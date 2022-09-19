Read full article on original website
Microstrategy Bought 301 BTC at an Average Price of $19,851 in the Bear Market
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. MicroStrategy purchased 301 Bitcoins (BTC) for roughly $6 million between August 2 and September 19, according to the firm’s filings. The latest purchase takes MicroStrategy’s total BTC holdings to nearly 130,000 bitcoins, with a total purchase price of $3.98 billion.
How Crypto Hedge Funds Bet On Ether Price Movements Around The Merge
Neither the author, Michelle Jones, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Ethereum’s Merge has been touted as one of the most important events in the history of cryptocurrency, and apparently, crypto hedge funds have taken note. The Financial Times reported that placing bets about the future of ether around the Merge had become “one of the most crowded trades in crypto history.”
Binance Trading Volume Now Larger than the Next 13 Biggest Exchanges Combined
Neither the author, Ruholamin Haqshanas, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Crypto exchange Binance has seen a massive surge in trading volume since the start of the bear market, particularly after the platform removed trading fees for BTC and ETH pairs. Now, for the first time, Binance commands a market share that transcends the aggregated volumes of the next 13 crypto exchanges.
Banks Unlikely to Finance Cryptos Which JP’s Dimon Likens to “Ponzi Schemes”
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. On Wednesday, September 21st, CEOs of major Wall Street banks came to Washington to testify before the House Financial Services Committee. Some of the big names present include Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan Chase, Charlie Scharf of Wells Fargo, and Brian Moynihan of Bank of America.
Cryptocurrency Lobby Group Submits “Friend of Court” Brief in XRP Lawsuit
Neither the author, Ruholamin Haqshanas, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Chamber of Digital Commerce (CDC), an American advocacy group that promotes blockchain technology, has submitted an amicus curiae brief (literally “friend of the court”) in the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple Labs. The move came after Judge Analisa Torres granted the cryptocurrency lobby group a motion for leave to file the brief.
FTX and Binance Bid $50M on Voyager as its Creditor’s Twitter Disappears
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. On Tuesday, September 20th, it was reported that FTX and Binance are going head to head in the struggle to buy Voyager Digital. On the same day, the Twitter account of the bankrupt crypto lender’s creditor committee got suspended.
