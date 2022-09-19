Read full article on original website
imagesofoldhawaii.com
Pioneer Inn – Maunalei Sugar Connection
Getting a little back into posting historical summaries, I have wanted to correct the record on a couple of the prior posts …. I previously posted a summary on the Maunalei Sugar Company on Lanai:. I also did one on the Pioneer Inn in Lahaina:. https://imagesofoldhawaii.com/a-haven-for-whalers-and…/. I never knew...
Axis deer crisis grows to 60,000 or more on Maui
Despite the current ongoing efforts to control the growing deer population, experts guess there are about 60,000 or more deer roaming Maui.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After losing sister to asthma attack, Maui woman on a mission to spread awareness
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui woman whose sister died from a sudden asthma attack this year is trying to help others avoid a similar tragedy. Lalaine Pasion has been working out at LEVEL UP for almost two years now. Being pre-diabetic, she wanted a healthier lifestyle. But nowadays, she’s pushing...
KITV.com
Despite mounting criticism, bill to limit outdoor lights on Maui moves forward
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Before clearing an 8-1 vote in front the Maui County Council Tuesday, Bill 21 saw staunch support and criticism. The measure proposes to limit the blue light content in outdoor fixtures to 2 % or less, as well as have lights pointed down and covered. Low...
mauimagazine.net
Sweet Memories: Komoda Store and Bakery
In the heart of Makawao Town, there’s a shop that has survived five wars, 19 presidents and a global pandemic. For decades, it has opened at 7 a.m., five days per week, and even though you won’t find it on the internet or social media — and the storefront is unmarked — after 105 years, Komoda Store and Bakery shows no sign of slowing down.
mauinow.com
Maui County’s sunscreen ordinance takes effect on Oct. 1
Maui County’s ban on the sale, use or distribution of nonmineral sunscreens without a prescription issued by a licensed healthcare provider, takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. Bill 135 was introduced by Maui County Councilmember Kelly Takaya King, and was signed into law as Ordinance 5306 by Maui Mayor Michael Victorino on Dec. 6, 2021.
KITV.com
Gov. Ige declares fourth disaster relief period for Axis deer crisis in Maui County
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Gov. David Ige declared a new disaster relief period due to the Axis deer overpopulation crisis in Maui County. “The emergency relief period has been declared to enable the state and county to continue taking measures to reduce and control axis deer populations and to implement management strategies,” Ige wrote in a press release on the new proclamation.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Proposal to allow counties in Hawaii to set own minimum wages gains ground
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A proposal to give counties in Hawaii the power to set their own minimum wages is gaining ground. The Maui County Council endorsed the effort of Lanai seat holder Gabe Johnson, which seeks to allow each county to set higher local minimums than the state. Johnson said...
KITV.com
3.3 magnitude quake rumbles southwest of Maui
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A small earthquake was recorded in the ocean just to the southwest of Maui, off the coast of Kahoolawe, around 6:20 a.m. Friday morning. The 3.3 magnitude quake was recorded at 6:19 a.m. about 37 miles southwest of Kihei at a depth of about 8.5 miles.
mauinow.com
Nominees announced for Annual Maui Mayor’s Small Business Awards
The Maui Chamber of Commerce announced that the 2022 Mayor’s Small Business Awards takes place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. at the Maui Beach Hotel Rainbow Ballroom. Registration is required. Tickets can be purchased at MauiChamber.com by clicking on the Events page. Guests are invited...
Hawaii businessman, former Maui official plead guilty in bribery scandal
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Milton Choy, a Honolulu businessman pleaded guilty in court on Monday in connection to a bribery scandal that also involved two former state lawmakers. He was charged by prosecutors on Thursday, Sept. 15. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news Stewart Olani Stant, […]
mauinow.com
12 Maui beaches face high vulnerability to coastal threats from sea-level rise
A dozen beaches in Maui County have low adaptation potential to withstand impacts of sea-level rise and coastal threats, according to data compiled by the Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation. The study covers 65 beach parks and is now available online with an interactive map showing park facilities,...
Minimum wage increases next month; lawmakers say more is needed
Hawaii’s minimum wage will be increasing from $10.10 to $12 starting October 1, but for some lawmakers, that wage hike still falls short.
mauinow.com
Update/located: Maui police say mother and son were last known to be in Pukalani
As of Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, the Maui Police Department has made contact with Michaela Gomez and her four-year-old son, Kanawai Texeria. The department extended thanks to the public for their assistance. The mother and son were the subject of a personal assistance-type case, and Maui police issued a notice on Monday, seeking help from the public in locating them.
mauinow.com
After Maui woman dies from asthma, ‘Lungs for Life’ event aims to boost awareness
When Maui resident Carmen Pasion Dagulo, 56, was buried earlier this year, her grieving family had no idea what had caused Dagulo’s unexpected death in the middle of the night. “After two months the funeral director told me it was an acute asthma attack,” said Dagulo’s sister, Lalaine Pasion....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trade wind weather pattern to start the work week
More typical trade wind weather conditions are expected for the next several days, with passing clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas, especially during the late night and early morning hours. Winds are expected to become lighter again from the east-southeast around Friday and Saturday, with a possible higher rainfall potential for southeast-facing slopes.
mauinow.com
Mayor announces confirmation of first Maui County Director of Agriculture
Mayor Michael Victorino on Tuesday announced the confirmation of Rogerene “Kali” Arce as the first director of Maui County’s new Department of Agriculture. The announcement comes as the Maui County Council gave the Mayorʻs appointment of Arce unanimous approval. Arce is a Molokaʻi resident and Hawaiian...
mauinow.com
Kahului man suffers fatal injuries in deadly Maui Lani crash
A 74-year-old Kahului man suffered fatal injuries in a deadly crash on Maui Lani Parkway Wednesday afternoon. The single vehicle collision was reported at 2:22 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2022, at the intersection of Maui Lani Parkway and Kuikahi Drive in Kahului. Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a...
mauinow.com
Maui Council endorses Johnson’s proposal to allow counties to set own minimum wage
Councilmember Gabe Johnson announced Tuesday that the council endorsed his proposal for state legislation to empower counties in Hawaiʻi to set minimum wages that are higher than the state and federal minimum wage. Resolutions 22-198 and 22-203 authorize inclusion of the proposed state legislation in the 2023 legislative packages...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I felt lifeless’: Woman brutally beaten in Kihei asks for help in finding attackers
KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kaha Na Mamo Alii o Kalaimoku Kamahele came back to where she was beaten in Kihei nearly two weeks ago. “It’s a lot. It’s really overwhelming,” Kamahele said. Kamahele girlfriend, Kate Kahanu Uaiwa, says it still feels like a nightmare. “I felt helpless,” Uaiwa...
