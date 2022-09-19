ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Ride aboard Boeing's Starliner astronaut taxi as it returns to Earth in this video

By Elizabeth Howell
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago

We now know what spaceflight looks like from Boeing's new astronaut taxi.

Fresh footage from Boeing's uncrewed test flight of Starliner in May show several views of the spacecraft coming in for a landing at the end of Orbital Test Flight-2 , which flew to the International Space Station and back.

Up to four cameras of Starliner's final flight minutes on May 25 play simultaneously in the video, which is uploaded on YouTube .

An interior view starring a mannequin, a view out the window, and two ground cameras supply multiple perspectives to provide engineers data about the landing effort in the New Mexico desert.

Related: Boeing's Starliner, a next-generation spaceship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0suipd_0i1LGOlq00

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft is visible in four views as it comes down for a landing during Orbital Flight Test-2 on May 25, 2022. (Image credit: Boeing)

"Starliner lands in the desert rather than splashing down in the ocean, which is a first for an orbital capsule built in the United States," Boeing officials wrote in a caption to the YouTube video, contrasting its design to competitor SpaceX that uses ocean landings.

"Its [Starliner's] proven parachute and airbag systems provide a soft landing on the sand, reducing the load on the crew," Boeing continued. "Without sea state considerations, like wave height, swells, currents and surface winds, passengers are able to step right out of the spacecraft onto dry land."

The engineering information will be crucial to make sure that Starliner is ready for new astronaut missions. Boeing and NASA together are working through the data from the test flight to see how well the company did in meeting the objectives.

This process is expected to complete in the coming months, and Boeing hopes to launch its first crewed space mission in February 2023, which is a delay of three months due to addressing some issues in the test flight, according to past statements from Boeing and NASA.

Related: The science and cargo of Boeing's OFT-2 Starliner test flight to space station

Related stories:

Boeing's Starliner OFT-2 test flight for NASA in amazing photos

Boeing's 1st Starliner flight test in photos

NASA reassigns 2 astronauts from Boeing's Starliner to SpaceX's Crew Dragon

Boeing has a commercial crew agreement with NASA to launch at least six missions to the orbiting complex through NASA's expected end of the international partnership in 2030. That said, other partners have not yet signed on for an extension to the ISS framework, which currently expires in 2024. (Russia plans to leave after 2024 to build its own space station .)

The other supplier of commercial crew flights, SpaceX, has been sending astronauts to the ISS since 2020. NASA recently awarded SpaceX more ISS flights, saying that right now, the Hawthorne, California-based company is the only one rated to send astronauts on orbital space missions from American soil.

A selection of crewed space flights still take place from Russia, which supplies Soyuz flights to the ISS. That said, NASA is pursuing most of its space missions independently, especially in the wake of Russia's internationally condemned invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The countries have said repeatedly that operations between the United States and Russia remain normal when it comes to human spaceflight, even as other space agreements were torn up.

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or Facebook .

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Aircraft almost collides with Boeing passenger jet in near-miss

A single-engine Cessna aircraft almost collided with a Delta Boeing 757 passenger jet over Orlando International Airport in an incident which is currently being investigated by the FAA.Video footage, filmed from within the cabin of the Cessna, shows the pilot’s quick reaction to the situation. He pulled the plane up over the rapidly climbing jet ro avoid a collision which could have seen mass casualties.The two planes managed to avoid each other by about 500 feet, due to the pilot of the Cessna, Malik Clarke, taking “evasive action” to avoid the much larger passenger plane.“I knew that this didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Taxi#Starliner#Other Space#Orbital Flight Test 2
The Hill

Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program

Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

What Was Gigantopithecus? The Largest Ape To Ever Walk Earth

Gigantopithecus is the largest ape that ever walked on Earth. For over 1.7 million years, this giant – and deeply mysterious – gorilla-like beast ruled the forests of eastern Asia, but it still manages to capture our imagination and stir curiosity even today. When did Gigantopithecus go extinct?
WILDLIFE
IFLScience

Perseverance Spies The First “Cat” On Mars

Pareidolia is the peculiar human behavior of seeing meaningful images in random patterns. We see faces in plug sockets, queens in clouds, and the entire world in funny-shaped rocks. Martian rocks are no exception, with everything from the famous “face” that turned out to be a hill to secret doors spotted on the Red Planet. And now, the first cat on Mars.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Space.com

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy