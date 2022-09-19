Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
fox8live.com
Discovery of nesting sea turtles could make the case for restoring a Louisiana island chain
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Scientists visiting the Chandeleur Islands recently discovered more evidence of sea turtles, following a surprising nesting season on Louisiana’s most remote spot 75 miles east of New Orleans. Last June, state biologists looking for evidence of sea turtles spotted 53 turtle crawls, the trails in...
fox8live.com
Crews ‘overshot’ Bayou St. John water levels before closing valves
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several Bayou St. John residents woke up to an unpleasant surprise Wednesday morning. Rising water levels in the bayou on Sept. 21 resulted in yards and properties alongside it flooding. “When water levels are low, FPA-East crews can either open valves to slowly let water into...
fox8live.com
New Orleans curbside collection contracts finalized, new garbage companies selected
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many New Orleans residents will have new garbage collection service in less than two months, but some are frustrated with the service being provided under existing contracts. Along streets in the Seventh Ward on Tuesday (Sept. 20), trash could be seen piled in front of houses.
fox8live.com
New Orleans tourism leaders concerned, yet optimistic as city becomes ‘murder capital’ of U.S.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As New Orleans overtakes St. Louis to become the deadliest city per capita in America, tourism leaders say they’re concerned but remain optimistic about the future. Kelly Schulz of New Orleans & Co. says the national headlines make it harder to sell the city. “We...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox8live.com
Organizers want to break stigma linked to N.O. East, take matters into their own hands to clean up neglect
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Neighbors in New Orleans East said they’re fed up with the ‘bad rap’ the community receives from crime, and some have taken matters into their own hands to restore years of neglect. A team of residents and volunteers worked to beautify Bundy Road,...
fox8live.com
Tulane 13-point favorites over Southern Miss
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Optimism is sky-high Uptown with the Tulane Green Wave sporting a 3-0 record. The Wave garnered national attention with their upset victory over Kansas State, and Las Vegas has no doubt taken notice. Tulane is currently a 13-point favorite over Southern Miss according to Caesars Sportsbook....
fox8live.com
Hammond starts season 3-0 for first time since 2010-11
BOURG, La. (WVUE) - The Hammond Tornadoes find themselves in a position they haven’t been in quite some time. For the first time in 12 years, Hammond, now under head coach Dorsett Buckels, is off to a 3-0 start heading into District 6-5A. The Tors edged out South Terrebonne...
fox8live.com
Coach Kelly looking for ‘persistence and consistency’ with his Tigers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU’s SEC opener against Mississippi State got off to a bumpy start. The Purple and Gold trailed 13-0, but closed the contest on a 31-3 run. It was quite an impressive victory, but now the question is, can they continue to do it week-after-week. “But...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox8live.com
New Orleans realtors ask state insurance commissioner to delay requested Louisiana Citizens rate hike
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans realtors are asking state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon to delay approval of a requested 63 percent rate hike for more than 100,000 homeowners who have policies with Louisiana Citizens, the state’s insurer of last resort. “It affects affordability,” said Cody Caudill of Keller...
fox8live.com
Man killed in Michoud shooting, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive leaves a man dead, according to information from the NOPD. Shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 21) night, officers say they discovered a man on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
fox8live.com
New Orleans-area businesses finding workers in short supply, despite higher wages
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gerard Trentacoste, who manages the Elizabeth’s clothing store on Metairie Road, said finding the latest fashions and accessories or the customers to buy them isn’t the shop’s biggest issue. He says it is a shortage of workers. “It’s been very difficult to find...
fox8live.com
Slidell apartment residents told to ‘shelter in place’, police say
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Residents that live in apartment complexes on Spartan Drive in Slidell were told to ‘shelter in place’ Wednesday (Sept. 21) morning. Police say that an incident occurred at the Canterbury and The Lofts apartments across the street from Salmen High School. Police said that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox8live.com
Councilman Oliver Thomas’ niece seriously injured in Plum Orchard double shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The niece of a New Orleans councilman has become one of the city’s latest victims of gun violence. One woman is dead and another was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in the Plum Orchard neighborhood of New Orleans East, police said Tuesday (Sept. 20) afternoon.
fox8live.com
Louisiana realtors asking to halt proposed 63% insurance premium increase
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Realtors across New Orleans are asking for the state’s insurance provider of last resort to halt a proposed increase in home insurance premiums. Earlier this month, Louisiana Citizens filed to increase insurance premiums on new or renewed residential policies by 63%. In a statement, the...
fox8live.com
New Orleans mayor’s salary could be docked over first-class flight upgrades
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council will consider docking Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s salary in 2023 if she does not pay back tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars spent upgrading overseas flights. Mayor Cantrell has faced national scrutiny since she told Fox 8′s Andres Fuentes on Sept....
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot in Treme as result of customer dispute at tire shop
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early Wednesday (Sept. 21) morning, a man was shot and killed in the Treme, according to information from the NOPD. Police say they received a call about the shooting around 3:40 a.m. at the intersection of North Claiborne Ave. and Esplanade Ave. Upon arriving on the scene, police say they discovered the victim had suffered from an apparent gunshot to his abdomen. Shortly after, EMS services declared the victim dead, police say.
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot Monday night on I-10 in New Orleans East, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man died after being shot Monday night (Sept. 19) on Interstate 10 in the Pines Village area of New Orleans East, police said. According to the NOPD, the victim was on westbound I-10 near the Chef Menteur Highway on-ramp when he was shot just after 9 p.m.
fox8live.com
NOPD putting more officers on patrol, hiring civilians for non-emergencies
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says every district will soon have more officers on the street. Ferguson announced his new deployment plan that will go into effect on Sunday. He says 75 or more officers will be on patrol, including officers currently in administrative positions in investigative units.
fox8live.com
Deaths from Fentanyl overdose prompt Sen. Bill Cassidy to seek tougher penalties for drug dealers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Overdose deaths from Fentanyl have prompted U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana to push for a new law to charge drug dealers with federal felony murder if they sell the drug and someone dies as a result of using it. Local communities are seeing increases in...
fox8live.com
Man given maximum sentence for killing 9-year-old in drunken rear-end crash in Gretna
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wendell Lachney, accused of killing 9-year-old Abigail Douglas in a drunken crash, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in Jefferson Parish court on Tuesday (Sept. 20) and was sentenced to the maximum of 30 years in prison. Lachney, 58, will also serve five years probation for negligent...
Comments / 0