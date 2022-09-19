Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Lancaster bar shooting leaves man dead, another in critical condition
LANCASTER, Calif. - Authorities have identified the man who was shot dead and another wounded at a Lancaster bar over the weekend. The shooting happened Sunday just before 2 a.m. at the Xalisco Bar and Grill located at 42525 10th Street West. Police said a fight broke out among several...
2urbangirls.com
Teen fatally shot near West Covina
WEST COVINA, Calif. – An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in an unincorporated area between West Covina and Industry, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies from the Industry Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of Abery Avenue, near Valley Boulevard, where they discovered the victim lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves two injured
LOS ANGELES – Two people are in the hospital Wednesday after being shot in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood in South Los Angeles. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of West 113th Street and South Normandie Avenue west of Western Avenue regarding multiple shots fired calls and they found the two victims suffering from gunshots wounds inside an SUV.
nypressnews.com
Man found dead inside business in Carson, authorities say
CARSON, Calif. (KABC) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a business in Carson early Tuesday morning, according to authorities. It happened inside the business located in the 1700 block of E. Del Amo Boulevard. The sheriff’s department told Eyewitness News an employee found...
VIDEO: LAPD asking public's help identifying suspect in hit-and-run
The LAPD is seeking help from the public to identify the driver involved in a felony hit and run that resulted in severe injury to the victim.
2 Victims Found Shot in Bullet Riddled SUV
Westmont, Los Angeles County, CA: Two unknown victims were found shot in a bullet riddled SUV at approximately 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the unincorporated community of Westmont in Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County Fire and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location after multiple reports...
foxla.com
Video: Armed robber holds up Pico-Union convenience store
LOS ANGELES - Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department hope someone will come forward with information that will lead to the arrest of the man seen on surveillance video robbing a convenience store in the Pico-Union area. LAPD investigators said on Sept. 13 around 1:05 a.m., the suspect walked...
nypressnews.com
Driver of stolen SUV leads deputies on high-speed chase through southeast LA County: WATCH LIVE
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) — The driver of a stolen SUV on Wednesday afternoon was leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase through southeast Los Angeles County, authorities said. The pursuit made its way on surface streets through the cities of Vernon and Huntington Park before entering Boyle...
nypressnews.com
LAPD arrests armed driver in suspected stolen vehicle after South LA pursuit
The Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a suspected stolen SUV in South Los Angeles. Police believe the driver is armed with a weapon. The pursuit started around 12:30 p.m. Officers said the rates of speed have not been excessive. After driving on residential streets, around 1 p.m....
Man Found Shot Dead in Bell Gardens
A 28-year-old man who was found shot to death in Bell Gardens was identified Monday.
2urbangirls.com
LAPD to release footage, calls from fatal shooting of 19-year-old
The Los Angeles Police Department plans to release body-worn camera footage and radio calls from a fatal police shooting of a 19-year-old man who was holding what turned out to be an Airsoft rifle on Saturday, Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday. The victim was later identified as Luis Herrera...
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves one dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death in Compton, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Raymond Street near Willowbrook Avenue, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies responding to the call of...
Man shot and killed during robbery in Encino, LAPD says; 2 suspects sought
Police are looking for two suspects after a man was shot and killed during what police believe was a robbery in a quiet Encino neighborhood Monday morning.
fox10phoenix.com
LIVE: LAPD in pursuit of stolen vehicle near South LA
LOS ANGELES - Police are in pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle near South Los Angeles. The suspect is believed to be armed with a gun.
KTLA.com
Athletic trainer at Lake Balboa high school arrested for inappropriately touching minors: LAPD
An athletic and physical trainer at Birmingham Community Charter High School has been arrested for inappropriately touching a student, the Los Angeles Police Department said, and police believe there are other victims. Police were called to the school on Tuesday when the minor reported they had been inappropriately touched by...
Stolen Vehicle Suspect Shoots at Police During Pursuit
West Carson, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Harbor Division officers were in pursuit Monday night of a possible stolen vehicle when the suspect drove off the 110 Freeway northbound and fired shots at officers. The pursuit started at approximately 10:07 p.m. Sept. 19, and terminated when the...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana P.D. arrests 52-year-old man who allegedly stole portions of turf from sports park and used it at his residence
A 52-year-old man who allegedly stole portions of turf from a sports park which is being built in southern Fontana — and then used some of the turf at his own residence — has been arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department. On Aug. 22, police were contacted...
