Taquitos are Going to Roll Soon Here in Amarillo
Good news Amarillo. Roll Em Up Taquito has an official opening date. That is important because I have been watching this on Facebook for a while. They started by talking we were getting one. Then they let us know the location. Then the managers were hired and trained. Then work...
What In The World Is Up With The Circus In Borger? This Is Weird.
Somebody needs to call up those meddling kids and their dog. There's a mystery in Borger involving the circus and a bunch of flyers that have been posted all over town. Apparently, you wouldn't be alone if you've seen them and walked away with questions. The posters in question advertise a circus that will be in town on October 5. They even mention that there's a way to get your kid in free.
Mini Donuts are an Obsession I Don’t Want to Quit
They say that everything is bigger and better in Texas, right? You have heard that over and over. Well, let me just tell you that sometimes size does not matter. In fact, the smaller the better. Great things come in small packages and all of that. We have been on...
Announcing More Bed, Bath, And Beyond Closings, Did Amarillo Make the Cut?
An Amarillo store's national owner is playing a game of are we staying open, are we going to close once again? It's like a repeat of Oscar's Burritos, will it stay closed will it reopen?. It was announced recently that Bed, Bath and Beyond (BBB) are restructuring its business yet...
Market Street Breaks Ground on New Store in Southwest Amarillo
Great news for those who live in Southwest Amarillo near Loop 335, you will now have a closer place to shop for groceries and pick up your prescriptions. We had announced back in May, that Amarillo was getting a new Market Street. United Supermarkets hosted their groundbreaking today for their brand new Market Street.
KFDA
Fair food making the Tri-State Fair experience
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One thing everyone looks forward to at the Tri-State Fair is the eats and usually there is a lot of fried food. One of the many places to sample at the Tri-State Fair is Archie’s Deep Fried Ice Cream, which has been a food vendor at the fair for 65 years.
Pumpkin Fun Is Back For 15th Year In Amarillo
Pumpkins, fireworks, pumpkins, corn mazes, pumpkins, slides, oh did I mention pumpkins?. It's that time of year when we see those glorious round (most of the time) and orange carvable goodies, and in Amarillo, there's a little more than just the pumpkins to mess with. Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm is all...
Amarillo Can Chalk Their Way to Fame This Weekend
I have always been envious of anyone that can draw. Anyone who has any artistic ability I am in awe of. I have no creativity and my hands just don't work like that. I took an art class in both seventh and eighth grade and it pained me. When people...
Canyon is One of the Safest Cities in Texas
Canyon is a great city to live in, it has a very small-town feel, with some big city flair. It's a great place to live, raise a family and get a university degree. Canyon, Texas is home to West Texas A&M University, (OK Buffs, Let me see your WT). This makes Canyon the perfect college town. It has all the great amenities any college kid needs, and everything it doesn't have they are just 10 minutes away from the big city of Amarillo.
Amarillo’s Georgia Village Lost Another Building
I know that the landscape of Amarillo is forever changing. There is progress all over the city. Then there are some unexpected setbacks that cause some changes too. I am proud to call the Wolflin/Bivins/Georgia Street area my home. I spend a lot of my time in that area. So watching the different changes is one thing that I like to do. I have lived in that area since the nineties so there have been a lot of ups and downs. I remember when there was a two-story Hastings.
hppr.org
A Satisfying Ending, Indeed
This is Linda Allen in Amarillo, Tx for High Plains Radio Readers Fall Read Book Bytes. Annie Proulx’s 2002 novel “That Old Ace in the Hole” is set within a specific place and span of time but the theme running through the story is timeless and universal.
Shot Of The Century; Legacy Of Forgotten Panhandle Town Revisited
The Texas panhandle has more than its fair share of ghost towns, almost-ghost towns, historical sites, and frontier legends. Tucked away in the wide open spaces of the panhandle are many somewhat forgotten places of great importance. For instance, there's the ghost town and battle site that gave us what...
Photos: Two Very Different Perfect Places To Hike In Amarillo
I love being outdoors. There's nothing better than feeling the sun on your face. Feeling the breeze. There's just something special about feeling connected to the Earth. Here are two, very different, yet perfect places for a hike in Amarillo. A Smaller Hike Hidden In Plain Sight. Let's say you're...
Oh How the Years Have Been Good to the Amarillo Building
Amarillo has some deep history. I was driving in Downtown Amarillo the other day when I passed the Amarillo Building. I decided I needed to do a little research on this building. I can remember it being around for as long as I have been living here. I know it...
Have You Noticed It’s Been Chaos In The Texas Panhandle?
Has everyone in the greater Amarillo area lost their everloving minds?. I've found myself saying this to myself several times a day here recently. It seems like everyone around here has gotten their wires slightly crossed, with disastrous results for some. In case you haven't noticed, there's been a sudden...
This Crazy Permanent Jewelry Trend Is Actually Here In Amarillo
Let's pretend that you have some major life event happening, or that you're lucky enough to have someone in your life that you want to share something with forever. At the same time, the thought of getting a tattoo to signify the eternal importance of whatever it is your celebrating makes you nervous.
Amarillo police respond to rollover crash near I-40 at Avondale
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reported on Thursday afternoon that officers responded to a rollover crash near I-40 at Avondale. APD detailed that the eastbound traffic lanes of I-40 at Avondale are being affected due to the crash. APD is asking the public to avoid the area and expect traffic delays.
Myhighplains.com
Leonard Farms Offering Corn Maze/Pumpkin Picking
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The fall season means corn mazes and pumpkin picking. A new place to do that is Leonard Farms located off FM 1062 in Canyon. A dream that was born through owners Shaun and Ashley’s own days of going to a corn maze and picking pumpkins.
My Dog Just Died Can I Legally Bury Her in My Yard in Amarillo?
I recently went through a traumatic experience. I have had pets die before. That is all part of life. It's hard. It's really hard. Every pet that has passed away on me was already at the vet's office when we make the decision to end their suffering the humane way.
Canyon named safest college town in Texas
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Safewise, an independent analyst surrounding safety and security, has named Canyon, the home of West Texas A&M University, the safest college town in Texas, according to a news release from the university. The university announced that Safewise named Canyon the safest college town in Texas and the 21st safest college town […]
