Lahaina, HI

imagesofoldhawaii.com

Pioneer Inn – Maunalei Sugar Connection

Getting a little back into posting historical summaries, I have wanted to correct the record on a couple of the prior posts …. I previously posted a summary on the Maunalei Sugar Company on Lanai:. I also did one on the Pioneer Inn in Lahaina:. https://imagesofoldhawaii.com/a-haven-for-whalers-and…/. I never knew...
mauimagazine.net

Sweet Memories: Komoda Store and Bakery

In the heart of Makawao Town, there’s a shop that has survived five wars, 19 presidents and a global pandemic. For decades, it has opened at 7 a.m., five days per week, and even though you won’t find it on the internet or social media — and the storefront is unmarked — after 105 years, Komoda Store and Bakery shows no sign of slowing down.
MAKAWAO, HI
mauinow.com

Maui County’s sunscreen ordinance takes effect on Oct. 1

Maui County’s ban on the sale, use or distribution of nonmineral sunscreens without a prescription issued by a licensed healthcare provider, takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. Bill 135 was introduced by Maui County Councilmember Kelly Takaya King, and was signed into law as Ordinance 5306 by Maui Mayor Michael Victorino on Dec. 6, 2021.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Gov. Ige declares fourth disaster relief period for Axis deer crisis in Maui County

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Gov. David Ige declared a new disaster relief period due to the Axis deer overpopulation crisis in Maui County. “The emergency relief period has been declared to enable the state and county to continue taking measures to reduce and control axis deer populations and to implement management strategies,” Ige wrote in a press release on the new proclamation.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

3.3 magnitude quake rumbles southwest of Maui

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A small earthquake was recorded in the ocean just to the southwest of Maui, off the coast of Kahoolawe, around 6:20 a.m. Friday morning. The 3.3 magnitude quake was recorded at 6:19 a.m. about 37 miles southwest of Kihei at a depth of about 8.5 miles.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Nominees announced for Annual Maui Mayor’s Small Business Awards

The Maui Chamber of Commerce announced that the 2022 Mayor’s Small Business Awards takes place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. at the Maui Beach Hotel Rainbow Ballroom. Registration is required. Tickets can be purchased at MauiChamber.com by clicking on the Events page. Guests are invited...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Hawaii businessman, former Maui official plead guilty in bribery scandal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Milton Choy, a Honolulu businessman pleaded guilty in court on Monday in connection to a bribery scandal that also involved two former state lawmakers. He was charged by prosecutors on Thursday, Sept. 15. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news Stewart Olani Stant, […]
HONOLULU, HI
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Beach#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Good Food#Beaches#Fresh Fish#Vegan#Bean#Food Drink#Travel Destinations#Hawaiian#Italian#The Chocolate Mac Nut Pie#Olowalu Lime
mauinow.com

Update/located: Maui police say mother and son were last known to be in Pukalani

As of Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, the Maui Police Department has made contact with Michaela Gomez and her four-year-old son, Kanawai Texeria. The department extended thanks to the public for their assistance. The mother and son were the subject of a personal assistance-type case, and Maui police issued a notice on Monday, seeking help from the public in locating them.
PUKALANI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trade wind weather pattern to start the work week

More typical trade wind weather conditions are expected for the next several days, with passing clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas, especially during the late night and early morning hours. Winds are expected to become lighter again from the east-southeast around Friday and Saturday, with a possible higher rainfall potential for southeast-facing slopes.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Kahului man suffers fatal injuries in deadly Maui Lani crash

A 74-year-old Kahului man suffered fatal injuries in a deadly crash on Maui Lani Parkway Wednesday afternoon. The single vehicle collision was reported at 2:22 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2022, at the intersection of Maui Lani Parkway and Kuikahi Drive in Kahului. Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a...
KAHULUI, HI

