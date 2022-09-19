Read full article on original website
Related
Rio Grande Sun
City Discusses Trash Issues with Waste Authority
Española City Council met with the North Central Solid Waste Authority on Sept. 15 to hold the emergency special meeting that the council requested via the official notice sent out on Sept. 12. Following the route changes and trash pickup failures, the two parties met to discuss the problems and a possible solution.
ladailypost.com
County Customer Service Fair Is back For 2022
In appreciation for their customers and in observance of national Customer Service Week, the staff of the Los Alamos County Customer Care Center will host its annual customer service fair Wednesday, Oct. 5. The event is 1-3 p.m. in the lobby of the Los Alamos County Municipal Building at 1000...
Albuquerque city officials approve new council district boundaries
City Councilors have settled on new boundaries for Albuquerque’s city council districts. The biggest change comes after population growth in far northwest Albuquerque outpaced other districts in the last decades. The new map moves some neighborhoods north of Montano, from district five down into west side district one. It also moves a piece west of […]
ladailypost.com
N3B Awards Subcontracts To Three Small Businesses To Support Environmental Remediation At Los Alamos
A Newport News Nuclear BWXT-Los Alamos (N3B) employee collects a soil sample for analysis of potential contaminants associated with historical operations at LANL. N3B recently awarded $120 million in subcontracts for its work investigating and, as necessary, remediating potentially contaminated sites in canyon watersheds around LANL. Courtesy/DOE. DOE News:. As...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kunm.org
Protest seeks to overturn state's ban on rent control
Heylin Payaso and her daughter Kalisia spoke out about the struggles of being homeless and how hard it was to get an apartment at the protest on Monday. Albuquerque rents have risen more than 40% since March 2020, according to a report from Apartment List. But implementing rent control is not an option because there’s a statewide ban. Advocates came together Monday pushing for a reversal.
Legendary author Rudolfo Anaya on banning books
Ten years ago, Bless Me, Ultima was being pulled from the shelves in Arizona classrooms as Tucson’s Mexican American Studies program was dismantled. I was a reporter at Albuquerque’s now defunct alt-weekly. In our rundown brick office, I pulled out the city’s actual phone book. The big old paper version was already like a thing from a museum, but someone had delivered a bunch of them to our office. My colleagues were using them as booster seats if their chairs were a little broken.
santafe.com
Tesuque Village Market | Heating It Up
You have to love a place that feels like a destination but takes just minutes to reach from the heart of Santa Fe. The popular Tesuque Village Market is one of those spots. It sits on a corner in what the locals call greater downtown Tesuque, where the only other businesses are a gallery and another restaurant. The market’s a rustic charmer, a bright and funky mix of Southwestern and Mexican style, that feels like a little vacation break. You might see a horse “parked” out front, or some great vintage truck, and probably guys selling ristras or wood carvings. The bathrooms here may be the only ones around with a sign asking that you not graffiti the Mary and Baby Jesus wallpaper.
ladailypost.com
N3B Los Alamos Awards Millions In Subcontracts To Support Soil Remediation At LANL
N3B Los Alamos recently awarded subcontracts to three small environmental firms that will assist in accelerating the investigation of and, if necessary, remediation of soil contaminated from historical Los Alamos National Laboratory operations. In addition to being well-seasoned in environmental remediation, the companies align with the federal government’s goal to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ladailypost.com
LAPS Board Holding Hybrid Meeting Thursday Sept. 22
The Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) board will meet in-person 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 at Pinon School, 90 Grand Canyon Dr., White Rock and virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: Sept. 22, 2022 Board Meeting Agenda. Find the...
rrobserver.com
A man, a plan and a Garman
Say you’re 66 and freshly retired and living in Rio Rancho. If you’re Terry Gates, you embark on a mission to walk (almost) every street in the city. Maybe you’ve seen a stranger striding around your cul-de-sac or up and down your street, and he doesn’t look familiar. It could be Gates, although he expects this epic adventure to end sometime this month.
corralescomment.com
Letter to the Editor: Trickle Down Balloons
Submitted by By Scott Kominiak, Corrales resident and balloonist. If you’d like to submit a Letter to the Editor, please email editor@corralescomment.com. On behalf of the Albuquerque area ballooning community, I want to say thanks for the good press. Unfortunately, on a national level, we only seem to make the news when unfortunate incidents occur.
rrobserver.com
Richmond American building second community in Rio Rancho, more are on the way
RIO RANCHO — Richmond American Homes of New Mexico is building a second community in Rio Rancho. And it’s just the beginning. “We will have additional communities in Rio Rancho late this year and early next year with more in the pipeline after that,” said David Newell, division president, New Mexico. “We are also actively working on projects in other municipalities as well with timelines TBD.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRQE News 13
Joy Junction: Offering a helping hand to homeless
Giving a hand up to the homeless through Christian ministry. That’s what has driven Joy Junction since 1986. Founded by the late Dr. Jeremy Reynaldo, Joy Junction serves the homeless in Albuquerque and surrounding areas by providing temporary and emergency housing for individuals and families. With a firm belief in rehabilitation through ministry, the non-profit offers the Christ in Power program. The nine-month ministry aims to give practical tools for rehabilitation to its participants with a faith-based emphasis.
Full Interview: Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller on the city’s homeless problem
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is among Albuquerque’s biggest issues. While many have pointed to Coronado Park as evidence of the city’s struggle to address homelessness, there are some changes on the horizon that could make a big difference in the problem, according to Mayor Tim Keller. This week on KRQE News 13’s New Mexico News […]
Albuquerque announces day of cleanup before Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque has declared a day of citywide cleanup to happen each year just before visitors descend on the city for Balloon Fiesta. Monday night the city proclaimed the last Saturday of each September “Imagine ABQ Day.” The initiative organized by Albuquerque Fire Rescue and other community partners encourages members of […]
Disappearance of Albuquerque Navajo woman to be featured on series
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The story of a missing Native woman from Albuquerque will be featured on a national broadcast. Investigation Discovery will highlight the disappearance of Pepita Redhair on “Disappeared” Wednesday night. Redhair vanished in March 2020 after her mother dropped her off at her boyfriend’s house. Investigators say there is no evidence the boyfriend is […]
Albuquerque health insurance company now home to 120K bees
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque health insurance company is the new home to two colonies of bees. 120,000 bees are now abuzz at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico headquarters near Ballon Fiesta Park. The bees will collect nectar and help pollinate local flowers and crops in the metro. The honey they produced […]
KOAT 7
State announces auto theft deterrent program for registered Balloon Fiesta participants
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Office of the Superintendent of Insurance along with other state and local law enforcement agencies will be providing auto theft prevention services at the 50th Balloon Fiesta. The Auto Theft Prevention Authority of the OSI will be launching a GPS monitoring service for registered...
rrobserver.com
UNM Health holds drive-through and walk-in clinics in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque
Experts say this year’s flu season has already been a strange one. For more on times and dates click here. 9 AM – 2 PM 9 yrs + UNM Sandoval Regional Medical. 9 AM – 2 PM 6 mo.+ UNM Health Family Health Grande. Clinic. 1790 Grande...
KOAT 7
How prayers and walks are changing native communities for the better
TEEC NOS POS, Ariz. — A Navajo woman is bringing awareness to her own community. All regarding an unspoken topic for many Native American families. "When I was growing up, I really didn't see much of what I see now," said Martina Maryboy, an advocate for missing and murdered indigenous people.
Comments / 0