ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Comments / 0

Related
2urbangirls.com

Teen fatally shot near West Covina

WEST COVINA, Calif. – An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in an unincorporated area between West Covina and Industry, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies from the Industry Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of Abery Avenue, near Valley Boulevard, where they discovered the victim lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
WEST COVINA, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves two injured

LOS ANGELES – Two people are in the hospital Wednesday after being shot in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood in South Los Angeles. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of West 113th Street and South Normandie Avenue west of Western Avenue regarding multiple shots fired calls and they found the two victims suffering from gunshots wounds inside an SUV.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Lancaster, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
nypressnews.com

Man found dead inside business in Carson, authorities say

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a business in Carson early Tuesday morning, according to authorities. It happened inside the business located in the 1700 block of E. Del Amo Boulevard. The sheriff’s department told Eyewitness News an employee found...
CARSON, CA
Key News Network

2 Victims Found Shot in Bullet Riddled SUV

Westmont, Los Angeles County, CA: Two unknown victims were found shot in a bullet riddled SUV at approximately 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the unincorporated community of Westmont in Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County Fire and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location after multiple reports...
foxla.com

Video: Armed robber holds up Pico-Union convenience store

LOS ANGELES - Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department hope someone will come forward with information that will lead to the arrest of the man seen on surveillance video robbing a convenience store in the Pico-Union area. LAPD investigators said on Sept. 13 around 1:05 a.m., the suspect walked...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime#Lancaster Bar#The Xalisco Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Lancaster bar and grill

LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities Monday identified a 30-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that left another person critically wounded in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at 1:42 a.m. Sunday in the 42500 block of 10th Street West. Stephen Bain of Los Angeles was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LANCASTER, CA
HeySoCal

LAPD to release footage, calls from fatal shooting of 19-year-old

The Los Angeles Police Department plans to release body-worn camera footage and radio calls from a fatal police shooting of a 19-year-old man who was holding what turned out to be an Airsoft rifle on Saturday, Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday. The victim was later identified as Luis Herrera...
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves one dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death in Compton, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Raymond Street near Willowbrook Avenue, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies responding to the call of...
COMPTON, CA
Key News Network

Stolen Vehicle Suspect Shoots at Police During Pursuit

West Carson, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Harbor Division officers were in pursuit Monday night of a possible stolen vehicle when the suspect drove off the 110 Freeway northbound and fired shots at officers. The pursuit started at approximately 10:07 p.m. Sept. 19, and terminated when the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy