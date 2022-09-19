ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Source New Mexico

Legendary author Rudolfo Anaya on banning books

Ten years ago, Bless Me, Ultima was being pulled from the shelves in Arizona classrooms as Tucson’s Mexican American Studies program was dismantled. I was a reporter at Albuquerque’s now defunct alt-weekly. In our rundown brick office, I pulled out the city’s actual phone book. The big old paper version was already like a thing from a museum, but someone had delivered a bunch of them to our office. My colleagues were using them as booster seats if their chairs were a little broken.
Richmond American building second community in Rio Rancho, more are on the way

RIO RANCHO — Richmond American Homes of New Mexico is building a second community in Rio Rancho. And it’s just the beginning. “We will have additional communities in Rio Rancho late this year and early next year with more in the pipeline after that,” said David Newell, division president, New Mexico. “We are also actively working on projects in other municipalities as well with timelines TBD.”
Government
KRQE News 13

Disappearance of Albuquerque Navajo woman to be featured on series

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The story of a missing Native woman from Albuquerque will be featured on a national broadcast. Investigation Discovery will highlight the disappearance of Pepita Redhair on “Disappeared” Wednesday night. Redhair vanished in March 2020 after her mother dropped her off at her boyfriend’s house. Investigators say there is no evidence the boyfriend is […]
KRQE News 13

Late season monsoon surge across northwest New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a rainy week so far across the western/northwestern part of the state, brought to the region by a perfect upper level setup. High pressure in the central US, combined with low pressure off the Pacific Northwest is funneling moisture into the Desert Southwest. This moisture will continue to get squeezed into […]
ladailypost.com

New Mexico Outdoor Recreation Investments Set To Benefit 20 Communities, Create 175 Jobs

SANTA FE — New Mexico Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes announced Tuesday the second round of Outdoor Recreation Trails+ Grant recipients for 2022. The Economic Development Department’s (EDD) Outdoor Recreation Division is awarding 20 projects at a total of $2,015,565 throughout the state to expand outdoor access and grow the New Mexico outdoor recreation economy.
ladailypost.com

N3B Awards Subcontracts To Three Small Businesses To Support Environmental Remediation At Los Alamos

A Newport News Nuclear BWXT-Los Alamos (N3B) employee collects a soil sample for analysis of potential contaminants associated with historical operations at LANL. N3B recently awarded $120 million in subcontracts for its work investigating and, as necessary, remediating potentially contaminated sites in canyon watersheds around LANL. Courtesy/DOE. DOE News:. As...
KRQE News 13

40% of New Mexico students are considered ‘chronically absent’

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you are a parent in New Mexico and your kid is absent a lot, expect to get notified a lot. With 40% of New Mexico school children considered chronically absent, missing more than 10 days of school, the New Mexico Public Education Department is trying a new way to get those kids back in class.
KRQE News 13

Animal Humane New Mexico hosts Dash Bash this weekend

Animal Humane brings an adorable adoptable pet of the week looking for its forever home. This week’s dog of the week is Rupert; he is about a year and a half old. Some fun events for the end of the summer are Dash Bash, which will be held on Sunday, September 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Steel Bender Brewery. The Dash Bash is a pre-party for Doggie Dash & Dawdle. You can come out and enjoy yummy food and beverages and will be donating $1 for every pint or imperial pints that are purchased during the hours of the event.
KRQE News 13

New Mexico law enforcement agencies gather for special training

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Law Enforcement agencies from across New Mexico gathered at the University of New Mexico Tuesday for a missing or murdered indigenous persons training session. The two-day class is part of the FBI’s initiative to do more to solve these cases. Tuesday’s focus was on collection data and sharing that data using the […]
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque health insurance company now home to 120K bees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque health insurance company is the new home to two colonies of bees. 120,000 bees are now abuzz at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico headquarters near Ballon Fiesta Park. The bees will collect nectar and help pollinate local flowers and crops in the metro. The honey they produced […]
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos-Based UbiQD And SICPA Expand Partnership On Anti-Counterfeit Security Inks

Quantum dot ink solution emitting an orange glow under ultraviolet excitation. Courtesy/UbiQD. Newly developed quantum dot based security features present unique properties to combat counterfeiting and strengthen security applications. Los Alamos, NM and Lausanne, Switzerland—UbiQD, Inc., a New Mexico-based nanotechnology company, and SICPA SA, a Swiss technology company and market...
santafe.com

Tesuque Village Market | Heating It Up

You have to love a place that feels like a destination but takes just minutes to reach from the heart of Santa Fe. The popular Tesuque Village Market is one of those spots. It sits on a corner in what the locals call greater downtown Tesuque, where the only other businesses are a gallery and another restaurant. The market’s a rustic charmer, a bright and funky mix of Southwestern and Mexican style, that feels like a little vacation break. You might see a horse “parked” out front, or some great vintage truck, and probably guys selling ristras or wood carvings. The bathrooms here may be the only ones around with a sign asking that you not graffiti the Mary and Baby Jesus wallpaper.
SANTA FE, NM

