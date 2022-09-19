Read full article on original website
New York State Free Fishing Day Is Coming Back
Sure, I see the date. The summer of 2022 is now history. For me, it was a great summer, and the weather was almost perfect in my opinion. Summer is my favorite season. The rest, well, I tolerate them as best. But, at least the first half of the fall...
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
Small On The Map, Big On The Fun! The 10 Best Small Towns in Upstate New York
As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
Hop on the Southern Tier Craft Beverage Trail
That's why Cornell Cooperative Extension and Visit Bing announced the launch of the Southern Tier Craft Beverage Trail today at Water Street Brewing Company in Binghamton
Rangers Save Woman After Horse Throws Her On New York Hiking Trail
New York State Forest Rangers recently received a call from Lewis County about a 32-year-old woman in significant pain on the Independence Wild Forest horse trails. She was unable to get up and needed help getting to the hospital safely. The woman was enjoying the beautiful Otter Creek horse trails...
newyorkalmanack.com
Bluetongue Virus Detected in NY Deer For First Time; EHD Virus Spreading
This is the first time the bluetongue (BT) virus was detected in New York deer. It was detected in several other mid-Atlantic coast states this year. DEC also reported that two white-tailed deer in the town of Schodack, Rensselaer County, found dead in late August, and one deer in Southampton, Suffolk County, confirmed positive for EHD. These are in addition to two deer in the town of Dover Plains, Dutchess County, that died from EHD in mid-August.
A New License Plate In New York State
There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
Surprising Options to Donate Your Wedding Dress in New York
In June of 2021, my wife and I were finally able to have the wedding reception we dreamed of after privately tying the knot in a courthouse in front of strangers at the beginning of COVID lockdown. She looked absolutely beautiful in her wedding gown, but now that more than a year has passed, she's started to look for ways for her dress to have another life.
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Oakdale Commons renovation plan begins
After acquiring the Oakdale Mall earlier this year, Spark JC LLC has commenced renovations to the property. Spark JC, the company that operates the renamed ‘”Oakdale Commons,” was given a budget of over $100 million to finance different development projects through 2025. The end goal is to revitalize the property, according to Marc Newman, co-founder of Spark JC. The revitalization includes the addition of a Panera Bread and Chipotle, as well as a Dick’s House of Sport — an extension of the Dick’s Sporting Goods store that includes a batting cage and a rock wall to allow product testing on-site. A parking lot and general site improvements will also be included, with the goal of being finished in the fall of 2023 and spring of 2024. Construction has already commenced, and the establishments are expected to all open by fall 2023.
How Broome County Carousels Inspired One Of The ‘Nicest Places In America’
One of my pastimes, when I'm relaxing at camp on summer weekends and vacations, involves reading. No, I'm not someone who picks up a book to read. I have a hard time concentrating on reading a book. Too many distractions or my mind just starts to wander. Rather, I read...
Shock Rock Icon Spotted All Across Upstate New York
So where does the Godfather of Shock Rock prepare for Halloween? Apparently Walmart! Though his songs say that there is No More Mr. Nice Guy, fans around New York would beg to disagree. Alice Cooper made many fans' days as he was spotted several times across Upstate New York. Alice...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: September 21, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, according to Binghamton Police, traffic in this city is getting more congested and automobile drivers are getting more careless. Last month there were nearly 300 automobile accidents – that’s an average of more than nine accidents a day.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 5, 2022 through Sept. 11, 2022 there were 103 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and eight traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Adrian D Benjamin, age 29 of Berkshire,...
Latest numbers, September 21st
We are seeing a slight decrease in Broome County COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as we move through the week.
Opinion: Southern Tier Animal Cruelty Case Highlights Continuing Problem
I don't get it. I can't figure it out when it comes to animal cruelty. Why would certain people treat lovng animals so cruely? Is it more prevelant that we know?. So, why am I writing about this? Over the course of just two days, I've read about four cases of animal cruelty. Three locally, and one in North Carolina. The first is from WNEP-TV reporting about a case in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania where a person is facing animal cruelty counts. According to investigators, two dogs were discovered without food and water, locked inside a hot trailer.
“The Cave” threatened with lockdown
A downtown night club known for hosting rap artists and drag shows is also being threatened with a lockdown.
Retired NYSEG CEO joins Greenlight Board of Directors
Carl Taylor, former CEO of NYSEG and Rochester Gas and Electric has joined the Board of Directors of L.P., the parent company of Greenlight Networks.
newyorkalmanack.com
Carleton’s Raid in 1780 Devastated Saratoga, Warren, and Washington Counties
British Maj. Christopher Carleton’s raid was part of a larger strategy that played out across upstate New York and Vermont. Together with Carleton’s raiders, Sir John Johnson swept across the Schoharie and Mohawk Valleys, Col. John Munro attacked Ballston Spa, and Lt. Richard Houghton raided Royalton, Vermont during the autumn of 1780.
Binghamton tries to lockdown after-hours club building
The City of Binghamton is looking to exercise its new lockdown law to shutter four problem properties.
adirondackalmanack.com
38 Groups Call On NYSDEC To Protect Wolves in New York
The plot thickens around the killing of an 85-pound wolf near Cooperstown in December of 2021 and the response by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). Under state and federal law, a wolf that wanders into New York State is protected under the Endangered Species Act. The wolf shot near Cooperstown by a coyote hunter clearly enjoyed no such protections.
