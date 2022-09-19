Hatteras Sky Breaks Ground on 23-Story Saiya Mixed-Use Development in Downtown Phoenix’s Popular Roosevelt Row Arts District

Read full article on original website
Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Opinion: Kliff Kingsbury took defending his quarterback a little too farEugene AdamsGlendale, AZ
Popular Taco Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FMesa, AZ
Two Major Phoenix Area Highways Will be Closed This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Is Set To CollapseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
12news.com
Cave Creek Italian restaurant named 'most authentic' in all of Phoenix
Cave Creek Italian restaurant Pomodoro was recently named the "most authentic" in all of Phoenix. Emily Pritchard gives us a tour.
multifamilybiz.com
Berkadia Arranged Programmatic Partnership Delivers More Than $100M in Equity Toward SB Real Estate Partners Southwest Expansion
PHOENIX, AZ - Over the past 12 months, a programmatic partnership arranged by Berkadia has now delivered more than $100 million in equity towards SB Real Estate Partners’ (“SBREP”) multifamily expansion throughout the Southwest. On August 25, SB Real Estate closed on the $56.4 million acquisition of Obsidian on Ocotillo (renamed “Portola Glendale”), a 232-unit multifamily property in the Glendale suburb of Phoenix, Arizona, with a $23 million investment from the equity partner.
multifamilybiz.com
Goodegg Investments Completes Acquisition of Three Multifamily Communities Located in Tucson, Phoenix, and Houston Markets
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Leading commercial real estate firm Goodegg Investments announced the successful acquisition of 3 multifamily assets via Goodegg Wealth Fund I – Mission Antigua in Tucson, Arizona; Sunset Villas in Phoenix, Arizona; and the Sarah at Lake Houston in Houston, Texas. Goodegg Investments is an award-winning...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix housing market cooloff impacts real estate agents
As the housing market in the Phoenix area cools off, real estate agents are finding more creative ways to get buyers in the door. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
East Valley Tribune
QC ready to launch big-ticket capital projects
The Town of Queen Creek is in a flat-out sprint to keep up with the exploding growth and transportation officials are set to start construction on additional roads and bridges with an estimated price tag of nearly $95-million. “Keeping up is relative,” said Dave Lipinski, director of the town’s Capital...
KTAR.com
Glendale outlines plans to expand entertainment district
PHOENIX — Glendale is making some major moves to expand its entertainment offerings over the next few years. Thanks to an influx of private investment, State Farm Stadium and the newly-named Desert Diamond Arena will eventually be joined by a host of other entertainment options. These include a minigolf park, a pickleball center, a go-kart facility and a massive resort.
Popular Taco Restaurant Opens New Location
More taco options are coming your way.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s no denying the love of Mexican restaurants found throughout metro Phoenix. It’s very much a blink and a new option opens up. This is great for those who absolutely love the culinary style, but it also makes it a challenge to try and pinpoint the best of the best. Sometimes, that can be accomplished by looking at which restaurants are opening secondary locations (if not more). It demonstrates, at the very least, the overall popularity of the restaurant. For one Valley location, restaurant owners are not opening their second, but their third location around town.
Arizona Is Home To One Of 'The Best Cities To Buy A House Today'
This is one of the very best cities for homebuyers right now.
Daddy’s Chicken Shack to Make Arizona Debut in Scottsdale
The Valley’s first Daddy’s Chicken Shack officially has an address.
Rosie McCaffrey's Irish Pub in Phoenix closing for good
McCaffrey invites everyone to celebrate the final closing of Rosie McCaffrey’s Irish Pub this week.
AZFamily
Arizona homeowners accuse estate sale company of selling items and keeping money
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking at family photos helps Jeanne Burton and her sisters remember just how much their parents loved each other. “This was Disneyland in 2001,” Burton said looking at one vacation photo. “They were just a unit. They were always together and always holding hands. They just loved each other so much.” But their mom and dad both passed away within 82 days of each other and left their Valley home to Jeanne and her sisters.
Phoenix New Times
Prost to These 6 Oktoberfest Events Happening Around Metro Phoenix This Fall
Fall is here, and for beer fans, that means only one thing. It's Oktoberfest season. So put on your lederhosen, warm up your arms for those stein-holding contests, and work up an appetite for plenty of German food. We've got celebrations happening all around the Valley. From Chandler to Wickenburg,...
ABC 15 News
ADOT develops first-of-its-kind technology to warn of wrong-way drivers
PHOENIX — Two sisters and Grand Canyon University students were at the wrong place at the wrong time. They were killed by a wrong-way driver who was drunk behind the wheel. "I'll never be a grandma," said their mother, Cathy Hocking, back in 2018. "I'll never plan a wedding. I'll never pick out a wedding dress, every mother's dream with her daughter."
12news.com
A slice of paradise in Paradise Valley is going for $55 million
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — It used to be quiet out here all the time. Lately, though, the roar of bulldozers and earthmovers has been echoing more often through Paradise Valley. Except ... for this one P-shaped parcel just west of 54th Street and north of Desert Jewel Road. That...
AZFamily
JSX adds flights between Phoenix and Denver starting Nov. 3
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - JSX, the airline formally known as JetSuiteX, is now adding flights between Phoenix and Denver starting Nov. 3!. The Dallas-based airline expanding access to Colorado with non-stop service from Denver/Boulder (BJC) to Phoenix (PHX) and Las Vegas (LAS) starting Nov. 3, 2022. The airline boasts that passengers can check in just 20 minutes before they depart and allowing customers to use private terminals inside the airport to quickly board and deboard.
azbigmedia.com
The best and worst months to buy a home in Phoenix
The housing market of the last two years has been unusual in many ways. With constrained supply, intense demand, and record price growth, the market has consistently defied experts’ expectations and typical trends. And one way these aberrations have shown up is in seasonality. So, what are the best and worst months to buy a home in Phoenix? A new report by Construction Coverage offers some insight.
wuga.org
'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought
With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?. Here & Now‘s...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix ranks as No. 6 most desirable city in America
Although Americans seem to love Phoenix, they either love or hate the Grand Canyon State. Arizona was voted the seventh-most desirable state AND the ninth-least desirable state, according to research from Home Bay. But people love Phoenix. Home Bay surveyed 1,000 Americans across the U.S. and they voted Phoenix as the sixth most desirable city in America.
East Valley Tribune
The heat is on Scottsdale – literally – Council told
Scottsdale has a way to go in reducing urban heat, according to some residents. Of 56 responses to a survey on the city’s urban heat plan, 88% say it is “very important” for the city to take action to reduce urban heat. However, only 48% say Scottsdale is doing an “average” job or better in creating cool and comfortable spaces for pedestrians to go.
azbigmedia.com
Six40rty, an original restaurant and sports bar, coming to Tempe
Six40rty, an original new restaurant, sports bar and nightlife experience by Ascend Hospitality Group (AHG), announced its planned opening on Mill Ave. on September 28. This is AHG’s second concept in Arizona — co-created by its former Director of Marketing & Brand Design Shelby Elmore, and Tempe Managing Partner Thomas Lawson — following the opening of Anoche Cantina in Tempe last month. Six40rty will be located directly next door to Anoche and is named for its address at 640 Mill Ave.
