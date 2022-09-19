ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

98.7 The Bomb

Taquitos are Going to Roll Soon Here in Amarillo

Good news Amarillo. Roll Em Up Taquito has an official opening date. That is important because I have been watching this on Facebook for a while. They started by talking we were getting one. Then they let us know the location. Then the managers were hired and trained. Then work...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

What In The World Is Up With The Circus In Borger? This Is Weird.

Somebody needs to call up those meddling kids and their dog. There's a mystery in Borger involving the circus and a bunch of flyers that have been posted all over town. Apparently, you wouldn't be alone if you've seen them and walked away with questions. The posters in question advertise a circus that will be in town on October 5. They even mention that there's a way to get your kid in free.
BORGER, TX
KFDA

Fair food making the Tri-State Fair experience

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One thing everyone looks forward to at the Tri-State Fair is the eats and usually there is a lot of fried food. One of the many places to sample at the Tri-State Fair is Archie’s Deep Fried Ice Cream, which has been a food vendor at the fair for 65 years.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Pumpkin Fun Is Back For 15th Year In Amarillo

Pumpkins, fireworks, pumpkins, corn mazes, pumpkins, slides, oh did I mention pumpkins?. It's that time of year when we see those glorious round (most of the time) and orange carvable goodies, and in Amarillo, there's a little more than just the pumpkins to mess with. Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm is all...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Canyon is One of the Safest Cities in Texas

Canyon is a great city to live in, it has a very small-town feel, with some big city flair. It's a great place to live, raise a family and get a university degree. Canyon, Texas is home to West Texas A&M University, (OK Buffs, Let me see your WT). This makes Canyon the perfect college town. It has all the great amenities any college kid needs, and everything it doesn't have they are just 10 minutes away from the big city of Amarillo.
CANYON, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo’s Georgia Village Lost Another Building

I know that the landscape of Amarillo is forever changing. There is progress all over the city. Then there are some unexpected setbacks that cause some changes too. I am proud to call the Wolflin/Bivins/Georgia Street area my home. I spend a lot of my time in that area. So watching the different changes is one thing that I like to do. I have lived in that area since the nineties so there have been a lot of ups and downs. I remember when there was a two-story Hastings.
AMARILLO, TX
hppr.org

A Satisfying Ending, Indeed

This is Linda Allen in Amarillo, Tx for High Plains Radio Readers Fall Read Book Bytes. Annie Proulx’s 2002 novel “That Old Ace in the Hole” is set within a specific place and span of time but the theme running through the story is timeless and universal.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Have You Noticed It’s Been Chaos In The Texas Panhandle?

Has everyone in the greater Amarillo area lost their everloving minds?. I've found myself saying this to myself several times a day here recently. It seems like everyone around here has gotten their wires slightly crossed, with disastrous results for some. In case you haven't noticed, there's been a sudden...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Leonard Farms Offering Corn Maze/Pumpkin Picking

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The fall season means corn mazes and pumpkin picking. A new place to do that is Leonard Farms located off FM 1062 in Canyon. A dream that was born through owners Shaun and Ashley’s own days of going to a corn maze and picking pumpkins.
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Canyon named safest college town in Texas

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Safewise, an independent analyst surrounding safety and security, has named Canyon, the home of West Texas A&M University, the safest college town in Texas, according to a news release from the university. The university announced that Safewise named Canyon the safest college town in Texas and the 21st safest college town […]
CANYON, TX
98.7 The Bomb

