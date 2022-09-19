ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

21,450 SQFT Office Building in Pasadena Sells for $9.48MM

PASADENA, Calif. – Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty is pleased to have represented both the seller and buyer in the sale of 1155 East Colorado Boulevard, a freestanding 21,450 square foot building located in Pasadena, CA in a transaction valued at $9.4 million. This 100% Single Tenant Net Leased (STNL)...
Abundant Housing LA Endorses Pasadena Rent Control Measure

Rent control advocates picked up more support for a Pasadena rent control measure. Area housing nonprofit advocacy organization Abundant Housing LA announced it endorses the measure. According to advocates, Pasadena Measure H would establish rent stabilization, just-cause eviction protections, and requires relocation assistance for tenants subjected to no-fault evictions or...
Equestrians Selected for 2023 Rose Parade

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses announced on Wednesday that 16 equestrian groups will ride in the 134th Rose Parade presented by Honda, themed “Turning the Corner,” including two local units, the Pasadena-based Valley Hunt Club and Los Hermanos Banuelos from nearby Altadena. From the beginning, the Equestrian units...
Pasadena Couple Will Let Fly With Their New Wild Parrot Brewery Friday

Starting with home-brewed beers and good food at their local kid-friendly block parties, Pasadena-based beer-making couple Kirsten and John Jackson are stepping up as co-owners of Wild Parrot Brewery, set for a grand opening Friday, Sept. 23 starting at 3 p.m. “Block party vibes but at a brewery,” John Jackson...
City Council Approves $427,200 Contract for Development of Pasadena Water and Power's 2023 Integrated Resource Plan

A contract with a consultant to help develop Pasadena Water and Power’s future energy strategy was approved Monday, but not before two Councilmembers aired environmental worries and voted against the proposal. Five Councilmembers voted in favor of a $427,200 contract with Alliance for Cooperative Energy Services (ACES) LLC for...
Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend

It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
Pasadena Chamber Board of Directors Votes to Support Pasadena Library Tax Measure

The Pasadena Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors at its most recent meeting voted to endorse passage of Measure L the extension of the Library Tax in Pasadena on the November 8th ballot. The Measure would cost single-family homeowners and owners of condominiums $41 per year on their property tax bill. It would generate $2,800,000 to support library services. The tax can only be used for library services and upkeep and requires the City of Pasadena maintain its current annual budget for the Library and that service levels be maintained.
Delicious Openings Abound, From the Ocean to Pasadena

Cuisine-themed debuts popping around Southern California?. The word "bounty" springs to mind, and as does "deliciousness," as do the words "where do I go and what shall I eat and where can I peruse a menu?" A few popular sup-out spots have had major openings around town in recent days,...
A New Experience for Meat Lovers

Fogo de Chão CEO Barry McGowan at the opening of the Pasadena location on September 15, 2022. [Photo by Paul Takizawa / Pasadena Now]. Fogo de Chão Pasadena Sales Manager Jimena Sirri, Fogo de Chão Regional Director of Operations Neri Giachini, Fogo de Chão Pasadena General Manager Clair Pizzi at the opening of the Pasadena location on September 15, 2022. [Photo by Paul Takizawa / Pasadena Now]
Union Station Homeless Services Endorses Pasadena Rent Control Measure Headed for November Ballot

Union Station Homeless Services announced its endorsement of Measure H, the rent control measure on the ballot in Pasadena on Monday. “Rent control and just cause eviction protections are just common sense policies to address the crisis that we’re in,” said Shawn Morrissey, Senior Director of Advocacy and Community Engagement at Union Station Homeless Services. “We understand Measure H as homelessness prevention.”
Pasadena Unified School District news

One Pasadena Unified middle school is proving that a name can have meaning and that change can be a good thing. From now on, Washington Middle School will be known as Octavia E. Butler Magnet, a dual-language STEAM middle school. “This evening isn’t merely about a simple name change,” PUSD...
Photo Gallery: Homeless Encampments of Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, also known as LAHSA, counted 69,144 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. in 2022 – a 4.1% increase over 2020. City officials have praised pandemic-era policies, like eviction moratoriums and rentals assistance, that helped keep people in their homes. However, according to LAHSA, the number of homeless people might increase with those policies ending.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pasadena-Based Wescom Credit Union Provides Scholarships to College-Bound Southern California Students for Third Consecutive Year

Wescom Credit Union announced today that it is partnering with Sylvan Learning Centers throughout Southern California to provide scholarships to college-bound students as part of its ongoing #WescomKindness initiative for the third consecutive year. “We started this scholarship program in 2020 when remote learning became the norm. Students are still...
