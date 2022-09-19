Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18The Maine Writer
Money Saving New Small Business Opens in MaineThe Maine WriterNewport, ME
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Looking Back: Cori Celebrates Her 4th Year Being Back On The Air In Bangor
You know those sayings "make something good out of something bad" and "when one door closes, another one opens"? That's kind of been my life since 2018. And as I look back at the last few years broadcasting from the Townsquare Studios, here on Acme Rd. in Brewer--the place I started my career almost 20 years ago-- I realize these past 4 years have been a really big deal for me.
What You Need To Know Before The Stevie Nicks Show
The lyrics “Thunder only happens when it’s raining” may come to life this evening!. It is a bittersweet day here in Bangor, after an incredible summer of concerts on the Waterfront at the Maine Savings Amphitheatre, but they saved one of the best for last. Rock icon,...
Historic ‘Happy Acres Hall’ In Alton Reopening As ‘Mad Moose Saloon & Smokehouse’
If you've ever had the occasion to drive through the town of Alton, chances are you've passed by the old "Happy Acres Hall" on Bennoch Rd. Historically, the exact spot on the Bennoch Road where the Happy Acres building stands now has been, in one form or another, a saloon, dance hall, or bar since the 1800s.
Maine Man Under The Influence Flips ATV In Parking Lot Then Pees in a Police Car
According to WGME 13, a Maine man is in custody following an interesting series of events that unfolded Monday afternoon in Northern Maine. WGME says that police in Millinocket, Maine received a 911 call at about 4 PM Monday with the caller saying that a man who appeared to be under the influence had rolled his ATV over in the parking lot of an area convenience store. Following the ATV crash, the subject then appeared to get into some kind of altercation with another person at the store.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Check Out This List Of ‘Trunk-Or Treat’ Events Coming In October
No matter where you are in the Greater Bangor area and beyond, chances are there is a Trunk-Or-Treat event coming up near you!. There is a new trend in the last few years that is changing the way that people go trick or treating. It's called Trunk-or-Treating, and the premise is simple: A bunch of parents get together at a business, school or church parking lot, deck out their car trunks with Halloween decorations, and let the kids go from car to car, collecting candy.
3 Great Pizza Places in Maine
What is one food that you would never get tired of eating? If the answer is a delicious pizza then keep on reading to find out about three amazing pizza spots in Maine that you should visit if you've never tried their food. No matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Hurricane Fiona Could Send A Pretty Windy Weekend to the Downeast
My first storm in Maine was Hurricane David. When I was in kindergarten, I remember that one day they got us all dressed up early and were preparing to send us all home. I was pretty stoked. As far as I was concerned, it meant I had extra time to go home and watch TV. Daytime TV in the 70's, before cable, was a wasteland. But, it was still better than school.
The Corner Store In Bangor Is Changing Things Up
The Corner Store in Bangor underwent a bit of a renovation recently. An area inside was transformed to make way for some new merchandise, as the store was recently granted an Agency Liquor Store license. Owner Susan Price Stephenson, who purchased the business in November of last year from her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maine corn maze created by hand gets national attention
LEVANT, Maine — Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant has once again been nominated for the USA TODAY Best Corn Maze in the country. This is the fifth year in a row the farm has been nominated. "It is, I think, the dream that a lot of people have and...
Brewer Bike Cops Start Patrol Along Riverwalk Recently
There's something new going down on the Brewer Riverwalk and I'm not talking about the expansion project that recently started. This new thing moves a little faster than construction in the city. I'm talking about the new Police Unit that's been assigned that beat, and it just so happens that...
Baxter, Maine's first comfort dog, prepares for duty
AUGUSTA, Maine — Baxter is an energetic five-month-old chocolate lab that loves people. He's also preparing for a long career as a comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety's dispatch centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. As Maine's first comfort dog, he'll spend his days on the...
WMTW
Maine homeowner fires gun at would-be burglar
GREENBUSH, Maine — Police say a homeowner in the Penobscot County town of Greenbush fired at a man who had broken into their home. Deputies say Justin Masters, 33, broke into a home on Greenfield Road by going through a window Monday night. Police say he ran off when the homeowner fired at him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family-Owned Maine Energy Transfers Ownership To Dead River Company
A greater Bangor-based fuel company, that's been in operation since 1932, has changed hands. For 88 years, Maine Energy has not only been delivering fuel to local residents and businesses but also installing and maintaining the heating and cooling equipment used to keep these buildings comfortable. Maine Energy Inc.'s President,...
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine or you travel there often, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to add these places to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. I promise you won't regret it. Here are the three famous steakhouses:
This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home
I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
wabi.tv
Officials release cause of Union Street fire
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials are beginning to piece together what caused Saturday morning’s apartment fire on Union Street in Bangor. The Maine Department of Public Safety tells us the fire originated in one of the unit’s kitchens. The tenants were not home at the time. All tenants...
foxbangor.com
Trial traffic pattern change for Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN– The Town of Skowhegan and the Maine Department of Transportation has implemented, for a trial basis, a new traffic pattern in the downtown area. Beginning today, September 21st, trucks with 4 or more axles traveling north on Route 201 will be directed to use Route 150 and High Street. Passenger vehicles and trucks with 3 axles or fewer may continue to access Route 201 northbound using Commercial Street.
AOL Corp
Intoxicated ATV driver leads cops on chase, then pees in police car, Maine officials say
An intoxicated man in rural Maine “recklessly” led police on a chase while riding an ATV through a residential neighborhood, according to officials. Police officers in East Millinocket, a town of less than 2,000 people, were alerted to a man who had flipped his ATV outside a convenience store in Millinocket, a neighboring town, and got into a dust-up with another patron on Sept. 19, according to a release from the department.
wabi.tv
Longtime head of Maine State Police taking new job
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The longtime head of Maine State Police is moving onto a new job. Col. John Cote will retire from State Police at the end of the month. The agency thanked him for his 33 years of service, especially during what they called some of the agency’s most high-profile incidents and trying times for law enforcement.
Did You Buy A Roll Top Desk In Winterport A Couple Of Weeks Back?
Imagine growing up with a certain item that has been around since you were very young. This particular item is something your dad made, and it's been in your family's home for as long as you can remember. It's something so special to you, that when your parents pass, it's something you home to keep in your home to remember them by.
I-95 FM
Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
946K+
Views
ABOUT
I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0