Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Instagram Is Divided Over This Instant Noodle Dish at Trendy Restaurant in Orange CountyLet's Eat LAGarden Grove, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
pasadenanow.com
Final Design Concepts for Colorado Street Bridge Barriers Likely Not Ready Until 2023
Pasadena’s Department of Public Works provided the latest updates on Wednesday regarding the Colorado Street Bridge Barrier Enhancement Project. The project aims to deter people from attempting suicide by jumping off the bridge. In 2017, a temporary 10-foot tall chain link fence was installed at each of the bridge...
theregistrysocal.com
21,450 SQFT Office Building in Pasadena Sells for $9.48MM
PASADENA, Calif. – Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty is pleased to have represented both the seller and buyer in the sale of 1155 East Colorado Boulevard, a freestanding 21,450 square foot building located in Pasadena, CA in a transaction valued at $9.4 million. This 100% Single Tenant Net Leased (STNL)...
pasadenanow.com
Abundant Housing LA Endorses Pasadena Rent Control Measure
Rent control advocates picked up more support for a Pasadena rent control measure. Area housing nonprofit advocacy organization Abundant Housing LA announced it endorses the measure. According to advocates, Pasadena Measure H would establish rent stabilization, just-cause eviction protections, and requires relocation assistance for tenants subjected to no-fault evictions or...
Laist.com
LA Is Reopening Its Section 8 Housing Voucher Waitlist For The First Time In Five Years
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE: WHAT YOU NEED...
pasadenanow.com
Equestrians Selected for 2023 Rose Parade
The Pasadena Tournament of Roses announced on Wednesday that 16 equestrian groups will ride in the 134th Rose Parade presented by Honda, themed “Turning the Corner,” including two local units, the Pasadena-based Valley Hunt Club and Los Hermanos Banuelos from nearby Altadena. From the beginning, the Equestrian units...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Couple Will Let Fly With Their New Wild Parrot Brewery Friday
Starting with home-brewed beers and good food at their local kid-friendly block parties, Pasadena-based beer-making couple Kirsten and John Jackson are stepping up as co-owners of Wild Parrot Brewery, set for a grand opening Friday, Sept. 23 starting at 3 p.m. “Block party vibes but at a brewery,” John Jackson...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Set To Adopt New Building Standards Code Which Includes Changes To Fire Code
California updates its building standards code every three years and this year has wrought significant changes to the fire and building code with the stated aim of making the golden state more energy efficient. “Although the new codes do include increases in building regulation, the changes are not hugely significant...
pasadenanow.com
HOME OF THE WEEK: Classic Colonial Home Located on San Marino Avenue in San Marino
A Classic Colonial Home… This traditional Colonial home is located on a quiet, tree-lined street in highly sought after San Marino. In close proximity to Huntington Library and Cal Tech, the home offers a prominent street presence. The floor plan is well designed for today’s lifestyle. Upon entry...
pasadenanow.com
City Council Approves $427,200 Contract for Development of Pasadena Water and Power’s 2023 Integrated Resource Plan
A contract with a consultant to help develop Pasadena Water and Power’s future energy strategy was approved Monday, but not before two Councilmembers aired environmental worries and voted against the proposal. Five Councilmembers voted in favor of a $427,200 contract with Alliance for Cooperative Energy Services (ACES) LLC for...
pasadenanow.com
Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend
It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Chamber Board of Directors Votes to Support Pasadena Library Tax Measure
The Pasadena Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors at its most recent meeting voted to endorse passage of Measure L the extension of the Library Tax in Pasadena on the November 8th ballot. The Measure would cost single-family homeowners and owners of condominiums $41 per year on their property tax bill. It would generate $2,800,000 to support library services. The tax can only be used for library services and upkeep and requires the City of Pasadena maintain its current annual budget for the Library and that service levels be maintained.
NBC Los Angeles
Delicious Openings Abound, From the Ocean to Pasadena
Cuisine-themed debuts popping around Southern California?. The word "bounty" springs to mind, and as does "deliciousness," as do the words "where do I go and what shall I eat and where can I peruse a menu?" A few popular sup-out spots have had major openings around town in recent days,...
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Lucious Smith: Why I Should be Chosen to Represent District 3
I am grateful for the opportunity to be considered for the Pasadena City Council seat for District 3. This has been an incredible experience thus far and I’m excited to see what the next phase will be both for myself, and more importantly, for the city of Pasadena. As...
pasadenanow.com
A New Experience for Meat Lovers
Fogo de Chão CEO Barry McGowan at the opening of the Pasadena location on September 15, 2022. [Photo by Paul Takizawa / Pasadena Now]. Fogo de Chão Pasadena Sales Manager Jimena Sirri, Fogo de Chão Regional Director of Operations Neri Giachini, Fogo de Chão Pasadena General Manager Clair Pizzi at the opening of the Pasadena location on September 15, 2022. [Photo by Paul Takizawa / Pasadena Now]
pasadenanow.com
Union Station Homeless Services Endorses Pasadena Rent Control Measure Headed for November Ballot
Union Station Homeless Services announced its endorsement of Measure H, the rent control measure on the ballot in Pasadena on Monday. “Rent control and just cause eviction protections are just common sense policies to address the crisis that we’re in,” said Shawn Morrissey, Senior Director of Advocacy and Community Engagement at Union Station Homeless Services. “We understand Measure H as homelessness prevention.”
pasadenanow.com
Firefighters Rescue Blind Dog That Fell Down 15-foot Hole At Lake Avenue Construction Site
Pasadena firefighters rescued a blind dog that fell into a hole at a Pasadena construction site on Tuesday night. The dog, Cesar, fell into the 15-foot deep hole on N. Lake Avenue near Boylston Street where a Chick-Fil-A restaurant is being built around 7 p.m. The dog, who lives nearby...
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.
A 45-year-old woman finds herself on life support after she was fundamentally harmed by a hit and run driver in downtown Los Angeles, and her family and the Los Angeles Police Office are searching for the driver.
pasadenaweekly.com
Pasadena Unified School District news
One Pasadena Unified middle school is proving that a name can have meaning and that change can be a good thing. From now on, Washington Middle School will be known as Octavia E. Butler Magnet, a dual-language STEAM middle school. “This evening isn’t merely about a simple name change,” PUSD...
KTLA.com
Photo Gallery: Homeless Encampments of Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, also known as LAHSA, counted 69,144 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. in 2022 – a 4.1% increase over 2020. City officials have praised pandemic-era policies, like eviction moratoriums and rentals assistance, that helped keep people in their homes. However, according to LAHSA, the number of homeless people might increase with those policies ending.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena-Based Wescom Credit Union Provides Scholarships to College-Bound Southern California Students for Third Consecutive Year
Wescom Credit Union announced today that it is partnering with Sylvan Learning Centers throughout Southern California to provide scholarships to college-bound students as part of its ongoing #WescomKindness initiative for the third consecutive year. “We started this scholarship program in 2020 when remote learning became the norm. Students are still...
