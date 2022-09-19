ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

Crews ‘overshot’ Bayou St. John water levels before closing valves

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several Bayou St. John residents woke up to an unpleasant surprise Wednesday morning. Rising water levels in the bayou on Sept. 21 resulted in yards and properties alongside it flooding. “When water levels are low, FPA-East crews can either open valves to slowly let water into...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Orleans, LA
fox8live.com

Tulane 13-point favorites over Southern Miss

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Optimism is sky-high Uptown with the Tulane Green Wave sporting a 3-0 record. The Wave garnered national attention with their upset victory over Kansas State, and Las Vegas has no doubt taken notice. Tulane is currently a 13-point favorite over Southern Miss according to Caesars Sportsbook....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Hammond starts season 3-0 for first time since 2010-11

BOURG, La. (WVUE) - The Hammond Tornadoes find themselves in a position they haven’t been in quite some time. For the first time in 12 years, Hammond, now under head coach Dorsett Buckels, is off to a 3-0 start heading into District 6-5A. The Tors edged out South Terrebonne...
HAMMOND, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Caribbean
fox8live.com

Man killed in Michoud shooting, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive leaves a man dead, according to information from the NOPD. Shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 21) night, officers say they discovered a man on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Slidell apartment residents told to ‘shelter in place’, police say

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Residents that live in apartment complexes on Spartan Drive in Slidell were told to ‘shelter in place’ Wednesday (Sept. 21) morning. Police say that an incident occurred at the Canterbury and The Lofts apartments across the street from Salmen High School. Police said that...
SLIDELL, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot in Treme as result of customer dispute at tire shop

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early Wednesday (Sept. 21) morning, a man was shot and killed in the Treme, according to information from the NOPD. Police say they received a call about the shooting around 3:40 a.m. at the intersection of North Claiborne Ave. and Esplanade Ave. Upon arriving on the scene, police say they discovered the victim had suffered from an apparent gunshot to his abdomen. Shortly after, EMS services declared the victim dead, police say.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

NOPD putting more officers on patrol, hiring civilians for non-emergencies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says every district will soon have more officers on the street. Ferguson announced his new deployment plan that will go into effect on Sunday. He says 75 or more officers will be on patrol, including officers currently in administrative positions in investigative units.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy