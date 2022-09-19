Read full article on original website
cardinalnews.org
New superintendent named in Montgomery County; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Salem council candidates talk questions on local, national issues. — The Roanoke Times and WDBJ-TV. Anti-Semitic fliers left in one Lynchburg neighborhood. — WSET-TV. Economy:. Yokohoma announces new union contract at Salem plant....
cardinalnews.org
The awful history that Roanoke will remember today
It began the way so many other lynchings began. A white woman said a Black man assaulted her. Police arrested a suspect – whether the right one or not hardly mattered. An angry mob formed. Not content with the justice meted out by the judicial system, the mob demanded the suspect be murdered on the spot. And that’s exactly what they did, reveling in the public spectacle of the man’s gruesome death.
WSET
Giles Co. Public Schools releasing two hours early Thursday due to anticipated traffic
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Giles County Public Schools announced that they will be releasing all schools two hours early Thursday. This is due to the increased volume of traffic that is anticipated the district said. They said this increased volume is anticipated on 460 through Giles County. The...
WSLS
14-year-old charged with felony that put Roanoke high school on lockdown, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – A juvenile has been charged for the threat made against William Fleming High School Wednesday, which caused the school to go on lockdown and have an early release, Roanoke Police say. On Wednesday morning, school officials said that school administrators found out about a potential threat...
WSLS
Renovations coming to Bisset Park in Radford
RADFORD, Va. – The City of Radford is investing more than $300,000 to renovate Bisset Park. During the construction, the park will undergo two phases, one this fall and another in the spring. After the renovations are complete, the park will feature some amenities that city leaders have been...
wfxrtv.com
Montgomery County School Board hires new Superintendent
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– Montgomery County School Board announced that the search is over, and they have hired a new superintendent, Dr. Bernard F. Bragen Jr. The school system appointed Dr. Bragen at the Tuesday night MCPS School Board meeting on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Born and raised in New...
WSLS
‘Heartbroken and grief-stricken’: New details on shooting that left one Roanoke teen dead
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the second time this month a Roanoke teenager has lost their life to gun violence. Police said Saturday night, a teenage boy was shot and killed, and described the incident as an accidental and self-inflicted gunshot. Earlier this month, Mayor Sherman Lea stressed his...
ValueWalk
Stimulus Check From Roanoke: Car Tax Rebate Coming This Month
Some relief is coming soon to eligible Roanoke, Virginia, residents this month. The stimulus checks from Roanoke will go to residents who paid property taxes on their vehicles this year. This stimulus check from Roanoke is part of the personal property tax rebate program that lawmakers approved a few months...
techlunchpail.com
Visitor List for the Virginia Tech vs West Virginia Game
The battle for the Black Diamond Trophy returns to Blacksburg for the first time since 2004 as Virginia Tech hosts West Virginia for a sold out Thursday night game at Lane Stadium. The visitor list may not be a big one given the weeknight nature, but there are already some intriguing recruits on it for both football and basketball.
Pearisburg, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
thecarrollnews.com
Carroll to build splash pad for $525,000
Carroll County has agreed to move forward with the construction of a splash pad in the Carroll County Recreation Park for an amount not to exceed $525,000. The Carroll County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to continue with plans to build the splash pad at the approved rate during its monthly meeting Sept. 12. County Administrator Mike Watson began talks by reminding the board it had voted unanimously in a previous meeting to go forward with plans for a splash pad. Since that time, Watson told the board county staff has been doing research and looking at different ways of procurement. He said the process used is very similar to the methods the county uses when purchasing vehicles or fire trucks.
Family of dead inmate wants federal investigation of Southern Regional Jail
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The daughter of a 46-year-old Wyoming County man who died at Southern Regional Jail recently said she wants U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to order a federal investigation of administrative oversight and practices at the jail. The woman’s father, Alvis Shrewsbury is the fifth person who is known to have died at […]
wvexplorer.com
Legend of beast resurfaces near Fireco, West Virginia
BECKLEY, W.Va. — In almost every respect, the coal camp at Fireco was the end of the line. Only one small coal camp, Willibet, had been opened in the coalfield beyond, but Fireco was as far up the hollow as you were likely to get in a car in the 1930s when word of a prowling monster began to make the rounds.
WSET
Crews working to determine cause after Bojangles in Pulaski Co. catches fire
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pulaski County Emergency Management said fire crews worked an early morning fire at Bojangles in Fairlawn on Tuesday. They said the fire was held to the kitchen area, but that there is smoke damage in most of the dining area. The cause is under...
WVDOH allows Shady Spring High School to have Homecoming Parade
SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)–One local high school’s homecoming parade was in jeopardy, but not anymore. On Saturday, September 17, 2022, the school posted on its Facebook page that they were forced to cancel their parade due to not being able to meet guidelines provided by the Division of Highways. Then on Monday, September 19, 2022, […]
cardinalnews.org
Building products company to create 44 jobs in Roanoke County
A Wisconsin company that makes laminations for the building products industry will open an operation in Roanoke County, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced today. North American Speciality Laminations will invest $42 million and create 44 jobs, according to a release from the governor’s office. The company’s new 57,000-square-foot production facility...
WDTV
State Police investigating inmate death at Southern Regional
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police is leading an investigation into the death of an inmate at Southern Regional Jail after a 19-day stay at the facility on Saturday. Alvis Shrewsbury’s family claims he was beaten by other inmates in the pod prior to September 10, and...
WDBJ7.com
TAP building damaged, cars totaled in Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of the Total Action for Progress building in downtown Roanoke was damaged and two cars totaled in a crash early Monday. One of the cars involved in a two-car crash at 2nd and Campbell smashed into the TAP building on the corner. Roanoke Police are...
WSLS
One dead, four hospitalized after Southwest Roanoke apartment fire
ROANOKE, Va. – One person has died and several others are in the hospital following an apartment fire in Southwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Authorities say they were called to Stratford Village Apartments in the 3700 block of Stratford Park Dr shortly before midnight. We’re told the fire...
Virginia Tech offers $54 million to climate-friendly farmers
Virginia Tech has reportedly received $80 million in federal funding that the school says will go toward jump-starting efforts in four states to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from farms.
