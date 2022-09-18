Read full article on original website
Berlusconi, on eve of Italian election, says Putin was ‘pushed into war’ with Ukraine
Russian president Vladimir Putin was “pushed” into invading Ukraine to put “decent people” in charge, former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi has controversially claimed, just days before an Italian general election where his party could help form the new government.The comments by Berlusconi - whose Forza Italia party belongs to a right-wing coalition expected to win the Sunday’s general election - are likely to alarm Western allies.“Putin was pushed by the Russian people, by his party, by his ministers to come up with this special operation,” Berlusconi told Italian public television RAI late on Thursday, using the official Russian wording...
Putin invaded to put 'decent people' in Kyiv, says Italy's Berlusconi
ROME, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin was "pushed" into invading Ukraine and wanted to put "decent people" in charge of Kyiv, former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi has said, drawing fierce criticism just ahead of Italy's election.
See giant line of cars trying to flee Russia
Countries bordering Russia are reporting a stark uptick in border crossings as Russians’ fears grow over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mobilization plan. CNN’s Matthew Chance reports.
Ukraine: 436 bodies exhumed from mass site; 30 show torture
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say 436 bodies have been exhumed from a mass burial site in the eastern city of Izium, 30 of them with visible signs of torture. The governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Synyehubov, and the region’s police chief, Volodymyr Tymoshko, told reporters in Izium on Friday that three more grave sites have been located in areas retaken by Ukrainian forces in a counteroffensive this month. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Voting began Friday in Moscow-held regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia, Russian-backed officials there said.
Cuba uses media blitz to promote 'yes' vote on new LGBT-friendly laws
HAVANA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Cubans will cast ballots this Sunday on whether to approve a new 'family code' that would legalize gay marriage and boost women's rights, with the government urging citizens to vote "yes" despite anger over the worst economic crisis in decades.
