Gareth Bale happy with LAFC 'plan' as he prepares for World Cup with Wales

Gareth Bale has revealed he's happy with the progress he's making with LAFC as he continues to build up fitness for Wales' World Cup campaign later this year. The 33-year-old made an eyebrow-raising move to the Black and Gold following a glittering spell in Spain with Real Madrid in order to stay sharp ahead of Qatar 2022.
