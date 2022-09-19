Read full article on original website
First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling
The ruling is the first time a judge officially labeled the Jan. 6 events as an "insurrection" and is the first time the Constitution has been used to remove someone in office since 1869 Cuoy Griffin, an Otero County, New Mexico, commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, has been removed from office and disqualified from any future public office positions due to his involvement in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. The decision was made final on Tuesday by New Mexico Judge Francis Matthew, court documents reveal. The...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: CA Rep. Speier suggests moving 128 military bases out of GOP states that are pro-life
Speaking from the U.S. House floor on Tuesday, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) suggested moving 128 U.S. military bases out of GOP pro-life states while addressing new legislation that would require the Department of Defense to pay for travel expenses to get an abortion. “There’s a part of me that says...
Sen. Durbin says his son was a victim of PPP fraud, calls for more oversight of federal COVID-19 funds
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., pushed for more federal oversight of COVID-19 relief funds on Monday, saying that his own family was victim to fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program. "I think that a lot of money was wasted and stolen," Durbin told reporters on Capitol Hill. "I have a...
Proud Boy who came within seconds of Sen. Schumer on January 6 sentenced to 55 months in prison
Joshua Pruitt, the Proud Boy who nearly came face-to-face with then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer during the attack of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, was sentenced to four years and seven months behind bars for his role in obstructing the certification of the electoral college vote that day.
This 5,000-Member Rail Union Just Authorized a Strike
A rail union representing nearly 5,000 workers said Wednesday its members have rejected a tentative agreement struck with carriers, adding to mounting uncertainty around whether employers and labor can stave off a possible strike come Friday. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said its roughly 4,900 workers voted against a deal its leadership struck with carriers late last month. Instead, the union said members voted to authorize a strike. “Out of respect for other unions in the ratification process, an extension has been agreed to until Sept. 29 at 12 p.m. ET,” IAM said in a statement Wednesday. “This...
Leaked Oath Keepers Data Reveals U.S. States With Most Members
Texas had the most members with more than 3,000 people in the Oath Keepers, a group that targets law enforcement and the military with its messaging.
A Top Lawyer for the Oath Keepers Has Been Arrested in Connection with the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol
"The lawyer, Kellye SoRelle, was charged with obstructing the certification of the 2020 election and tampering with evidence in the Justice Department’s investigation of the Capitol riot." —Alan Feuer & Ken Bensinger.
Leaked data reveals military members within anti-government Oath Keepers Group
A leaked dataset has revealed the names and information of active duty military members within the Oath Keepers group, whose leader has been charged with seditious conspiracy.
US News and World Report
U.S. Judge Sentences Mexican Cartel Boss to Life in Prison
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican crime lord Jorge Costilla Sanchez was sentenced to life in prison in a U.S. federal court on Thursday for his involvement in trafficking marijuana and cocaine to the United States, the Justice Department said. Costilla, also known by his nickname "El Coss," was head of...
‘You’re gonna die tonight’: Trump fan admits dragging cop down Capitol steps
WASHINGTON — A man who wore a "Trump 2020" hat as he beat one officer and dragged another down the steps of the Capitol on Jan. 6 has pleaded guilty, admitting telling officers "you're gonna die tonight" and repeatedly assaulting law enforcement. Jack Wade Whitton, 32, from Georgia, bragged...
Former NYPD officer gets 10 years in longest U.S. Capitol attack sentence
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Former New York City police officer Thomas Webster, who assaulted police in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years in prison, the longest sentence yet handed down in a case related to the attack.
Republican congressman presents convicted January 6 rioter with flag flown over US Capitol after her release from prison
Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas presented an honorary American flag recently flown above the US Capitol to a convicted January 6 rioter after she was released from prison Friday.
Justice Dept. to seek longest sentence in any Jan. 6 Capitol riot case so far
The Justice Department will seek the longest prison sentence in any U.S. Capitol riot case next week, when it argues at the sentencing of former New York City police officer and U.S. Marine Thomas Webster.Webster, who once served on the protective detail of former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, was convicted in a Washington, D.C., federal court in May on charges of assaulting law enforcement. In a new court filing ahead of Thursday's sentencing hearing, the Justice Department seeks a sentence of 210 months in prison for Webster — more than 17 years. The sentence is nearly the double...
States wasting billions on new highways, rather than fixing old ones: report
State use of federal infrastructure dollars to prioritize highway expansions over repairs could waste billions of dollars and worsen the impacts of climate change, a new report has found. The report, published on Thursday by the U.S. Public Interest Research Groups (U.S. PIRG), urged state lawmakers to reexamine proposed highway...
Federal judge convicts 3 of multiple felonies for behavior at Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
A federal judge in Washington has convicted three men on a number of charges for participating in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, several of which are felony offenses.
Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump’s legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president’s Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation. The ruling from a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit amounts to an overwhelming victory for the Justice Department, clearing the way for investigators to continue scrutinizing the documents as they consider whether to bring criminal charges over the storage of of top-secret records at Mar-a-Lago after Trump left the White...
Three convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot tunnel attacks
Three men were found guilty on Tuesday of a range of charges including assaulting or aiding and abetting the assault of law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. A Justice Department (DOJ) release states that 25-year-old Patrick McCaughey III from Connecticut, 26-year-old Tristan Stevens from Florida and David...
eenews.net
W.Va. vs. Va.: Permitting overhaul a backyard brawl
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) wants a contested natural gas pipeline in his state to be part of his permitting reform effort. But Virginia lawmakers who might typically support a permitting overhaul are balking at the deal, in part because of the pipeline that would run between the two states. At...
Feds to settle suit over 2018 Tennessee slaughterhouse raid targeting Latino workers
A settlement is in the works in a lawsuit filed by Latino workers at a Grainger County slaughterhouse who were arrested without proof of wrongdoing in a controversial raid authorized by the U.S. government. U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough has issued a stay in the class-action lawsuit brought on behalf of Latino workers at the […] The post Feds to settle suit over 2018 Tennessee slaughterhouse raid targeting Latino workers appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Rail deal awaits workers' sign-off as strike fears wane
A tentative agreement was announced in the early hours of Thursday morning after a marathon negotiating session in Washington.
