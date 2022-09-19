ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yerington, NV

Nevada Appeal

Churchill County legal - 27527

Notice is hereby given to the last legal/ registered owner of:. The vehicles described above will be sold at public auction to satisfy the lien incurred by Custom Towing, Inc. The sale will be held at 9:00 a.m. on October 7, 2022. Sale location: 1125 Taylor Place, Fallon, NV. Pub...
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack Meats, a hub for small ranchers in several states, is temporarily closing its doors on October 31st. The meat processing plant, run by the University of Nevada, Reno, is one of a few USDA approved facilities in our area. “There’s going to be a...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New Nevada Child Support System

The weather is clearing and chilly for Thursday morning, followed by a warming trend through early next week. Temperatures could hit 90 again in Reno by Monday or Tuesday. Autumn arrives at 6:03 PM on Thursday. -Jeff.
RENO, NV
SFGate

Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
Nevada Appeal

Past Pages for September 21 to 23, 2022

Col. Curry has arrived: Col. Curry is the father of this town and has returned from the east. He has made arrangements to settle those Indians on his reservation back in Empire at the mouth of the Curry tunnel where the water from Washoe Lake enters the valley as it comes through the mountains.
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Adam Laxalt-Catherine Cortez Masto and Joe Lombardo-Steve Sisolak election debates scrapped

Updated to include that the Washoe County School Board District F debate has been confirmed and that Cortez Masto had accept. Two top-of-the-ticket debates have been scrapped, three local candidate matchups have been confirmed, and your questions are needed. A possible debate between two U.S. Senate candidates — incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County manager Jeff Page retires

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County manager Jeff Page has notified the Board of Commissioners that he will retire effective Sept. 19. He has served as county manager since June of 2010, and has been with the county since 1985 as a reserve deputy sheriff. He held a variety...
LYON COUNTY, NV
KDWN

Weapons-grade plutonium secretly sent to Nevada removed

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto says she received word Friday that the material has been removed. The work had been expected to wrap up by the end of 2026. Nevada had objected to a plan under former President Donald Trump’s administration to ship plutonium to Nevada. The U.S. Department of Energy shipped a half metric ton of the material to a site north of Las Vegas but kept it secret for national security reasons. The federal government ultimately agreed to remove it. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that it’s now at a site in New Mexico.
CARSON CITY, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

List of fatalities at Reno Air Races

Sept. 18, 2022: Pilot Aaron Hogue,  of Henderson, Nevada, died in a crash during the Jet Gold Race. The cause is under investigation. Sept. 8, 2014: Pilot Lee Behel, 64, of San Jose, California, died in a crash when portions of the right wing separated from his experimental aircraft during qualifying heats. Sept. 16, 2011:...
KOLO TV Reno

Wolf Pack Meats closing temporarily

The weather is clearing and chilly for Thursday morning, followed by a warming trend through early next week. Temperatures could hit 90 again in Reno by Monday or Tuesday. Autumn arrives at 6:03 PM on Thursday. -Jeff.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Thousands of textbooks found in dumpster outside Reno bookstore

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 & Fox 11 received multiple emails concerning thousands of books found on the floor and in the dumpster outside Textbook Brokers, a second-hand bookstore that buys, sells, and resells old or new books. An employee of nine years who...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Liberty Dental offering free care at Adult Dental Days

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — LIBERTY Dental Plan of Nevada (LIBERTY), in partnership with Community Health Alliance, is hosting two Adult Dental Days to address gaps in oral health coverage in the community after the first was completely full. These free events will offer services including on-site dental screenings, fluoride varnish applications and select emergency services.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Genoa courses on market for $14 million

The two Genoa Lakes Golf courses went on the market last week for $14 million. Chase International Broker Mike Dunn said with the slower season on the way this is a good time to purchase the courses, so new owners will be able to determine how they want to proceed before summer arrives.
GENOA, NV

