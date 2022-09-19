Five Talking Points From Liverpool's Poor Start To The Season

LFCTR explore the possible contributing factors to Liverpool's disappointing start to the 2022/23 season.

It has been an underwhelming start to the season for Liverpool with a stuttering start in both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp's team have taken just nine points from their opening six matches and were humiliated by Napoli as the Champions League group stages got underway

We take a look at five possible reasons why the Reds may have made a slow start to the new campaign.

1 - Injuries

Whilst excuses should not be made for underperformance, the injury problems Klopp has encountered since the beginning of pre-season cannot be underestimated.

At one point the German was missing up to ten members of his first team squad and continues to be without Caoimhin Kelleher , Calvin Ramsay , Ibrahima Konate , Andy Robertson , Curtis Jones , Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain , Naby Keita , and skipper Jordan Henderson .

This has caused an over-reliance on other members of the squad who perhaps were not expected to play so much football.

2 - Underperforming Key Players

There is no doubt that some of Liverpool's key players have not reached their previous high levels during the first eight games of the season.

In defence, Trent Alexander-Arnold , Virgil van Dijk and left-back Robertson have all been subject to criticism whilst James Milner and Henderson have struggled in midfield.

Mohamed Salah has also been more quiet than usual and many believe he is being deployed in a wider position on the right which is the reason for his slow start to the season.

3 - Lack Of Intensity

Liverpool under Klopp are well known for the intensity in their play but this has been missing more often than not this season with opposition teams able to outfight and outrun the Reds.

Klopp's men look like they are feeling the effects of a remarkable last campaign where they took part in every possible game, going close to an unprecedented quadruple.

4 - Midfield Issues

The midfield issues at Liverpool are well documented and have been compounded by the injury problems at the club.

Milner (37), Henderson (32), and Thiago Alcantara (31) are all in their thirties and there are doubts over the futures of Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain who are out of contract next summer.

The reliance on Spanish international Thiago is alarming with there being no question that Liverpool need him to be at their very best.

A lack of investment and focus on refreshing the midfield options available to Klopp over the last 18 months is the root cause and needs addressing.

5 - The Loss Of Sadio Mane

Many have speculated that the loss of Sadio Mane has been pivotal to Liverpool's drop-off in form this season.

There are no doubts about what the Senegalese offered this Liverpool team and what he achieved at the club but it may be extreme to suggest it's a major contributing factor, especially with the form of his replacement, Luis Diaz .

A move to a central striking role did revitalise Mane for the last six months of his Liverpool journey but for 18 months of his final 24 at Anfield, Mane did not reach the high levels that he had reached before.

LFCTR Verdict

Liverpool must improve after the international break if they want to continue to challenge for trophies.

Players are slowly returning from injury which will help but they must also do some transfer business in January to help bolster the struggling midfield.

