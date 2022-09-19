Read full article on original website
KFDA
United to open new Market Street in late 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials announced today they are opening a new United Market Street in late 2023. The announcement was made Wednesday morning at West Hollywood Road and Coulter Street South, which is where the new store, Store 688, will be located. “We are absolutely thrilled to be announcing...
Taquitos are Going to Roll Soon Here in Amarillo
Good news Amarillo. Roll Em Up Taquito has an official opening date. That is important because I have been watching this on Facebook for a while. They started by talking we were getting one. Then they let us know the location. Then the managers were hired and trained. Then work...
Mini Donuts are an Obsession I Don’t Want to Quit
They say that everything is bigger and better in Texas, right? You have heard that over and over. Well, let me just tell you that sometimes size does not matter. In fact, the smaller the better. Great things come in small packages and all of that. We have been on...
What In The World Is Up With The Circus In Borger? This Is Weird.
Somebody needs to call up those meddling kids and their dog. There's a mystery in Borger involving the circus and a bunch of flyers that have been posted all over town. Apparently, you wouldn't be alone if you've seen them and walked away with questions. The posters in question advertise a circus that will be in town on October 5. They even mention that there's a way to get your kid in free.
Market Street Breaks Ground on New Store in Southwest Amarillo
Great news for those who live in Southwest Amarillo near Loop 335, you will now have a closer place to shop for groceries and pick up your prescriptions. We had announced back in May, that Amarillo was getting a new Market Street. United Supermarkets hosted their groundbreaking today for their brand new Market Street.
Announcing More Bed, Bath, And Beyond Closings, Did Amarillo Make the Cut?
An Amarillo store's national owner is playing a game of are we staying open, are we going to close once again? It's like a repeat of Oscar's Burritos, will it stay closed will it reopen?. It was announced recently that Bed, Bath and Beyond (BBB) are restructuring its business yet...
KFDA
Fair food making the Tri-State Fair experience
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One thing everyone looks forward to at the Tri-State Fair is the eats and usually there is a lot of fried food. One of the many places to sample at the Tri-State Fair is Archie’s Deep Fried Ice Cream, which has been a food vendor at the fair for 65 years.
Amarillo’s Georgia Village Lost Another Building
I know that the landscape of Amarillo is forever changing. There is progress all over the city. Then there are some unexpected setbacks that cause some changes too. I am proud to call the Wolflin/Bivins/Georgia Street area my home. I spend a lot of my time in that area. So watching the different changes is one thing that I like to do. I have lived in that area since the nineties so there have been a lot of ups and downs. I remember when there was a two-story Hastings.
Art in the Park
This will be happening next Saturday out a Medi Park. So grab your other like-minded friends. The ones who can create a work of art too. It's going to be a lot of fun. Oh, and if you ever dreamed of making one of those cool murals like you see in Downtown Amarillo this is your chance.
hppr.org
A Satisfying Ending, Indeed
This is Linda Allen in Amarillo, Tx for High Plains Radio Readers Fall Read Book Bytes. Annie Proulx’s 2002 novel “That Old Ace in the Hole” is set within a specific place and span of time but the theme running through the story is timeless and universal.
Myhighplains.com
Dillard’s Amarillo Hosting Upcoming Events
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dillard’s Amarillo is gearing up not only for a grand opening of their new store, but also some events that are giving back to the community. First is the Gift of Fit event where the cosmetics and lingerie departments are raising money for the wives of veterans as well as allow you to reserve anything in the lingerie department. A good thing if you’re wanting to do some holiday shopping early.
Photos: Two Very Different Perfect Places To Hike In Amarillo
I love being outdoors. There's nothing better than feeling the sun on your face. Feeling the breeze. There's just something special about feeling connected to the Earth. Here are two, very different, yet perfect places for a hike in Amarillo. A Smaller Hike Hidden In Plain Sight. Let's say you're...
Have You Noticed It’s Been Chaos In The Texas Panhandle?
Has everyone in the greater Amarillo area lost their everloving minds?. I've found myself saying this to myself several times a day here recently. It seems like everyone around here has gotten their wires slightly crossed, with disastrous results for some. In case you haven't noticed, there's been a sudden...
Shot Of The Century; Legacy Of Forgotten Panhandle Town Revisited
The Texas panhandle has more than its fair share of ghost towns, almost-ghost towns, historical sites, and frontier legends. Tucked away in the wide open spaces of the panhandle are many somewhat forgotten places of great importance. For instance, there's the ghost town and battle site that gave us what...
KFDA
Pumpkin farms struggle with inflation and drought this season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fertilizer, seeds, and labor have all rose in price drastically this year causing some farmers in the area to raise prices of produce, and for fall festivities. “My fertilizer prices basically tripled from last year, electricity well natural gas has gone up, probably doubled most all...
Myhighplains.com
Amarillo police respond to rollover crash near I-40 at Avondale
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reported on Thursday afternoon that officers responded to a rollover crash near I-40 at Avondale. APD detailed that the eastbound traffic lanes of I-40 at Avondale are being affected due to the crash. APD is asking the public to avoid the...
KFOX 14
Witnesses recount chaos of shooting at Tri-State Fair in Texas
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — What was intended to be a place of laughter and joy turned into a scene of chaos and fear when shots rang out at the Tri-State Fairgrounds in Texas on Monday night. No one was killed but four people were injured, including a Potter County...
Myhighplains.com
Leonard Farms Offering Corn Maze/Pumpkin Picking
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The fall season means corn mazes and pumpkin picking. A new place to do that is Leonard Farms located off FM 1062 in Canyon. A dream that was born through owners Shaun and Ashley’s own days of going to a corn maze and picking pumpkins.
Strange Mounds Appear on Maps Just North of Amarillo
It's funny what you find we you start looking on Google Earth. You can find some exciting and strange things. While researching something else, I was looking on Google Earth around Boys Ranch Road and the Floating Mesa, I scanned over a really interesting piece of land. It was filled...
Gallery: Amarillo Has Changed A Lot Over the Years – Part One
If you grew up in Amarillo you get it. Things change. You may not like it. You miss some of the places that are now gone. We remember spending every Friday and Saturday night walking up and down the aisles of Hastings. We were looking for a great movie to take home. If the movie was not there we would go up front and check to see if anyone had returned the one we were hunting for.
