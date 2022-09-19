Read full article on original website
‘My road is not over’ – Cristiano Ronaldo targets Euro 2024 as Man Utd star accepts Portugal’s top scorer award
CRISTIANO RONALDO has revealed his ambition to fire Portugal to Euro 2024 glory while receiving a top award for his nation. The 37-year-old forward has found himself relegated to Manchester United’s bench under Erik ten Hag for the majority of their Premier League campaign. After failing to secure a...
Liverpool coach impressed by 'first class' Arthur Melo
Arthur has impressed Liverpool coach Barry Lewtas during training as he works hard to get fit.
Premier League midfielders - 2022/23 power rankings
Here are out 10 best midfielders of the season so far...
Matt Doherty 'understands' why Antonio Conte is leaving him out
Matt Doherty speaks about his lack of chances at Tottenham under Antonio Conte this season.
Tottenham add ex-Real Madrid scout to recruitment team
Tottenham have added former Real Madrid scout Jeff Vetere to their backroom team.
BBC
Football transfers: Pochettino, Tielemans, Pulisic, Allan, Tchouameni, Leao
Nice are hoping they can convince former Paris St-Germain and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to replace Lucien Favre as manager of the Ligue 1 club. (ESPN) Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, says he does not regret staying at Leicester City this summer despite being linked with a move to Arsenal. (Sky Sports)
Man City's Rodri considers Tottenham a Premier League title rival
Rodri names Tottenham as a potential Premier League title rival to Man City.
Premier League crisis club of the week: West Ham United
Premier League crisis club of the week: West Ham United.
Cristiano Ronaldo Intends To Break Record By Playing For Portugal At Euro 2024
He will be aged 39 years, four months and nine days when Euro 2024 begins.
FIFA・
Denis Zakaria discusses Chelsea prospects and Juventus criticisms
Denis Zakaria has admitted that he decided to join to Chelsea in the final six hours of the summer transfer window as he reckoned he would be 'happier' there than at Juventus.
Martin Odegaard 'not doing well' but could still feature for Norway
Norway expect to be able to call upon Martin Odegaard this month despite admitting Arsenal man 'not doing well' with injury.
Thiago fighting for World Cup spot following latest Spain snub
Liverpool midfielder Thiago is facing an uphill battle to make Spain's World Cup squad after being snubbed by Luis Enrique once again.
Transfer rumours: Boehly angry at Chelsea's Tchouameni miss; Busquets to leave Barcelona
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Aurelien Tchouameni, Rafael Leao, Jude Bellingham, Youri Tielemans and more.
Transfer rumours: Grealish planning for Man City exit; PSG contact Kante
Tuesday's transfer rumours include Jack Grealish, N'Golo Kante, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Jorginho, Goncalo Ramos & more.
Gareth Bale happy with LAFC 'plan' as he prepares for World Cup with Wales
Gareth Bale has revealed he's happy with the progress he's making with LAFC as he continues to build up fitness for Wales' World Cup campaign later this year. The 33-year-old made an eyebrow-raising move to the Black and Gold following a glittering spell in Spain with Real Madrid in order to stay sharp ahead of Qatar 2022.
Premier League goalkeepers - 2022/23 power rankings
Here's who we think have been the top 10 goalkeepers of the season so far.
Memphis Depay reveals why he stayed at Barcelona despite summer offers
Memphis Depay has admitted that he turned down the chance to leave Barcelona in the summer, opting to stay and fight for his place at Camp Nou.
Vinicius Junior: Brazil manager urges Real Madrid winger to 'continue to dance & shine'
Brazil manager Tite urges Vinicius Junior to continue to express himself on the pitch in the face of racist abuse.
PSG boss defends Neymar over anger at being substituted
Neymar made his anger at being substituted for PSG against Lyon very clear, but his manager has come out and backed the Brazilian.
Juventus interested in unlikely Antonio Conte reunion
Juventus will make Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte their top managerial target should they decide to part ways with Massimiliano Allegri in the near future, 90min understands, but completing such a deal will prove tricky.
90min
