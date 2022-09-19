Neither the author, Michelle Jones, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Ethereum’s Merge has been touted as one of the most important events in the history of cryptocurrency, and apparently, crypto hedge funds have taken note. The Financial Times reported that placing bets about the future of ether around the Merge had become “one of the most crowded trades in crypto history.”

