humane brings an adorable adoptable pet of the week looking for its forever home. This week’s dog of the week is Rupert; he is about a year and a half old. Some fun events for the end of the summer are Dash Bash, which will be held on Sunday, September 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Steel Bender Brewery. The Dash Bash is a pre-party for Doggie Dash & Dawdle. You can come out and enjoy yummy food and beverages and will be donating $1 for every pint or imperial pints that are purchased during the hours of the event.
PETS・
New Mexico law enforcement agencies gather for special training
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Law Enforcement agencies from across New Mexico gathered at the University of New Mexico Tuesday for a missing or murdered indigenous persons training session. The two-day class is part of the FBI’s initiative to do more to solve these cases. Tuesday’s focus was on collection data and sharing that data using the […]
Albuquerque health insurance company now home to 120K bees
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque health insurance company is the new home to two colonies of bees. 120,000 bees are now abuzz at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico headquarters near Ballon Fiesta Park. The bees will collect nectar and help pollinate local flowers and crops in the metro. The honey they produced […]
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos-Based UbiQD And SICPA Expand Partnership On Anti-Counterfeit Security Inks
Quantum dot ink solution emitting an orange glow under ultraviolet excitation. Courtesy/UbiQD. Newly developed quantum dot based security features present unique properties to combat counterfeiting and strengthen security applications. Los Alamos, NM and Lausanne, Switzerland—UbiQD, Inc., a New Mexico-based nanotechnology company, and SICPA SA, a Swiss technology company and market...
ladailypost.com
FBI Releases Second Update With Statistics In Latest List Of Native Americans Missing In New Mexico And Navajo Nation
The FBI Tuesday, Sept. 20 released the second update of its list of Native Americans verified as missing in New Mexico and the Navajo Nation. There are a total of 183 missing Indigenous persons on the latest list: 21 individuals have been added and 24 removed since last month’s list of 186 names was released.
Albuquerque class shows how to create lowrider designs
The teacher said they get students from the entire nation.
santafe.com
Tesuque Village Market | Heating It Up
You have to love a place that feels like a destination but takes just minutes to reach from the heart of Santa Fe. The popular Tesuque Village Market is one of those spots. It sits on a corner in what the locals call greater downtown Tesuque, where the only other businesses are a gallery and another restaurant. The market’s a rustic charmer, a bright and funky mix of Southwestern and Mexican style, that feels like a little vacation break. You might see a horse “parked” out front, or some great vintage truck, and probably guys selling ristras or wood carvings. The bathrooms here may be the only ones around with a sign asking that you not graffiti the Mary and Baby Jesus wallpaper.
