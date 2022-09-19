Read full article on original website
Related
I went to an all-inclusive resort in Mexico with my family of 6 instead of going on a cruise. It was more memorable and cost half the price.
Insider's writer has cruised on Princess, Carnival, and Disney, but thought an all-inclusive Mexico resort was cheaper for a big suite and more to do.
A Luxury Cruise Ship Will Allow Residents to Permanently Live At Sea. See Inside Its 237-Square-Foot Studios Selling for $1 Million.
Storylines is making a residential cruise ship to travel around the world nonstop starting in 2025. Homes aboard the MV Narrative start at about $1 million for a studio apartment with a Murphy bed. See what it'll be like living in the $1 million home at sea. For a cool...
CNBC
This family left the U.S. and bought an apartment in Portugal for $534,000—look inside their 400-year-old home
In 2015, my wife Noki, daughter Evie and I took a vacation to Lisbon, Portugal. We immediately fell in love with the beautiful weather, the rattle of cable cars, and the most welcoming people that we'd ever met while traveling. At the time, we were living near Washington D.C. I'd...
I'm an American who visited Dubai for the first time. Here are 11 things I wish I knew before I went.
When I visited Dubai for the first time in January, there were some things I wish I knew beforehand. The weather in January was amazing so I think the winter season is definitely the time to visit. The city is bigger than I expected, so I'd recommend hiring a guide...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Student spent £2MILLION on lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after bank accidentally gave her unlimited overdraft
A STUDENT spent a whopping £2million on a lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after her bank accidentally gave her an unlimited overdraft. Christine Jiaxin Lee, who was studying in Australia at the time, also splashed out on pricey apartment, while hiding chunks of the money by transferring around £2500 a pop into secret bank accounts.
This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon
What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
Marriott announces 2 new hotel credit cards, plus changes to its luxury card
Marriott added two brand-new credit cards to its already existing family of cards, and also made changes to its top-end luxury credit card. But are the changes and new cards worth the annual fees?
msn.com
Marriott Now Offers Its First All-Inclusive Luxury Resort — Here’s Its Destination
Travel is booming in 2022. Now that pandemic restrictions are easing and people are becoming more comfortable venturing out of their homes with the protection offered by vaccines, many are hitting the road — and spending big on trips. Find: 8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret. According to Luxury...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Netherlands lifts travel ban on unvaccinated British visitors, while Hong Kong may ease Covid rules
The Netherlands has become the last major western European nation to lift its ban on British travellers not regarded as fully vaccinated against Covid.Until this weekend, visitors from outside the EU were only allowed to travel to Amsterdam and the rest of the country if they had completed a course of jabs in the past 270 days, or had subsequently received a booster at any time.But the government suddenly dropped the requirement, citing “the current epidemiological situation in the Netherlands”.A statement from the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport said: “The Dutch government has decided to lift the EU entry...
Time Out Global
Spain’s new high-speed train will link Barcelona and Madrid for just €18
Fans of European rail travel are having an absolute bonanza this week. Yesterday we reported on France’s new high-speed trains, which will zoom from Paris to the Riviera in four-and-a-half hours. And now there’s news from Spain too: a new high-speed train service that will link the country’s two greatest cities – Barcelona and Madrid – for the unbelievably low price of €18 (£16, €18).
Time Out Global
It's confirmed – Japan to allow visa-free entry for individual travellers from October 11
Fantastic news to end the week – Japan has announced that it will resume visa-free entry for individual travellers from October 11. It will also be lifting its cap on travellers allowed to enter the country. With today's announcement, travellers will no longer need to book flights and accommodation...
Time Out Global
Malaysia is the latest country to launch a ‘digital nomad’ visa
Ever fancied living and working in Malaysia? Living it up in a snazzy Kuala Lumpur high rise, chilling out in a Penang beachside resort or packing up your laptop and heading for the lush Cameron Highlands? Well, here’s your chance. Malaysia is the latest country to launch a ‘digital nomad’ visa for remote workers – and it’ll be one of the most accessible schemes in the world.
ASIA・
Europe’s most beautiful scenic railway routes revealed
A railway route in the UK tops the list of 1,400 train travellers’ favourite journeys in Europe.In a survey conducted by Which?, the respondents were asked to rate their favourite rail journeys across seven categories: scenery, comfort, facilities, cleanliness, food and drink, service and value.The one that went full steam ahead of the rest is a coastal route in North Wales, operated by Ffestiniog Railway. As well as topping the rankings, Wales dominated the top 10 with three routes on the list. Switzerland also had three listings, including one that came in joint-second place and one in third.Norway’s Bergen Railway...
travelnoire.com
Mexico Has Already Welcomed Over 36 Million International Tourists in 2022 So Far
Mexico has already welcomed 36 million international tourists so far this year. Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués, recently announced that country welcomed over 36 million international visitors between January and July of this year. The North American country has a vast range of tourist hotspots which have helped bolster tourism.
Company loses bid to recover payout for Dubai hotel fire
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — An insurance company that was ordered to pay more than a billion dirhams in damages for a 2015 New Year’s Eve fire in Dubai has lost a civil lawsuit that it filed to try and recover the money. Two years...
Couple Splurges on Lavish Vacation After Bank Mistakenly Deposits Millions Into Account
In April 2009, Hui "Leo" Gao and his then-girlfriend Kara Hurring became a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde after Gao's bank accidentally deposited millions of dollars into his account. According to the The Mirror, the bank error happened after Gao was approved for nearly $60,000 in overdraft protection for his struggling...
Comments / 0