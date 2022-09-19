ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
1470 WMBD

Residents asked to vote on Peoria Co. flag designs

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — The Peoria County Board is asking residents to vote for their favorite county flag design. Voting is going on through October 2nd online. Residents without internet access can vote in person at any of the Public Library locations in Peoria, Princeville, Chillicothe, Bartonville, Dunlap, Peoria Heights, Brimfield, or at the Peoria County Courthouse.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Missing endangered man located Thursday

UPDATE (WMBD) — Peoria police are reporting that Andre Boens, reported missing on Wednesday, Sept. 21, has been found safe. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, 40-year-old Andre Boens was...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Three hospitalized after three-vehicle Peoria accident

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash not far from Northwoods Mall Thursday morning. Peoria Police say the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on West War Memorial Drive near Brandywine. One of the three people had to be extricated...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Fulton County woman killed in southern Illinois traffic crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are investigating after a Fulton County woman was killed after a traffic crash in St. Clair County. Illinois State Police say that Makenze Coulter, 23, of Table Grove, was standing through the sunroof of a vehicle in the front passenger seat when she fell out of the top of the vehicle as the driver went through a curve on the interstate.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Woodford County, IL
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Industry
Peoria County, IL
Business
County
Peoria County, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
State
Illinois State
County
Tazewell County, IL
Peoria, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
Central Illinois Proud

City of Peoria preparing for possibility of migrant buses arriving

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The controversy over immigration at the nation’s southern border has become an issue of increasing concern in Central Illinois. WMBD learned Tuesday that Peoria is now in the planning phase for taking on migrant arrivals. So far, republican governors in southern border states have sent many to cities like New York, Washington, and Chicago.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Tornado damage temporarily closes Le Roy Country Club

LE ROY, Ill. (WMBD) — An early Monday morning tornado has temporarily closed a central Illinois country club in McLean County. The Le Roy Country Club has been closed for several days following an EF0 tornado that ripped through town Monday morning around 12:30. Wednesday, club members were on site, clearing debris and trying to reopen the club as soon as possible.
LE ROY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Boil Order issued in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break has caused a boil order to go into effect in Bloomington Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Public Works press release, the water main break occurred near Reinthaler Road and Benjamin Lane. Due to the break, the water that was supplied to the water main was shut down, which cut off the domestic water supply to that area.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Tornado confirmed to have hit McLean County

LE ROY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado hit Le Roy, Illinois on Monday. We're told the EF-0 tornado touched down around 12:28 a.m. about a half mile southwest of Le Roy. It then took six minutes to travel 3.4 miles. NWS says...
LE ROY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ameren#Central Illinois#Tazewell
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin City Council hires downtown revitalization consultant

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin City Council awarded nearly $15,000 on Monday to hire a local development consultant, with goals to create a downtown revitalization plan for Court St. and beyond. “It will probably be the biggest movement that Pekin has seen in a couple decades. We have reached...
PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

FEMA grant awarded to Peoria Fire Department

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Fire Department is receiving a FEMA grant to hire new personnel. Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger says the FEMA SAFER grant will be used in the hiring of 11 new firefighters. The total grant award is in excess of $4 million. FEMA says the...
PEORIA, IL
walls102.com

Over 10K without power; damage reported after overnight storms

SPRINGFIELD – A series of late summer storms stampeded across Illinois late Sunday night, causing some damage and leaving thousands without power. As of Monday morning, over 10,000 residents across the state are without power after the thunderstorms triggered a number of watches and warnings. Wind gusts were reported as high as 70 mph, and near Bradford in Bureau County, grain bins reportedly broke free and overturned a nearby LP tank. According to the Bureau County EMA, one home sustained damage but no injuries have been reported.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
Central Illinois Proud

Applications open for Peoria’s energy assistance funds

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria kicked off its application period Monday for the new Utility Assistance Program, dedicating $300,000 citywide to help Peorians pay their energy bills. The program is dedicated to help provide financial relief to low-income renters and homeowners impacted by energy rate increases. The program funding,...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police looking for missing endangered man

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, 40-year-old Andre Boens was last seen Tuesday near Glen Oak Avenue and Hamilton Boulevard. He was seen getting into a white minivan with no license plate at approximately 1:30 p.m.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Pekin business target of vandalism

PEKIN, Ill. – A Pekin business described as a “metaphysical shop” says it was the target of vandalism. Megan Matthews co-owns “Eye of Newt” — selling spiritual items, and is a gathering place for people needing spiritual guidance. She recently found a oily residue...
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin council member announces mayoral bid

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Longtime Pekin resident and council member David Nutter announced Wednesday that he is throwing his hat in the ring to be Pekin’s next mayor. Pekin’s mayoral election is in 2023. Nutter will face incumbent and State Rep. Mark Luft, as well as fellow council member Becky Cloyd.
PEKIN, IL
1470 WMBD

Severe weather possible in Peoria Sunday evening

PEORIA, Ill. – The weekend is not going to end on a positive note weather-wise. 25 News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says despite the storms of this morning, more severe storms will be on the way starting early this evening. “The best chance for severe storms is...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

One tornado confirmed in Monday morning storms

LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado touched down on Monday morning in Central Illinois. Our WCIA Crew was on scene later Monday morning to assess the damage and saw damage to at least two mobile home on the southwest side of town. More damage was visible to […]
LE ROY, IL
25newsnow.com

3 people injured in 2 vehicle crash

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Eastbound I-74 in Tazewell County. It happened at mile marker 107 between Morton and Goodfield at just before 4 o’clock. Three individuals were transported an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No lanes were blocked,...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Overnight shooting in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the area of Spring and NE Adams Streets around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday on reports of multiple gunshots. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said an adult male victim was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy