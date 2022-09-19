Read full article on original website
Idaho Girl TikToks Her Creepy Encounter On a Run
Samantha MacIntyre got the eerie feeling something was wrong. Five miles into her daily run, the half-marathoner noticed the same car had driven past her twice. On both passes, MacIntyre witnessed an unnamed male behind the wheel of a red sedan eyeing her with an uncomfortable intensity. Is glancing at someone while you're driving a crime? Of course not. But when you're hanging out of the driver's side window to do it, that's weird. In an interview with KTVB, MacIntyre described the disturbing encounter.
Where is the Deepest Lake in Idaho and How Deep is it?
To get to Idaho’s deepest lake you’ll have to travel to the northern section of the state into the panhandle a few miles north of Coeur d’Alene. Lake Pend Orielle covers 148 square miles and at its lowest point is 1,158 feet deep. Which Idaho lakes Are...
Why Idaho Women May Want to Delete This App ASAP
We love this app. We’re paying subscribers for this app, but is it time to go our separate ways?. It’s been a slow crawl back from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Boise running community is starting to get back some of their favorite in-person races. Last year, the Treasure Valley YMCA did a fall edition of the Famous Idaho Potato Marathon before taking the Christmas Run virtual because of a new wave of COVID. Nampa’s Harvest Classic, the Boise Marathon and the Turkey Day 5K took place in person too.
Amazon Is Closing Projects Across the Country, Idaho Plans Affected
Raise your hand if in the initial weeks of weirdness that the COVID-19 pandemic thrusted upon our lives, you turned to Amazon for some sense of normalcy. Maybe you used it to order essentials that you didn’t feel comfortable venturing out for. We can’t judge. The idea of touching a gas pump weirded us out for months. Looking back, that seems so silly now.
Monthly Utilities Can Be a Pain But Idaho’s Averages Aren’t That Bad…
Paying monthly utilities is annoying to say the least, but when you compare Idaho to other states, at least our average costs aren’t as bad. A recent article from Cheapism says... “If you’re feeling the pinch on your utility bills, you’re not alone, and you aren’t imagining it. The...
What Does $1.4 Million Get you On Boise’s North End?
Boise's North End is a popular and prestigious area for local real estate. The houses are mostly large, unique and historic. This stunning home on 18th street in Boise's North End is currently selling just just under $1.4 Million. See what the price tag is all about. Keep scrolling for...
The Truth About Albertsons Stadium “Killing” The Birds of Idaho
I'm into a lot of conspiracies but even I had a hard time believing this theory about Albertsons Stadium. Apparently, there are a ton of people who actually believe that the home of our beloved Boise State Bronco's football team regularly causes the birds of Idaho to die. How is...
The Shocking Growth of Boise Decade By Decade
The cost of housing has been a hot-button topic throughout the year and according to Norada Real Estate Investments, the cost of housing in the Treasure Valley rose across the board. Norada Real Estate reported that the price of a house in Boise increased by 11.11% while smaller communities like Star saw a shocking increase of 17.54% or $93,650.
Saddle Up This Weekend With The Mane Event in Boise, It’s Free!
The Western Riding in Boise who was founded in 1941, is hosting a FREE Equine Education day and will "include all things HORSES!". This is such a great family event especially for those who may not be able to be around horses every single day!. This a two day free...
World Famous DJ, Producer Posts From Around Boise During Visit
Seriously, what's not to love about Boise!? We get all four seasons, the people are kind (for the most part), and we're close to a little bit of everything. When a celebrity rolls through town, most folks are surprised to see it but anymore, it's becoming commonplace. At this point,...
Driving From Star to Boise at 5 a.m. is Surprisingly Awesome
Sometimes the best part of waking up has nothing to do with what's in my cup. Coming from someone who has a yin for the nectar of the gods as big as mine, that's a bold statement. But local commuters and caffeine addicts like myself who're regularly hampered by 90-minute bouts of traffic and/or setbacks brought about by construction, accidents, or high-density school bus routes get it. Sometimes the preemptive cure to a hectic day of meetings that could've or should've been emails is a nearly solitary cruise eastbound on State Street.
The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route
When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
How Does Idaho’s Powerball Winning Stack Up Against Other States?
Idahoans know that when it comes to the Powerball, they live in a very special place. You’ll find the only store in America that’s sold a jackpot-winning ticket TWICE in the state’s capital city. But when it comes to the number of Idahoans who’ve won a jackpot, how do we stack up against other states?
This Kuna Business Leads Way in Workplace and Community
Helping out the community is simply what the Treasure Valley does. It doesn't matter the need, the urgency, or the beneficiary-- people step up in this city in a way that most places WISH to experience. With thousands of people moving to the Treasure Valley every single day, come a...
I Heard A Big Clank Near The Gallows at Idaho’s Old Penitentiary
Boise is Home to one of the Most Haunted Places in America. Stories about the Old Penitentiary have surrounded Idaho for decades and decades and decades. Everything from the riots to the fires to the hauntings have been told in various ways over and over again. The prison originally opened in 1872 and a lot has happened behind the raised towered walls since.
Internet Cringes as Utah Politician Drops Rap Song [Video]
These days, politics are on a whole different level than they were a decade ago. Whether you're a news junkie or not--it's fair to say that nobody really LOVES politics. There's a certain aspect to them, however, that everyone can appreciate and it usually arises during election season. When candidates...
Will Idaho Crypto Miners Make Your Power Bill Go Up?
This may be the most 2022 story you stumble across this week. It involves mystery, intrigue, and a surprise twist ending!. Ok, none of those things are true. But it could affect your monthly bills, so let's take a look into what's going on. Idaho's power is pretty inexpensive when...
Here Is The Zodiac Sign For 18 Different Idaho Cities
So, you may have heard recently that Jennifer Lopez, the famous actress/singer/model/all of the above, actually fired her backup dancer over her astrology sign. That’s right – she fired her backup dancer over her sign and reportedly, in an audition to be a dancer for J-Lo, she asked everyone who was a Virgo to raise their hand before letting them know they were no longer needed.
Do You Want a Passenger Train from Boise to Salt Lake City?
With gas prices still higher than high, many are looking to other transportation options. The Boise Mayor is looking for support for a potential Amtrak train run from Boise to Salt Lake City and back again. According to KTVB, "It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise on the Seattle to Salt Lake City route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality."
The 10 Best Boise Neighborhoods to Raise a Family in 2022
When you bought your last home, what factors did you consider? If you're raising a family, you no doubt wanted it to be safe for your kids, have plenty of family activities around and it didn't hurt if you were nearby your child's school. Which neighborhoods in Boise check all...
