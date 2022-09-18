ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci fears ‘anti-vaxxer attitude’ could cause outbreaks of non-COVID diseases

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EjRsR_0i1KK6XS00

( The Hill ) – Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said in a new interview that the “anti-vaxxer attitude” of some Americans risks causing non-COVID virus outbreaks in the U.S.

“I’m concerned the acceleration of an anti-vaxxer attitude in certain segments of the population…might spill over into that kind of a negative attitude towards childhood vaccinations,” Fauci told The Financial Times in an interview published Sunday .

“If you fall back on vaccines against common vaccine-preventable childhood diseases, that’s where you wind up getting avoidable and unnecessary outbreaks.,” Fauci added.

Fauci, who announced last month that he will step down from his positions in the Biden administration in December, said political division is one factor driving anti-vaxxer sentiment, noting how some states have not promoted COVID-19 vaccination and Congress has failed to advance billions of dollars in funding.

Does the new bivalent COVID booster have different side effects?

The World Health Organization (WHO) released a report in July showing that vaccination among children declined more during the COVID-19 pandemic than at any time in the past 30 years.

Fauci’s remark comes after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) declared a state of emergency last week due to the spread of polio through wastewater, spurring the state to ramp up vaccinations against the virus.

The U.S.’s COVID-19 vaccination rate amongst adults is still at 67 percent, according to CDC data , but is well below other countries.

Fauci also said in an interview with Bloomberg Law earlier this month that the U.S. should prepare for a bad flu season .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter.  Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive preparation […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Oakley murder suspect, 74, was romantically involved with victim

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Nearly two weeks after her arrest, 74-year-old Judith Goodner is expected to appear in court this week. This is after Oakley police determined her claim of self-defense for a deadly shooting in May appears to have been a lie. On May 20, Oakley police did not arrest Goodner for the shooting […]
OAKLEY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Kathy Hochul
KRON4 News

35 pounds of meth, thousands in cash recovered in San Jose; 3 arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested for possessing firearms after serving a search warrant that led to a drug bust on Tuesday, San Jose Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Joseph announced on Twitter. Police recovered 35 pounds of methamphetamine, five handguns, thousands in cash, burglary tools and other stolen property. Two of […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Update after Antioch crash

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — One of the three children who were critically injured in a car crash in Antioch on Friday will be removed from life support on Thursday after it was determined his condition will not improve, KRON4 confirmed. The three children, who are all 12 years old and part of what family members […]
ANTIOCH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health#Americans#The Financial Times
KRON4 News

Driver in critical condition after San Jose rollover

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman is in critical condition after she caused a multi-vehicle crash in San Jose Thursday afternoon, the San Jose Police Department said. The crash was called in to police at 4:33 p.m. at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Berryessa Road. One of the involved vehicles rolled over. Police […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect struck and killed on San Mateo Bridge identified

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect who died after a pursuit that started in Half Moon Bay early Wednesday morning and ended with him being fatally struck after running out of gas on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge has been identified. Eric Jaeger, 31, of Fremont, was identified by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau as […]
HALF MOON BAY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KRON4 News

Highway 1 reopens after Tesla Megapack fire in Moss Landing

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KRON) – A hazardous materials incident prompted a shelter-in-place advisory for parts of Moss Landing and caused traffic to gridlock along Highway 1 for several hours on Tuesday. The incident began at 1:30 a.m. when a Tesla Megapack caught fire at a Pacific Gas & Electric substation energy storage facility, according to […]
MOSS LANDING, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested for stealing identity to purchase car: police

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Suisun City woman was arrested for one case of identity theft and 29 cases of mail theft, the Fairfield Police Department (FPD) said Wednesday. FPD alleged that the suspect, 37-year-old Ondraya Wroten, used stolen goods to purchase a Mercedes-Benz. In August, a woman contacted FPD to say she had ordered […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland City Hall shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot outside Oakland City Hall Tuesday afternoon, an Oakland city official confirmed to KRON4 and one of them has died, according to a tweet from Oakland PD. The second victim was transported to the hospital and is undergoing surgery. The incident took place while a city council meeting […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

43K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy