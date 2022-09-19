Read full article on original website
St. Cloud Area School District Announces Proposed Tax Levy
ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area School District is asking for more tax money in 2023. At last night’s board meeting, the district announced a proposed total “2022 pay 2023” levy of just over $32.9 million. The proposed levy is $1.7 million more than the “2021 pay 2022” levy announced last year.
District 742 Announces Attendance
ST. CLOUD -- Attendance at District 742 schools is down, but only by 1%. At last night’s school board meeting, the total enrollment at all schools in District 742 was listed at 9,557. That’s down from 9,710 students at the beginning of the school year in 2021. Executive...
St. Cloud Looking to Build New Fire Station, Training Facility
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud is looking at building a new fire station. The city council recently approved a contract for a study to build Fire Station 6 along with a Fire Training Facility. Fire Chief Matt Love says it would be built near the intersection of Highway 15 and...
Nominations Being Accepted for Public Safety Awards
ST. CLOUD -- The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation is accepting nominations for their Public Safety Awards. The awards recognizes the good work of first responders who serve communities in Benton, Sherburne and Stearns counties in Minnesota, and other advocates of public safety in the St. Cloud region. The...
St. Cloud in the Top 5 – But Not for Something Good
It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
4th Annual Rocktoberfest in St. Joseph this Saturday
ST. JOSEPH -- German heritage will be celebrated this weekend in downtown St. Joseph. The 4th annual Rocktoberfest is this Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until midnight. The festivities are being organized by the St. Joseph Booster Club with the money raised going to support the St. Joseph Catholic School. Spokesman...
Fraud: MN nonprofit receive 47 charges
MINNEAPOLIS -- The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged 47 defendants in what prosecutors are calling the largest COVID-19 Fraud Scheme in the nation. St. Anthony-based Feeding Our Future was a nonprofit organization participating in the Federal Child Nutrition Program. The company operated more than 250 sites throughout Minnesota and received almost $200 million in federal funds in 2021.
Demolition Work Begins on Old Cowboy Jack’s in Downtown St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- The demolition work has begun on the former Cowboy Jack's building in downtown St. Cloud. The bar and restaurant has been closed since February of 2020 after the arson fire next door destroyed the Press Bar building and severely damaged both the buildings that housed Cowboy Jack's.
Lane Shifts Coming on I-94 Bridge Project Near St. Cloud
ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP -- Lane changes are coming to a bridge repair project on Interstate 94 near St. Cloud. The bridge is between the Highway 23 interchange and Stearns County Road 138 just northwest of the Grande Depot. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says traffic will be moved to the...
Minnesotans Are The 2nd Most Generous In The U.S.
Most years, around this time with the holidays creeping up, people tend to be more generous than other times of the year but this year with inflation, there is an enormous amount of giving that needs to happen. Most of us are getting by, in spite of higher cost of living. But what about those that were just getting by before this inflation hit.
Majority of Minnesotans Want Legal Pot But Don’t Hold Your Breath
This week the governor of Wisconsin came out in favor of legalizing recreational cannabis and Minnesota's Governor Walz has also stated recently his support for recreational legalization. So, what's the holdup? Don't hold your breath (no pun intended) It seems the GOP controlled State Senate seems to know what's best for us all and that would be NO legalized recreational pot.
Another Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1500 block of 16th Street South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says it is a 2-door, tan colored, 2008 BMW 355 with Minnesota license GYW 399. Mages says it has a MTH sticker on the back with a crack on the driver's side bumper.
Issues Central Minnesotans Care About Heading Into the Midterms
The midterm election is less than 2 months away and WJON listeners on 2-Cent Tuesday weighed in on the issues that concern them the most. Listeners mentioned the following issues:. Crime, economy, immigration, and abortion. Some listeners identified themselves as members of a specific party and said they would plan...
Dry Conditions Impacting More of Minnesota
UNDATED -- The dry conditions are getting worse as we officially move into fall. The U.S. Drought Monitor's update Thursday says 42 percent of Minnesota is now abnormally dry including all of Stearns and Sherburne counties and the southern part of Benton county. The Moderate Drought is up to 15...
Waite Park Man Jailed for St. Cloud Burglary/Assault in August
ST. CLOUD -- Police have jailed a Waite Park man wanted for allegedly breaking into a St. Cloud apartment last month and threatening the caretaker with a knife. Twenty-year-old Abib Abdulahi Mohamed is charged with 2nd-degree burglary of a dwelling and 5th-degree assault. St. Cloud Police were called to an...
Appetite For Success? Volunteers Sought To Feed Hungry Minnesotans
How much have your grandparents done for you in your life? Both sets of my grandparents cared for me as a child, while my parents worked hard to provide for my brother and me. I learned so much from them; how to cook, how to clean, how to play Solitaire, Scrabble, and even how to read and write.
This Minnesota Company Put Up A Weird Statue At It’s World Headquarters
Take a moment to think of an object that unifies a family. Some might go with a Bible, others may pick something electronic like a TV, and others still might have an object that stands out to them/their family as a unifying object. What about the common fork? I mean we all eat, right? Maybe we don't always make it a habit of eating as a unit, but I'm sure you've got memories of eating as a family. One Minnesota company has taken the everyday object that is a fork, actually thousands of them, and turned it into a 25-foot-tall symbol of unity for not only its company but also the fork stands for the employees that work there. I'm talking about the one and only Minnesota-made Hormel Foods.
Charges Dropped Against Sauk Rapids Man Accused in Shooting
ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County prosecutors have dismissed the charges against a man accused of shooting another man behind the Lunds-Byerly's in St. Cloud. Twenty-two-year-old Daysean Lee was charged with drive-by shooting and 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The victim was shot in the face in February 2021. The...
MN Court Says COVID-19 Lockdowns Were Legal
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled against two businesses that stayed open during the COVID-19 lockdown. Norm’s Wayside in Buffalo and Mission Tavern in Merrifield filed an appeal after each business had its liquor license suspended for remaining open during the lockdown in 2020. Court records...
Panda Cares Foundation Awards $25,000 to Boys and Girls Clubs
ST. CLOUD -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota recently received $25,000 thanks to the Panda Cares Foundation. The purpose of the grant is to support in-person academic success programming at the Clubs, including: Project Learn, Power Hour, Summer Brain Gain and STEM programming. Vice President of Operations...
