Lincoln Property Co and Kairoi Residential Break Ground on 74-Story Mixed-Use Project in Downtown Austin to Open in Late 2026

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
In Austin, A Village of Tiny Homes Makes A Big Impact
Dexter, a resident of the tiny home village, in one of the neighborhood's many outdoor kitchens. (Photo courtesy of Mobile Loaves & Fishes) When Alan Graham refers to the residents of Community First! Village as “neighbors,” he’s speaking to the community created in this enclave of tiny homes, microhomes and RVs soon to expand beyond its 51-acre plot in East Austin.
UT Tower to be upgraded for first time in its 85-year history
It'll be the first time in the tower's 85-year history that it's upgraded.
3 projects under construction in Round Rock
Land is being cleared along Chisholm Trail Road in Round Rock in preparation for a new industrial development, according to city officials and developer representatives. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Multiple projects are under construction in Round Rock. Here are three to know:. A second Home2 Suites by Hilton is under...
hellogeorgetown.com
Pho MPH Open in Georgetown, TX
Located at 904 W. University Avenue, Unit 115, the restaurant serves authentic Asian cuisine including Vietnamese, Thai, Chinese and Japanese food, according to the company’s Facebook page. “Pho MPH serves great value, healthy Asian food that’s cooked fresh in each kitchen daily,” the company wrote on Facebook. “Visit our...
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls discusses ‘confusing’ intersection, speed limits, scooters
The Marble Falls City Council talked traffic during a workshop Tuesday, Sept. 20, including possible changes to the Mormon Mill-Mission Hill intersection with U.S. 281, speed limits, and an electric scooter business ordinance. During the workshop, City Manager Mike Hodge presented a study conducted by engineering students from the University...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Austin 2022 Texas: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Austin 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Austin, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Austin as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
10 commercial permits filed recently in Northwest Austin, including new VooDoo Doughnut
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Austin startup developing lab-grown brisket earns national spotlight
CultureMap Austin – Brisket, a barbecue staple in Texas, is as synonymous with the Lone Star State as the Alamo and oil wells. An Austin company recently recognized as the state’s most innovative startup wants to elevate this barbecue staple to a new high-tech level. BioBQ is working...
teslarati.com
UPDATE: Tesla adds 500k square feet to Gigafactory Texas for ‘ecological paradise’
Update: Elon Musk told Teslarati the expansion plans will accommodate Tesla Giga Texas’s “ecological paradise.” Headline and paragraphs have been revised and updated to reflect accuracy based on Musk’s details. Tesla has revised its application for Giga Texas to reveal a potential 500,000 square foot expansion...
The Stars at Night: Which Famous People Are Moving to Austin, Texas?
Welcome to Hollywood...I mean, Austin, Texas! It's getting easier to confuse the two, as Central Texas seems to be the new location for celebrity homes. Big business isn't the only thing leaving California in search of greener pastures, since a lot of Hollywood actors are relocating across the country as well.
virtualbx.com
Georgetown: Local Developer Proposing 291-Unit Multifamily Project
Georgetown (Williamson County) — A Georgetown developer received approval of their site development plan for a multifamily project during a recent meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission. President Andy Heard of Novak Commercial Development is proposing to develop Novak Wolf Lakes Apartments. The project had previously gone under...
KVUE
Taylor airport is spreading its wings to accommodate the city's growth
Join the KVUE Daybreak team as they hit the road in Taylor, Texas! Hannah Rucker and Rob Evans discuss the growth that Taylor's airport is seeing.
electrek.co
The world’s first Tesla solar neighborhood is becoming reality
The world’s first Tesla solar neighborhood is becoming a reality in Austin, where Tesla is deploying solar roofs and Powerwall in a brand-new development. Last year, Tesla signed a breakthrough deal to deploy solar roofs and Powerwalls on a “large scale” in a new community in Austin, Texas. The project is in partnership with Brookfield Asset Management and Dacra, where they are offering Tesla Solar Roofs and Powerwalls as packages on brand new houses in a new 12,000-home development project called Easton Park.
bluebonnetnews.com
Texas Tales: Remembering ButterKrust Bakery
Even in fifth grade, I had some level of awareness that white bread was not the healthiest thing for a kid to eat. Not that it ever stopped me, but still…. Three years earlier, my mother had returned to college to finish her undergraduate degree. One day she came home from class, presumably a health or nutrition course for education majors, and pronounced to her wide-eyed 8-year-old that white bread was worthless.
Texas BBQ Joint Fined $230K For Withholding Tips From Employees
The restaurant was awarding tips to managers, which is a violation of federal law.
universitystar.com
Community members push to rename alley after award-winning film
There's potential in an unnamed street that sits between the east 100 block of San Antonio Street and East MLK Drive, right across from the Hays County Courthouse. To some, it's nothing but another backstreet but for others, it's a street of history, art and a celebration of an award-winning film.
Austin Chronicle
Public Notice: More Drama in Hays County
Plus APD at City Council, and what’s one man’s trash ... The decades-long fight over the expansion of SH 45 in Southwest Travis County took a bizarre turn last week, with Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra posting on Facebook that two of his colleagues, "Commissioners Mark Jones and Walt Smith lied, and misled the court in order to allocate funds for an I35 extension through Buda connecting SH45." The funding passed on Aug. 30 on a 4-1 vote after both men assured their colleagues that Travis County commissioners were "very positive" about the connection. In fact, both the Travis County commissioners and Austin City Council have emphatically opposed this connection, which would "effectively make Mopac an I-35 bypass," according to a letter the TravCo commissioners sent this week, which goes on to say that "this decision by Hays County would have a profound and detrimental effect almost entirely on Austin and Travis County."
fox7austin.com
Insect's sticky deposit leaves behind big mess for Austinites
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s gross, and it’s everywhere…in our yards, on our porches, lawn furniture, not to mention all over our cars. "Yes, has gotten pretty bad. It’s hard to see, especially at night," said South Austin resident Lourdes Zamarron. It’s called "honeydew", a euphemism for...
fox7austin.com
Nearby businesses voice support for Crow Bar owner, employees after devastating fire
AUSTIN, Texas - The charred remains felt and smelled fresh on Monday, more than 24 hours after a fire tore through Crow Bar, a popular South Congress bar. Saturday night into Sunday morning, multiple fires were set up and down S. Congress and S. 1st St. Investigators believe they were intentionally set.
hellogeorgetown.com
Timeless Imports Furniture & Decor Open in Georgetown, TX
Timeless Imports Furniture & Decor is open in Georgetown, TX!. Owned and operated by Tracy, Darla and Britton Maxwell, the business offers an eclectic mix of entirely handcrafted furniture imported from various countries across the world. “[We want to] to fulfill the desire of accomplishing happiness and wholeness for myself...
