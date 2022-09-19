ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Student spent £2MILLION on lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after bank accidentally gave her unlimited overdraft

A STUDENT spent a whopping £2million on a lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after her bank accidentally gave her an unlimited overdraft. Christine Jiaxin Lee, who was studying in Australia at the time, also splashed out on pricey apartment, while hiding chunks of the money by transferring around £2500 a pop into secret bank accounts.
Robb Report

This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon

What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
The Independent

Netherlands lifts travel ban on unvaccinated British visitors, while Hong Kong may ease Covid rules

The Netherlands has become the last major western European nation to lift its ban on British travellers not regarded as fully vaccinated against Covid.Until this weekend, visitors from outside the EU were only allowed to travel to Amsterdam and the rest of the country if they had completed a course of jabs in the past 270 days, or had subsequently received a booster at any time.But the government suddenly dropped the requirement, citing “the current epidemiological situation in the Netherlands”.A statement from the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport said: “The Dutch government has decided to lift the EU entry...
Time Out Global

Spain’s new high-speed train will link Barcelona and Madrid for just €18

Fans of European rail travel are having an absolute bonanza this week. Yesterday we reported on France’s new high-speed trains, which will zoom from Paris to the Riviera in four-and-a-half hours. And now there’s news from Spain too: a new high-speed train service that will link the country’s two greatest cities – Barcelona and Madrid – for the unbelievably low price of €18 (£16, €18).
Time Out Global

Malaysia is the latest country to launch a ‘digital nomad’ visa

Ever fancied living and working in Malaysia? Living it up in a snazzy Kuala Lumpur high rise, chilling out in a Penang beachside resort or packing up your laptop and heading for the lush Cameron Highlands? Well, here’s your chance. Malaysia is the latest country to launch a ‘digital nomad’ visa for remote workers – and it’ll be one of the most accessible schemes in the world.
The Independent

Europe’s most beautiful scenic railway routes revealed

A railway route in the UK tops the list of 1,400 train travellers’ favourite journeys in Europe.In a survey conducted by Which?, the respondents were asked to rate their favourite rail journeys across seven categories: scenery, comfort, facilities, cleanliness, food and drink, service and value.The one that went full steam ahead of the rest is a coastal route in North Wales, operated by Ffestiniog Railway. As well as topping the rankings, Wales dominated the top 10 with three routes on the list. Switzerland also had three listings, including one that came in joint-second place and one in third.Norway’s Bergen Railway...
travelnoire.com

Mexico Has Already Welcomed Over 36 Million International Tourists in 2022 So Far

Mexico has already welcomed 36 million international tourists so far this year. Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués, recently announced that country welcomed over 36 million international visitors between January and July of this year. The North American country has a vast range of tourist hotspots which have helped bolster tourism.
