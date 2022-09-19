Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Residents asked to vote on Peoria Co. flag designs
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — The Peoria County Board is asking residents to vote for their favorite county flag design. Voting is going on through October 2nd online. Residents without internet access can vote in person at any of the Public Library locations in Peoria, Princeville, Chillicothe, Bartonville, Dunlap, Peoria Heights, Brimfield, or at the Peoria County Courthouse.
Central Illinois Proud
Missing endangered man located Thursday
UPDATE (WMBD) — Peoria police are reporting that Andre Boens, reported missing on Wednesday, Sept. 21, has been found safe. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, 40-year-old Andre Boens was...
1470 WMBD
Three hospitalized after three-vehicle Peoria accident
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash not far from Northwoods Mall Thursday morning. Peoria Police say the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on West War Memorial Drive near Brandywine. One of the three people had to be extricated...
25newsnow.com
Fulton County woman killed in southern Illinois traffic crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are investigating after a Fulton County woman was killed after a traffic crash in St. Clair County. Illinois State Police say that Makenze Coulter, 23, of Table Grove, was standing through the sunroof of a vehicle in the front passenger seat when she fell out of the top of the vehicle as the driver went through a curve on the interstate.
Central Illinois Proud
City of Peoria preparing for possibility of migrant buses arriving
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The controversy over immigration at the nation’s southern border has become an issue of increasing concern in Central Illinois. WMBD learned Tuesday that Peoria is now in the planning phase for taking on migrant arrivals. So far, republican governors in southern border states have sent many to cities like New York, Washington, and Chicago.
Central Illinois Proud
Tornado damage temporarily closes Le Roy Country Club
LE ROY, Ill. (WMBD) — An early Monday morning tornado has temporarily closed a central Illinois country club in McLean County. The Le Roy Country Club has been closed for several days following an EF0 tornado that ripped through town Monday morning around 12:30. Wednesday, club members were on site, clearing debris and trying to reopen the club as soon as possible.
Central Illinois Proud
Boil Order issued in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break has caused a boil order to go into effect in Bloomington Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Public Works press release, the water main break occurred near Reinthaler Road and Benjamin Lane. Due to the break, the water that was supplied to the water main was shut down, which cut off the domestic water supply to that area.
newschannel20.com
Tornado confirmed to have hit McLean County
LE ROY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado hit Le Roy, Illinois on Monday. We're told the EF-0 tornado touched down around 12:28 a.m. about a half mile southwest of Le Roy. It then took six minutes to travel 3.4 miles. NWS says...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin City Council hires downtown revitalization consultant
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin City Council awarded nearly $15,000 on Monday to hire a local development consultant, with goals to create a downtown revitalization plan for Court St. and beyond. “It will probably be the biggest movement that Pekin has seen in a couple decades. We have reached...
25newsnow.com
FEMA grant awarded to Peoria Fire Department
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Fire Department is receiving a FEMA grant to hire new personnel. Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger says the FEMA SAFER grant will be used in the hiring of 11 new firefighters. The total grant award is in excess of $4 million. FEMA says the...
wcbu.org
$300,000 in utility bill assistance is available to Peoria's lower-income families
The City of Peoria launched their Utility Assistance Program on Monday to provide lower-income renters and homeowners with financial assistance to pay their utility bills. A total of $300,000 has been dedicated to the program. The money can provide up to four months of relief for bills in up to 500 households.
walls102.com
Over 10K without power; damage reported after overnight storms
SPRINGFIELD – A series of late summer storms stampeded across Illinois late Sunday night, causing some damage and leaving thousands without power. As of Monday morning, over 10,000 residents across the state are without power after the thunderstorms triggered a number of watches and warnings. Wind gusts were reported as high as 70 mph, and near Bradford in Bureau County, grain bins reportedly broke free and overturned a nearby LP tank. According to the Bureau County EMA, one home sustained damage but no injuries have been reported.
Central Illinois Proud
Applications open for Peoria’s energy assistance funds
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria kicked off its application period Monday for the new Utility Assistance Program, dedicating $300,000 citywide to help Peorians pay their energy bills. The program is dedicated to help provide financial relief to low-income renters and homeowners impacted by energy rate increases. The program funding,...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police looking for missing endangered man
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, 40-year-old Andre Boens was last seen Tuesday near Glen Oak Avenue and Hamilton Boulevard. He was seen getting into a white minivan with no license plate at approximately 1:30 p.m.
1470 WMBD
Pekin business target of vandalism
PEKIN, Ill. – A Pekin business described as a “metaphysical shop” says it was the target of vandalism. Megan Matthews co-owns “Eye of Newt” — selling spiritual items, and is a gathering place for people needing spiritual guidance. She recently found a oily residue...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin council member announces mayoral bid
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Longtime Pekin resident and council member David Nutter announced Wednesday that he is throwing his hat in the ring to be Pekin’s next mayor. Pekin’s mayoral election is in 2023. Nutter will face incumbent and State Rep. Mark Luft, as well as fellow council member Becky Cloyd.
1470 WMBD
Severe weather possible in Peoria Sunday evening
PEORIA, Ill. – The weekend is not going to end on a positive note weather-wise. 25 News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says despite the storms of this morning, more severe storms will be on the way starting early this evening. “The best chance for severe storms is...
One tornado confirmed in Monday morning storms
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado touched down on Monday morning in Central Illinois. Our WCIA Crew was on scene later Monday morning to assess the damage and saw damage to at least two mobile home on the southwest side of town. More damage was visible to […]
25newsnow.com
3 people injured in 2 vehicle crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Eastbound I-74 in Tazewell County. It happened at mile marker 107 between Morton and Goodfield at just before 4 o’clock. Three individuals were transported an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No lanes were blocked,...
1470 WMBD
Overnight shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the area of Spring and NE Adams Streets around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday on reports of multiple gunshots. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said an adult male victim was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
