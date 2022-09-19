Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Final Design Concepts for Colorado Street Bridge Barriers Likely Not Ready Until 2023
Pasadena’s Department of Public Works provided the latest updates on Wednesday regarding the Colorado Street Bridge Barrier Enhancement Project. The project aims to deter people from attempting suicide by jumping off the bridge. In 2017, a temporary 10-foot tall chain link fence was installed at each of the bridge...
L.A. one of the most-desired and least-desired places to live: poll
Americans are split on their opinions of Los Angeles. A poll of 1,000 people conducted by Homebay, an online resource for homebuyers, sellers and property owners, found that Los Angeles is both one of the most desired places to live, but also the last place many people would like to call home. “Each respondent answered […]
pasadenanow.com
HOME OF THE WEEK: Classic Colonial Home Located on San Marino Avenue in San Marino
A Classic Colonial Home… This traditional Colonial home is located on a quiet, tree-lined street in highly sought after San Marino. In close proximity to Huntington Library and Cal Tech, the home offers a prominent street presence. The floor plan is well designed for today’s lifestyle. Upon entry...
Williams Homes Introduces Namesake Williams Ranch Master-Planned Community with Long-Awaited Grand Opening Celebration
SANTA CLARITA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Williams Homes, one of the nation’s leading, privately-held homebuilders, will debut its brand new Williams Ranch master-planned community in the Santa Clarita Valley, California on September 24 and 25, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005820/en/ Williams Homes welcomes home shoppers to master-planned Williams Ranch with Grand Opening of 15 professionally decorated and landscaped model homes. (Photo: Business Wire)
Laist.com
What You Need To Know Today: Discovering Community At Black Market Flea, LA Mayor And Sheriff Debates, Santa Monica’s Racist Past
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Good morning, L.A. It’s Wednesday, September...
10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable
When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is probably “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take a short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop — dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is […]
Headlines: Southern California House Sales Drastically Drop After Typical House Payment Goes Up Nearly 50%; ‘Little
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —California’s historic Little Arabia is finally recognized in Orange County. [Guardian]. —Southern California’s housing collapse: Sales plunge after...
theregistrysocal.com
21,450 SQFT Office Building in Pasadena Sells for $9.48MM
PASADENA, Calif. – Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty is pleased to have represented both the seller and buyer in the sale of 1155 East Colorado Boulevard, a freestanding 21,450 square foot building located in Pasadena, CA in a transaction valued at $9.4 million. This 100% Single Tenant Net Leased (STNL)...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Set To Adopt New Building Standards Code Which Includes Changes To Fire Code
California updates its building standards code every three years and this year has wrought significant changes to the fire and building code with the stated aim of making the golden state more energy efficient. “Although the new codes do include increases in building regulation, the changes are not hugely significant...
smobserved.com
Santa Monica City Planning Grants Too Many Variances to Developers. Gelson's Shopping Center is an example.
The Santa Monica City Planning Department has never from all appearances, met a variance it didn't like. Every one of those exceptions over the years, including those for the Lincoln Center project on the current Gelson's site, has benefitted developers and penalized residents. That was true with the Hines project,...
3 Los Angeles eateries make New York Times’ best restaurants in US list for 2022
See which two restaurants in Nashville made New York Times' list of places they love the most in 2022.
pasadenanow.com
Symphonic Season of Colburn School Orchestra Starts October 1 at Ambassador Auditorium in Pasadena
Colburn Orchestra, the flagship ensemble of the Colburn Conservatory of Music, which has performed throughout Southern California and Europe, is set to make a triumphant return to the Ambassador Auditorium in Pasadena for their 2022-23 season starting Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. “It’s wonderful for us to be in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Home buyers fleeing two California cities, report finds. Here’s where they are going
Home buyers are leaving two California coastal cities in flocks, according to a Sept. 20 report by Redfin. And these cities might not be too surprising. San Francisco and Los Angeles are the top cities that home buyers are moving from as they head to Sacramento and San Diego. Both...
pasadenanow.com
City Council Approves $427,200 Contract for Development of Pasadena Water and Power’s 2023 Integrated Resource Plan
A contract with a consultant to help develop Pasadena Water and Power’s future energy strategy was approved Monday, but not before two Councilmembers aired environmental worries and voted against the proposal. Five Councilmembers voted in favor of a $427,200 contract with Alliance for Cooperative Energy Services (ACES) LLC for...
KTLA.com
KTLA’s Cher Calvin’s L.A. story by way of New York City
KTLA 5 evening anchor Cher Calvin may not have grown up in Los Angeles, but her connection to Southern California predates KTLA. She was Cher’s Catholic Youth Organization teacher on Roosevelt Island in New York City, and the pair have kept in touch for years. Sister Regina grew up...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena-Based Wescom Credit Union Provides Scholarships to College-Bound Southern California Students for Third Consecutive Year
Wescom Credit Union announced today that it is partnering with Sylvan Learning Centers throughout Southern California to provide scholarships to college-bound students as part of its ongoing #WescomKindness initiative for the third consecutive year. “We started this scholarship program in 2020 when remote learning became the norm. Students are still...
beckersspine.com
Dr. Alexandre Rasouli becomes 1st surgeon on West Coast to implant Centinel Spine's Prodisc C Vivo
Alexandre Rasouli, MD, a surgeon at Rasouli Spine in Beverly Hills, Calif., has performed the first successful implantation of Centinel Spine's Prodisc C Vivo cervical total disc replacement product on the West Coast. The Prodisc C Vivo received FDA approval for one-level indications in July. The Prodisc C Vivo has...
pasadenanow.com
City Council Approves 19 Proposed Projects To Replace $230.5 Million Gold Line Grade Separation Project at California Boulevard
The City Council Monday unanimously approved a wishlist of transportation projects to replace construction of an overpass to ease east-west traffic congestion caused by the trains crossing California Boulevard, after that project was deemed impractical and nixed. Canceling the Metro L (Gold) Line Grade Separation, funded by Los Angeles County...
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Man throws feces at Sherman Oaks business owner
LOS ANGELES - On Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, a homeless man angrily yells, "You want to have a fight?" An unhoused woman walks back and forth saying, "Isis, Isis, Isis." Yet another man, presumably under the influence of drugs, screams, "You gotta die, you gotta die, you gotta die!"
Watering Ban Lifted Early As Crews Finish Repairing Pipeline
The ban was expected to last until Tuesday, but was lifted Monday.
