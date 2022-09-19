ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals Why He’s Taking 1 Day Off A Week This NFL Season After Fans’ Reaction

Everybody needs a day to just kick back, relax, and recover, and Tom Brady is no different! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback opened up about a recent report that he’ll be getting one day off each week in the 2022 NFL season in a new discussion as part of his SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” Tom, 45, admitted that part of the decision was his many years of working hard through the whole season.
TAMPA, FL
Deadspin

Antonio Brown roasted by ProFootballTalk for Twitter jab at Tampa Bay exec Bruce Arians

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has ventured into another career endeavor outside of football. Since NFL teams seem to be done with Brown, he tried his hand at NFL “reporting” Wednesday morning on Twitter. And for his efforts, Brown was called out by ProFootballTalk. Brown clapped at former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians after he was reportedly reprimanded for his behavior on the sideline during Sunday’s win over the Saints.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

What Buccaneers can expect from Cole Beasley

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Cole Beasley. Here’s what Buccaneers fans can expect from their newest wide receiver. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly signed veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad. Given that Tom Brady is the quarterback of the Buccaneers, and the current makeup of the wide receiver room, the signing makes perfect sense. Here’s what the Bucs and their fans can expect from Beasley.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Bills Cornerback Dane Jackson

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson left tonight's game against the Tennessee Titans after a scary collision. Jackson was injured late in the first half when his head and neck snapped back after being hit by his teammate Tremaine Edmunds. Edmunds came in as Jackson was finishing up a tackle and accidentally blasted his teammate.
NFL
