US health system most affected by worker shortages, survey says
Sixty-nine percent of U.S. healthcare practitioners say that a lack of skilled workers is the biggest threat to the national health system, according to a survey conducted by the World Innovation Summit for Health. The organization conducted a global survey that included health professionals from the U.S. and five other...
Hospital prices 'bleeding families dry,' consumer group says
A new paper from consumer group Families USA accuses hospitals' high fees and misaligned incentives of "bleeding families dry." "This paper exposes how the corporate hospital business model has fundamentally transformed into one that favors monopolies and setting high prices at the expense of our health," Families USA Executive Director Frederick Isasi said in a Sept. 15 news release.
Amazon Web Services distributes $14M for healthcare cloud equity
Since the launch of its AWS Health Equity Initiative, Amazon Web Services has awarded $14 million in cloud credits to more than 90 organizations with the aim of closing the health equity gap. The $14 million, alongside technical expertise, will fund innovations globally that support health equity, according to an...
Mayo Clinic expands partnership with AI firm on disease diagnosis, treatment discovery
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has expanded its relationship with artificial intelligence-driven health tech company Nference to use deidentified patient data to help research and discover disease diagnoses and treatments. As part of the project, the academic health system's data analytics hub, Mayo Clinic Platform, has launched its own version of...
How VR is helping Novant Health employees tackle polarizing discussions
Novant Health has partnered with VR provider Moth+Flame to launch a VR-based leadership development training for nonclinical and clinical leaders. Using Moth+Flame's Promise platform, the health system's leaders learned to apply empathetic listening techniques in polarizing discussions. The aim was to have employees understand and navigate the barriers and solutions to garnering inclusion and advancing communication in the workplace, according to a Sept. 21 press release.
Oracle to 'rewrite' VA's Cerner EHR system amid outages
An Oracle executive in charge of the VA EHR modernization project said the company intends to rewrite the Cerner system as a new, cloud-based application for the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Spokesman-Review reported Sept. 21. At a House hearing Sept. 20, Oracle Executive Vice President Mike Sicilia said Oracle...
As new vaccines emerge, some health systems are re-evaluating worker requirements
Throughout the pandemic, hospitals and health systems have implemented COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees, citing a need to protect patients, workers and the communities they serve. The list continued to grow once CMS announced its vaccination mandate covering healthcare facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid. Now, health systems continue to update their policies as the virus situation changes and additional vaccines become available.
The 10 medical specialties that are least satisfied with their EHR
Here are the 10 medical specialties that are least satisfied with their EHRs, according to recent rankings from KLAS Research. The Sept. 16 study used responses from the research firm's Arch Collaborative that includes more than 275 healthcare organizations that have surveyed more than 300,000 clinicians to date. The specialties...
Rhode Island's healthcare system 'is in crisis,' Lifespan CFO warns
Hospitals across the country continue to face unprecedented financial challenges, and Lifespan CFO David Kirshner warns that the result has left the Rhode Island healthcare system in crisis, according to a Sept. 15 news release shared with Becker's. Staff burnout from the COVID-19 pandemic and related resignations add to an...
General Catalyst's Daryl Tol on what the VC firm looks for in hospital partnerships
Daryl Tol has gotten an upfront look at healthcare's digital shift from both the hospital C-suite and as a venture capitalist. Mr. Tol, the former president and CEO of the Central Florida division of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, is now head of health assurance for General Catalyst. "There was so...
Moderna is behind on supply for omicron booster
Pharmacies and hospitals across the country are running out of Moderna's tweaked vaccine booster, but the vaccine-maker said it expects supply to return to normal levels in a few days. A few locations administering the updated bivalent booster reported shortages of Moderna's version in mid-September, but the issue seems to...
4 recent medical device issues: FDA
From a potential cybersecurity risk for some insulin pumps to health equity issues with pulse oximeters, here are four medical device updates the FDA has published as of Sept. 15:. 1. The FDA said it will meet Nov. 1 to discuss the potential issues with pulse oximeters, which recent studies...
Healthcare workers' unemployment rates rose post-pandemic: study
Healthcare workers experienced an uptick in unemployment rates after the pandemic's onset. However, unemployment was far higher in workers outside the healthcare industry during the same period, research shows. The study, published Sept. 19 in the Journal of the American Medical Association, conducted surveys with 65,000 American households per month...
Innovation
General Catalyst, the venture capital firm that has been collaborating with hospitals on digital innovation, is partnering with its first health system outside the U.S., according to a news release shared with Becker's. The company's latest "health assurance" partner will be Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, the U.K.'s...
MPAC Healthcare names new COO
Chicago-based MPAC Healthcare named Hailey Paley as the new COO, according to a Sept. 22 news release. Ms. Paley previously served in operational and strategic roles at Sound Physicians in Tacoma, Wash., and has a successful record of managing clinical provider programs in the acute and post-acute sectors. "Hailey is...
Yale New Haven Health cuts 155 jobs
Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health has eliminated 155 management positions from its nearly 30,000-person workforce. The health system is laying off 72 employees and eliminating 83 vacant positions, a spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review. The cuts were attributed to financial pressures. "Like hospitals and health systems throughout the nation, the...
Oracle Cerner's $156K penalty for VA EHR outages under scrutiny
Oracle Cerner's penalty charge, imposed by the Department of Veterans Affairs for the number of outages the system has experienced, has come under fire from Rep. Matt Rosendale, FedScoop reported Sept. 20. At a House hearing Sept. 20, Mr. Rosendale, the ranking member on the House VA Subcommittee on Technology...
4 recent health equity investments over $10M
Here are four health equity investments over $10 million that Becker's has covered since Aug. 30:. 1. Venture firm OurCrowd is partnering with the World Health Organization to launch a $200 million global health equity fund. 2. Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System committed $14 million to address disparities including...
Primary care physicians market to hit $850B by 2030
The primary care physicians market value is projected to grow to $850 billion by 2030, according to a Sept. 22 analysis from Global Market Insights. Key factors of the projected growth will develop as governments seek to expand their healthcare sector, initiatives focused on enacting healthcare infrastructure and increasing services. Furthermore, the emergence of novel disease outbreaks and infections accelerated the need for specialized healthcare professionals. Additionally, several governments may act to expand their healthcare sector to improve primary care services for patients considered critical, according to the release.
Companies that appoint Black CEOs see stock benefit: study
Investors respond more positively to CEO appointments when the appointee is Black, not white, according to a recent study. The study, published in Wiley's Strategic Management Journal, reviewed 5,000 CEO appointments at S&P 1500 companies over 20 years; 57 of these CEOs were Black. Researchers then used the platform Eventus to perform a market analysis, observing each company's average cumulative abnormal return within three days of the appointment announcement.
