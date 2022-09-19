ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

L.A. one of the most-desired and least-desired places to live: poll

Americans are split on their opinions of Los Angeles. A poll of 1,000 people conducted by Homebay, an online resource for homebuyers, sellers and property owners, found that Los Angeles is both one of the most desired places to live, but also the last place many people would like to call home. “Each respondent answered […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Williams Homes Introduces Namesake Williams Ranch Master-Planned Community with Long-Awaited Grand Opening Celebration

SANTA CLARITA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Williams Homes, one of the nation’s leading, privately-held homebuilders, will debut its brand new Williams Ranch master-planned community in the Santa Clarita Valley, California on September 24 and 25, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005820/en/ Williams Homes welcomes home shoppers to master-planned Williams Ranch with Grand Opening of 15 professionally decorated and landscaped model homes. (Photo: Business Wire)
SANTA CLARITA, CA
10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable

When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is probably “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take a short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop — dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Headlines: Southern California House Sales Drastically Drop After Typical House Payment Goes Up Nearly 50%; ‘Little

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —California’s historic Little Arabia is finally recognized in Orange County. [Guardian]. —Southern California’s housing collapse: Sales plunge after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
21,450 SQFT Office Building in Pasadena Sells for $9.48MM

PASADENA, Calif. – Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty is pleased to have represented both the seller and buyer in the sale of 1155 East Colorado Boulevard, a freestanding 21,450 square foot building located in Pasadena, CA in a transaction valued at $9.4 million. This 100% Single Tenant Net Leased (STNL)...
PASADENA, CA
City Council Approves $427,200 Contract for Development of Pasadena Water and Power’s 2023 Integrated Resource Plan

A contract with a consultant to help develop Pasadena Water and Power’s future energy strategy was approved Monday, but not before two Councilmembers aired environmental worries and voted against the proposal. Five Councilmembers voted in favor of a $427,200 contract with Alliance for Cooperative Energy Services (ACES) LLC for...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA’s Cher Calvin’s L.A. story by way of New York City

KTLA 5 evening anchor Cher Calvin may not have grown up in Los Angeles, but her connection to Southern California predates KTLA. She was Cher’s Catholic Youth Organization teacher on Roosevelt Island in New York City, and the pair have kept in touch for years. Sister Regina grew up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pasadena-Based Wescom Credit Union Provides Scholarships to College-Bound Southern California Students for Third Consecutive Year

Wescom Credit Union announced today that it is partnering with Sylvan Learning Centers throughout Southern California to provide scholarships to college-bound students as part of its ongoing #WescomKindness initiative for the third consecutive year. “We started this scholarship program in 2020 when remote learning became the norm. Students are still...
PASADENA, CA
City Council Approves 19 Proposed Projects To Replace $230.5 Million Gold Line Grade Separation Project at California Boulevard

The City Council Monday unanimously approved a wishlist of transportation projects to replace construction of an overpass to ease east-west traffic congestion caused by the trains crossing California Boulevard, after that project was deemed impractical and nixed. Canceling the Metro L (Gold) Line Grade Separation, funded by Los Angeles County...
PASADENA, CA

