Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Record highs possible today, a fall front arrives tomorrow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a hot day and high temperatures may tie or even set new records this afternoon. It’s going to be a close call, but highs of 90-95 appear likely for many of us. Given limited humidity, the heat index will likely be within a degree or two of the ambient temperature. A strong cold front will move through tonight, sending us into phase one of the cooldown this week. There might be a shower that forms behind the front tomorrow and if so, it’ll stay really light. Phase two of the cooldown occurs Thursday into Friday with lows well down into the 40s. Upper 30s may be found in the valleys of northeast Iowa. Highs of 60-65 look common those days. Look for another chance of showers on Friday.
KCRG.com
Iowan found safe after having been missing for six days
HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Hardin County man, who was reported missing at Chicago’s O’Hare airport after missing his flight to Iowa last week, has been found safe. Matthew Fryslie’s family said someone found him sitting on a bench Wednesday morning, recognized him from missing posters, and took him to a hospital.
KCRG.com
Iowans sound off on proposed carbon capture pipeline
The first-of-its kind resource for people dealing with substance abuse in eastern Iowa is now open in Cedar Rapids. A look inside the first brewery ever built in Madison County. Updated: 4 hours ago. We're getting a look inside a 19th century beer cave discovered here in Iowa. Capitol police...
KCRG.com
Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescues 46 sick cats, kittens from northern Iowa home
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said its Mobile Rescue Team rescued 46 sick cats and kittens from filthy conditions at a northern Iowa home on Wednesday. ARL staff said it responded to a call to help a family struggling to provide for numerous cats...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Human remains found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric man
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A human jawbone found in the Iowa River last month was determined to have likely belonged to a prehistoric man. On August 10th at approximately 4:00 pm, deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office were directed to a remote area in the Iowa river where a possible human lower jawbone was discovered by Marshall County Conservation staff during a biological and wildlife survey.
KCRG.com
Iowa giving away $10,000 for college savings
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - September is College Savings Month, and Iowa is highlighting the importance of planning ahead with a $10,000 giveaway. One winner will receive money in the form of a newly established College Savings Iowa (CSI) 529 account or the deposit of money into an existing CSI account.
KCRG.com
Capitol police officer testifies at trial for Iowan charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
There is a push to make breathalyzers standard equipment for all of our cars. Anti-war protests breakout in Russia after Putin declares partial draft. Anti-war protests are happening around Russia after Putin declared a partial draft to help fight his war in Ukraine. Local financial expert talks working during retirement.
KCRG.com
Prosecution to begin calling witnesses in trial for Iowan charged in Capitol riot
A new $200 million development, called “CYTown,” will expand the fan experience for Iowa State football and basketball in Ames. Negotiations are on hold for union workers at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids, after the union said Ingredion leaders used armed guards as a form of intimidation- something Ingredion says isn't the case.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Hurricane Fiona slams into Puerto Rico
The United Nations General Assembly is holding its first in-person meeting since the pandemic started. Dubuque Community Schools to hold meeting about consolidating middle schoos. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dubuque Community Schools will hold a meeting Thursday about consolidating middle schools in the district. Tips for shopping and cooking healthy...
KCRG.com
Carbon pipeline companies respond to safety concerns
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Last night we told you about concerns opponents to two carbon pipelines had about the safety of the projects. After a rupture in Mississippi in 2020, and a government report released this year, fears about carbon dioxide exposure have risen. The companies say there are really three main changes: Making sure the pipelines are built inside solid ground, working with first responders on how to evacuate the area, and using a central command center to immediately notify authorities if a rupture occurs.
Comments / 0