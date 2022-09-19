Read full article on original website
Related
The Legal Age You Can Leave Your Kids Home Alone in These Two New England States Will Leave You Shocked
With kids, it's always the question of when are they ready to be home by themselves. Every state has a law on what age a child can legally be home alone. However, the age restriction in which a child can legally be left alone at home in Maine and Massachusetts is a bit shocking.
Toxic 'forever chemicals' over safe limit in over 100 Colorado utilities
More than 100 public drinking water systems in Colorado found levels of "forever chemicals" in their drinking water systems that the EPA now says are unsafe, according to public testing records. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it's working with those systems to address the issue, but for some districts, the mitigation process will be a costly one — one that could mean higher water bills for customers. The chemicals can be found in all sorts of household products, from cookware to jackets, and they're also used by industries, airports, and the military. Because of that, the chemicals...
These 8 Historic Covered Bridges in Maine Date Back as Far as 1840
There are nearly 800 covered bridges in the United States, many of them historical that have been around for over 100 years. These bridges are stuck in time and are examples of 19th-century engineering. According to Wikipedia, covered bridges in the U.S. were constructed for 100 years dating from the...
I-95 FM
Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
946K+
Views
ABOUT
I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0