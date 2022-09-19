Read full article on original website
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Instagram Is Divided Over This Instant Noodle Dish at Trendy Restaurant in Orange CountyLet's Eat LAGarden Grove, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
KTLA Anchor Mark Mester Fired After On-Air Reaction to Lynette Romero’s Departure
Anchor Mark Mester is no longer employed by KTLA, Variety has confirmed. Mester was previously suspended after he criticized on-air how the station went about his co-anchor Lynette Romero’s sudden departure. KTLA announced Romero’s exit last week without a goodbye message to viewers, which drew criticism on social media. According to the Los Angeles Times, KTLA general manager Janene Drafs announced Mester’s firing during a meeting in the newsroom. Mester is also no longer listed as an anchor on KTLA’s website. KTLA news director Pete Saiers said in a statement to Variety: “After 24 years, Lynette Romero has decided to move...
Rihanna’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever As She Rocks Oversized Yellow Jersey & Dior Bag In NYC
Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.
‘Big Brother 24’ Week 11 Spoilers: Who Did Monte Evict in Tonight’s Episode?
Monte Taylor had the sole vote to evict during tonight's live eviction episode of 'Big Brother 24.' Read on for a recap and spoilers from the hour.
Law and Order: SVU Premiere Recap: Tick, Tick, Boom!
This Law & Order: SVU premiere recap is for the second hour of a three-way crossover involving Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime. Make sure to check out our recaps of Parts I and III. A young girl’s execution-style killing on a New York City street is the horrific starting point for a joint effort among the officers of Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime. The first hour of the crossover event revealed that the girl was Ukranian and had survived the Russian invasion only to become sex-trafficked soon after arriving in the United States. And that revelation led...
The 2 new true-crime Netflix releases everyone is talking about
For much of 2022, Netflix true-crime releases — including titles like The Tinder Swindler and Bad Vegan — have turned into some of the buzziest hits in recent memory for the streamer. In the US, two newly released titles from the genre are currently dominating Netflix’s Top 10...
Greyson Chance Called Working With Ellen DeGeneres As A Child "Horrible": "I Was 100 Percent Faking It, And I Feel Like She Was Too"
"This is the first time I've been honest about her, and this is the last time I want to talk about it. I’ve never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered, and more blatantly opportunistic than her."
