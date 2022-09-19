The Pasadena Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors at its most recent meeting voted to endorse passage of Measure L the extension of the Library Tax in Pasadena on the November 8th ballot. The Measure would cost single-family homeowners and owners of condominiums $41 per year on their property tax bill. It would generate $2,800,000 to support library services. The tax can only be used for library services and upkeep and requires the City of Pasadena maintain its current annual budget for the Library and that service levels be maintained.

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO