FUSN, CAMP, or IREN: Which “Strong Buy” Penny Stock has Over 200% Upside Potential?
For investors having a risk appetite for penny stocks, here we will discuss three attractive stocks that Wall Street is bullish on – a clinical-stage biopharma company, a connected intelligence company, and an energy-efficient Bitcoin miner. Penny stock investing is known to be highly risky, but there are certain...
Here’s Why Ford Shares (NYSE:F) Plunged Over 12%
Shares of Ford (NYSE:F) plunged in today’s session. As of this writing, the stock is down over 12%. This can be attributed to Ford’s recent announcement that it will incur additional supplier costs of $1 billion due to supply chain issues. The stock started the day in the...
Here’s What Could Spike Investors’ Interest in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) specializes in making semiconductor equipment systems for the manufacturers of logic boards and memory chips. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company has operations in the U.S., Europe, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, and multiple other countries. ASML is a well-rooted company in the semiconductor space, and its solid growth prospects could attract prospective investors.
Should You Bet on Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock?
With over 490% upside potential, Penny stock Alto Ingredients has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Let’s learn more about this stock. Investors eyeing penny stocks can leverage TipRanks’ penny stock screener to discover the ones with a higher probability of beating the broader market. Using the tool, we zoom in on Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO), a penny stock that sports an Outperform Smart Score rating on TipRanks. Further, analysts’ forecast shows that ALTO stock has significant upside potential, making it an attractive bet for investors with a high-risk appetite.
Can Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Restore its Lost Sheen?
Intel has been largely grappling with higher costs, supply-chain disturbances, and cut-throat rivalry in the semiconductor industry. The dull outlook for PC shipments for 2022 might also weigh on the stock. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has been having a rough patch. This major semiconductor player’s performance has been weighed down by...
Does Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Appeal in a Volatile Market?
Macro challenges have weighed on Microsoft’s recent results and could continue to be a drag on its near-term performance. However, Wall Street analysts remain bullish on the company’s long-term prospects in the cloud and other growth areas. Rising interest rates and macro uncertainty have dragged down tech stocks,...
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Drops After Business Update
IRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares are tanking in the trade today after an update on its guidance for 2022. The digital health care company is eyeing $1+ billion in revenues by 2027. It has reiterated its earlier guidance for 2022. Revenue is expected to land between $415 million and $420 million.
Citigroup (NYSE:C) is Buying Quality and Momentum; 3 Stocks to Consider
Citigroup believes quality and momentum stocks will outperform the market, with Amazon, JPMorgan, and Domino’s pegged to the top of its list. Citigroup (NYSE:C) released a note last week stating that it expects the stock market to be picky over the next few quarters. Therefore, a portfolio drift into quality and momentum stocks would be investors’ best course of action. Three stocks that fit this description are Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ).
Converge Technology (TSE:CTS) Announces Stone Group Acquisition — Here’s Why It’s Promising
Converge Technology Solutions recently announced that it is acquiring Stone Group. Due to Stone Group’s positive adjusted EBITDA and the low price paid for the deal, the acquisition looks like a promising one. Earlier today, Converge Technology Solutions (TSE: CTS) announced that it will be acquiring Stone Technologies Group,...
J.P. Morgan Says Stock Market Downside Risk Is Limited; Here Are 3 Stocks to Consider
A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last three months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t go much lower from here.
AMT, EQIX, or PLD: Which REIT is Wall Street Most Bullish On?
American REITs sport low betas and high dividend yields that defensive investors should consider, even as a recession looms. In this piece, we’ll check in with Wall Street to discover the most compelling REIT for your dollar. REITs (real estate investment trusts) are promising investments for investors who seek...
BBBY Forecast: This Analyst Got it Right. Every Time.
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) stock has moved up and down, and there is only one analyst who gave the correct forecast every time. Analyst Seth Basham of Wedbush has given 14 ratings on BBBY stock, most recently at the beginning of September. His Buy and Sell calls were proven correct 100% of the time.
Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock Climbs on Notable Insider Buying
Shares of clinical-stage biotech firm Larimar Therapeutics are trending higher after insiders made notable purchases of the company’s common stock as part of an underwritten offering. The proceeds from this offering will help to fund the company’s key clinical program. Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that...
Coinbase Stock: Reasons to Stay Upbeat
The bear market has not been the sole preserve of stocks. It has extended to the crypto sphere and that has been bad news for a company which straddles both worlds – Coinbase (COIN). The leading crypto exchange has had a rough 2022, with the second quarter showing real-world decline on almost every metric. This has been reflected by the shares’ woeful performance – down by 73% on a year-to-date basis.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Reports Earnings: Here are the Results
FedEx reported a weak quarter as both top and bottom lines missed analysts’ expectations. FedEx (NYSE:FDX) recently reported earnings for its first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $3.44, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of $5.14 per FDX share. In the past nine quarters, the company has beaten estimates 4 times.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Could Shift 25% of All Production Outside China by 2025
J.P. Morgan estimates one-fourth of iPhone production could be moved to India by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2025, according to Reuters. Owing to mounting geopolitical worries, production is expected to move out of China and moreover, J.P. Morgan also anticipates about one-fourth of all Apple products too could be produced outside China by 2025.
Tesla Stock Could Hit $400 Over the Next 12 Months, Says Analyst
2023 is already on the horizon and set to be a big year for Tesla (TSLA). There is the potential launch of both the Cybertruck and Semi to look forward too, as the entry into new segments could provide a real boon. However, it is the large “potential cost benefits”...
The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst
Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn’t really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by...
Two financial stocks with a ‘Perfect 10’ on TipRanks Smart Score tool
Financial companies Man Group and TP ICAP have earned a perfect score of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score tool. In the midst of global financial market chaos, TipRanks’ tools serve as a guiding light for investors, and one of the most powerful is the TipRanks Smart Score, which assigns a rating to the stocks between one and ten based on eight key factors.
