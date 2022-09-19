ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MN

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

District 742 Announces Attendance

ST. CLOUD -- Attendance at District 742 schools is down, but only by 1%. At last night’s school board meeting, the total enrollment at all schools in District 742 was listed at 9,557. That’s down from 9,710 students at the beginning of the school year in 2021. Executive...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Nominations Being Accepted for Public Safety Awards

ST. CLOUD -- The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation is accepting nominations for their Public Safety Awards. The awards recognizes the good work of first responders who serve communities in Benton, Sherburne and Stearns counties in Minnesota, and other advocates of public safety in the St. Cloud region. The...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Joseph, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Saint Joseph, MN
96.7 The River

St. Cloud in the Top 5 – But Not for Something Good

It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

4th Annual Rocktoberfest in St. Joseph this Saturday

ST. JOSEPH -- German heritage will be celebrated this weekend in downtown St. Joseph. The 4th annual Rocktoberfest is this Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until midnight. The festivities are being organized by the St. Joseph Booster Club with the money raised going to support the St. Joseph Catholic School. Spokesman...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
96.7 The River

Fraud: MN nonprofit receive 47 charges

MINNEAPOLIS -- The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged 47 defendants in what prosecutors are calling the largest COVID-19 Fraud Scheme in the nation. St. Anthony-based Feeding Our Future was a nonprofit organization participating in the Federal Child Nutrition Program. The company operated more than 250 sites throughout Minnesota and received almost $200 million in federal funds in 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Mayor
96.7 The River

Minnesotans Are The 2nd Most Generous In The U.S.

Most years, around this time with the holidays creeping up, people tend to be more generous than other times of the year but this year with inflation, there is an enormous amount of giving that needs to happen. Most of us are getting by, in spite of higher cost of living. But what about those that were just getting by before this inflation hit.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Majority of Minnesotans Want Legal Pot But Don’t Hold Your Breath

This week the governor of Wisconsin came out in favor of legalizing recreational cannabis and Minnesota's Governor Walz has also stated recently his support for recreational legalization. So, what's the holdup? Don't hold your breath (no pun intended) It seems the GOP controlled State Senate seems to know what's best for us all and that would be NO legalized recreational pot.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Another Stolen Vehicle in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 1500 block of 16th Street South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says it is a 2-door, tan colored, 2008 BMW 355 with Minnesota license GYW 399. Mages says it has a MTH sticker on the back with a crack on the driver's side bumper.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
96.7 The River

Dry Conditions Impacting More of Minnesota

UNDATED -- The dry conditions are getting worse as we officially move into fall. The U.S. Drought Monitor's update Thursday says 42 percent of Minnesota is now abnormally dry including all of Stearns and Sherburne counties and the southern part of Benton county. The Moderate Drought is up to 15...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

This Minnesota Company Put Up A Weird Statue At It’s World Headquarters

Take a moment to think of an object that unifies a family. Some might go with a Bible, others may pick something electronic like a TV, and others still might have an object that stands out to them/their family as a unifying object. What about the common fork? I mean we all eat, right? Maybe we don't always make it a habit of eating as a unit, but I'm sure you've got memories of eating as a family. One Minnesota company has taken the everyday object that is a fork, actually thousands of them, and turned it into a 25-foot-tall symbol of unity for not only its company but also the fork stands for the employees that work there. I'm talking about the one and only Minnesota-made Hormel Foods.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

MN Court Says COVID-19 Lockdowns Were Legal

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled against two businesses that stayed open during the COVID-19 lockdown. Norm’s Wayside in Buffalo and Mission Tavern in Merrifield filed an appeal after each business had its liquor license suspended for remaining open during the lockdown in 2020. Court records...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Panda Cares Foundation Awards $25,000 to Boys and Girls Clubs

ST. CLOUD -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota recently received $25,000 thanks to the Panda Cares Foundation. The purpose of the grant is to support in-person academic success programming at the Clubs, including: Project Learn, Power Hour, Summer Brain Gain and STEM programming. Vice President of Operations...
CHARITIES
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy