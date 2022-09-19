Read full article on original website
Saudi Arabia is lowering oil prices for Asia and Europe but is hiking them for most US buyers
Saudi Arabia is lowering the price of its premier crude for buyers in Asia and Europe but hiking US prices. Saudi Aramco is reducing prices by $4 a barrel for Asian refineries and by $2 for European customers. The state-run giant is raising prices by $0.50 for most US buyers...
Thousands of households could 'disconnect' from their gas and electricity amid fears of an 80% price hike, expert warns
Thousands will be forced to disconnect themselves from gas and electricity after an expected 80 per cent increase in bills, a government adviser has warned. At the same time, charities predict as many as 8.5million households will be plunged in to fuel poverty. Energy regulator Ofgem will announce a change...
Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report
Norway now supplies Europe with more natural gas than Russia does after Moscow cut flows, per Reuters. Its gas production is set to rise 8% this year, on track for a record, as Europe shuns Russian imports. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now...
Russia may have to start selling natural gas to Europe again - but that would maximize Moscow's revenue, Citi's commodities chief says
Russia may have to turn the natural gas tap back on for Europe, Citi's global head of commodities research said Wednesday. Russia has halted Nord Stream 1 flows, and Europe is facing a worsening energy crisis ahead of winter. "At some point Russia might want to maximize the revenue they...
Gasoline Prices Should Keep Falling Unless This Happens
Gasoline prices are expected to continue their downward trend during Labor Day weekend as consumers are still receiving a reprieve. Crude oil prices declined on Sept. 2 to $86.97 a barrel on ongoing fears of an impending recession curbing demand. Inflation rates remain high and consumers face tighter budgets from paying more in food, housing and energy costs. The possibility of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and more lockdowns in China due to covid-19 have also played a factor.
Billionaire BMW heir urges Europe to do everything to help prevent Donald Trump’s reelection
Stefan Quandt, billionaire heir of luxury car brand BMW, urged Germans not to be fooled into thinking Trump’s first term was just a “historical aberration.”. The billionaire heir behind the BMW luxury brand urged the people of Europe to do whatever they can to prevent a second presidency under Donald Trump.
Supply Chain Shortages: 15 Things to Buy Now Before Prices Rise
It’s a cliche to say hindsight is 20/20, but as shortages and supply chain issues continue, it definitely feels valid for shoppers. If only we could go back and tell our pre-pandemic selves to buy extra hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Certainly, some supply chain shortages and disruptions caused...
‘Let them come to their senses’: Russia will ‘freeze’ European countries that impose a ‘stupid’ oil price cap, Putin warns
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Sept. 7, 2022. Last week, the world’s seven most advanced economies agreed to impose a price cap on what they’d pay for Russian oil in a bid to hamper Russia’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine.
The US wants to seize a $45 million jet owned by a Russian oil giant after it violated sanctions by flying 'into and out of Russia'
The Boeing 737-7EM, owned by Russian oil giant Lukoil, violated sanctions by flying "into and out of Russia" according to the warrant application.
FOXBusiness
Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?
The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening
Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
International Business Times
'Leave Immediately Or...' PLA Furiously Warns US Helicopters To Leave Its 'Airspace'
A fierce verbal exchange between a Chinese warplane and a U.S. military aircraft caught the attention of Taiwanese aviation enthusiasts Sunday when a Chinese pilot warned off a U.S. helicopter that allegedly entered its airspace. This comes as China continued its military posturing around Taiwan with 23 People's Liberation Army...
rigzone.com
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
Saudi Arabia is telling oil markets that OPEC+ is still in charge - and don't you forget that, says top energy analyst
Saudi Arabia want markets to remember that OPEC+ is in control, energy analyst Amrita Sen told CNBC. "We've had mostly algos trading this market, and you've seen huge volatility," she said. The Saudi government has signaled in recent days the OPEC+ could cut production. Saudi Arabia is signaling to oil...
rigzone.com
Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
Famed investor Mark Mobius says in dire warning, ‘It’s going to get worse from here’ for stocks—and Michael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ agrees
Over the past few years, top investors have repeatedly warned Americans about a brewing bubble in the stock market and the increasing potential for a U.S. recession. And even after a roughly 19% drop in the S&P 500 so far this year, some of the world’s best market watchers continue to sound the alarm.
