Kansas City, MO

The Kansas City Beacon

The fight for a living wage in Kansas City no longer stops at $15 an hour

For years, Kansas City workers and organizers have fought to increase the city's minimum wage to $15 an hour. The demand was front and center recently when workers at the Taco Bell fast-food restaurant on Wornall Road in Kansas City's Waldo neighborhood held a walkout over claims of poor working conditions and low wages.
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Donnell Jackson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators have asked the public for help in finding a noncompliant sex offender. KC Crime Stoppers stated Wednesday morning Donnell Jackson is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for sex offender registration violation. According to officials, Jackson's last known address was near 37th Street...
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Record heat, then a cold front

Get the sunscreen on and prepare for a record breaking day. The record high is 95° set back on this date in 1954. We will likely break it with our forecast high of 96°. We tied the record yesterday, and Tuesday may be hotter than today.
kshb.com

Storms possible late tonight, getting hot Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Strong to severe storms possible northern MO and KS tonight, gusty winds, hail main threats. Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms, some may contain hail and gusty winds. They will mostly be north and west of Kansas City. But, some thunderstorms may make it in to KC. Keep an eye to the sky if you are out and about. Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph. Low: 71°

