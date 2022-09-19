Read full article on original website
Related
Grocery deals at Kansas City-area stores Sept. 21-27
Kansas City grocery stores are offering daily and weekly sales to help shoppers save money Sept. 21-27.
The fight for a living wage in Kansas City no longer stops at $15 an hour
For years, Kansas City workers and organizers have fought to increase the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. The demand was front and center recently when workers at the Taco Bell fast-food restaurant on Wornall Road in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood held a walkout over claims of poor working conditions and low wages. “We […] The post The fight for a living wage in Kansas City no longer stops at $15 an hour appeared first on The Beacon.
Missouri Home Gets Famous for Having a Pool in the Basement
There's a Missouri home that looks nice, but fairly normal on the outside. It's what's on the inside that has made it internet famous though. In the basement, it features a swimming pool. This is 3232 E Windsor Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri that was featured on Zillow. Thanks to...
KMBC.com
Weed Chips? KC brands are looking capitalize on the potential of legal marijuana in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of the vote this November that could legalize marijuana in Missouri, iconic Kansas City brands are now entering the world of medical marijuana. Among them is Guy's Chips. At an undisclosed location inside of Franklin's Stash House, a craft cannabis manufacturer in Kansas City,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAKE TV
Couple loses priceless items after U-Haul is broken into in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) -- A couple is pleading for help after their U-Haul was broken into in Kansas City during a cross-country move. It happened earlier this month at the Holiday Inn Express near KCI. The Koeslings are newlyweds who are moving from Portland, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina....
Two Missouri Cities are in the Top 10 US Cities for Car Thefts
Two cities in Missouri are in the Top 10 for Cities Where your Car is Most Likely to be Stolen, and those cities are NOT St. Louis or Kansas City... Which cities from the Show-Me State make this troublesome list?. According to Reader's Digest, Springfield, and Independence, Missouri make the...
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Donnell Jackson
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators have asked the public for help in finding a noncompliant sex offender. KC Crime Stoppers stated Wednesday morning Donnell Jackson is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for sex offender registration violation. According to officials, Jackson’s last known address was near 37th Street...
Kansas City investigating if large event violated plea agreement at Westside home
A neighbor’s video from Friday night shows a catering van and a Cadillac stretch limousine in front of a Kansas City home on Jefferson Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Independence warns customers of water pressure issues
Independence water crews are repairing water main breaks in the area of U.S. 24 Highway. Customers may experience low water pressure Tuesday.
FBI searching for suspect who robbed Kansas City bank
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is looking for a suspect who robbed a Bank of America in Kansas City at 31st and Main on Wednesday morning. According to police at about 11 a.m., the man indicated he had a weapon, but did not show one. He then fled southwest on foot with an undisclosed […]
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early years
Belmont Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In May 2016, the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation considered the nomination forms presented for historical buildings to be added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The Belmont Hotel was one of the venues being considered.
Fried chicken fans have their favorite comfort food restaurant to fulfill that occasional craving
Fried chicken, fried okra and mac & cheese from Mary Mac's Tea Room in Atlanta.Gatorfan252525, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Every city has a local favorite restaurant to have some fried chicken.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These are the restaurants, shops coming to KCI Airport’s new terminal
Dozens of restaurants and shops, including plenty of local favorites, are coming to Kansas City International Airport's new terminal.
Fall festivals in the Kansas City area you won’t want to miss
Whether you're in Kansas or Missouri, here are 11 upcoming fall events you won't want to miss in the Kansas City area.
5 in serious condition after Saturday shooting in Blue Springs, Missouri
The Blue Springs Police Department has provided an update after a shooting Saturday night near Adams Dairy Parkway and U.S. 40 Highway in Blue Springs, Missouri.
Belton substitute teacher fired, accused of inappropriately texting student
Parents shared their feelings on Tuesday, including some who praised the Belton School District for taking swift action.
kshb.com
Weather Blog - Record heat, then a cold front
Get the sunscreen on and prepare for a record breaking day. The record high is 95° set back on this date in 1954. We will likely break it with our forecast high of 96°. We tied the record yesterday, and Tuesday may be hotter than today. And, we...
kshb.com
Storms possible late tonight, getting hot Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Strong to severe storms possible northern MO and KS tonight, gusty winds, hail main threats. Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms, some may contain hail and gusty winds. They will mostly be north and west of Kansas City. But, some thunderstorms may make it in to KC. Keep an eye to the sky if you are out and about. Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph. Low: 71°
4 people shot Saturday night in Blue Springs, Missouri
Four people were shot Saturday night in Blue Springs, Missouri, near Adams Dairy Parkway and U.S. 40 Highway. The victims may have been riding motorcycles.
KCMO considers joining lawsuit against Missouri's 2nd Amendment Preservation Act
Kansas City is considering joining a lawsuit against Missouri's Second Amendment Preservation Act, with a potential vote as early as next week.
Comments / 0