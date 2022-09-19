Read full article on original website
ladailypost.com
N3B Awards Subcontracts To Three Small Businesses To Support Environmental Remediation At Los Alamos
A Newport News Nuclear BWXT-Los Alamos (N3B) employee collects a soil sample for analysis of potential contaminants associated with historical operations at LANL. N3B recently awarded $120 million in subcontracts for its work investigating and, as necessary, remediating potentially contaminated sites in canyon watersheds around LANL. Courtesy/DOE. DOE News:. As...
ladailypost.com
N3B Los Alamos Awards Millions In Subcontracts To Support Soil Remediation At LANL
N3B Los Alamos recently awarded subcontracts to three small environmental firms that will assist in accelerating the investigation of and, if necessary, remediation of soil contaminated from historical Los Alamos National Laboratory operations. In addition to being well-seasoned in environmental remediation, the companies align with the federal government’s goal to...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos-Based UbiQD And SICPA Expand Partnership On Anti-Counterfeit Security Inks
Quantum dot ink solution emitting an orange glow under ultraviolet excitation. Courtesy/UbiQD. Newly developed quantum dot based security features present unique properties to combat counterfeiting and strengthen security applications. Los Alamos, NM and Lausanne, Switzerland—UbiQD, Inc., a New Mexico-based nanotechnology company, and SICPA SA, a Swiss technology company and market...
ladailypost.com
Scene Of DPU Crews Fixing Water Leak On 40th Street
Scene of Los Alamos County Department of Public Utilities water crews begin digging up a leaking water pipe this morning on 40th Street near Diamond Drive in North Community. While repairs are underway, a portion of 40th Street is expected to be closed to through traffic until approximately 4 p.m. today. Signs warning motorists of the road closure are placed at the corner of Diamond Drive and 40th Street as well as at Sycamore Street. Traffic in the neighborhood will be restricted to only those residents who live on that stretch of road. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
County Customer Service Fair Is back For 2022
In appreciation for their customers and in observance of national Customer Service Week, the staff of the Los Alamos County Customer Care Center will host its annual customer service fair Wednesday, Oct. 5. The event is 1-3 p.m. in the lobby of the Los Alamos County Municipal Building at 1000...
ladailypost.com
AFT New Mexico & Taos Federation of United School Employees React To Violent Incident At Taos High School
TAOS – American Federation of Teachers New Mexico President Whitney Holland and Taos Federation of United School Employees (TFUSE) President Francis Hahn, issued the following statements:. “It is with deep sadness that members of TFUSE and the larger Taos education community learned of a violent incident (stabbing) involving a...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Mountaineers Hybrid Meeting To Feature James Hunter & Beth Cortright’s 2022 Expedition To Morocco
Mount Toubkal, the highest peak in northern Africa, Morocco and the Atlas Mountains (13,665 feet). Toubkal is an ultra-prominent peak, the highest for more than 1,200 miles in any direction. Courtesy/Mountaineers. Mountaineers News:. The Sept. 27 Mountaineers meeting will be in-person, with a hybrid adjunct. The presentation will feature James...
ladailypost.com
Traffic Alert: Two Vehicle Crash On Pajarito Road
There is a two vehicle crash on Pajarito Road near mile marker # 5. There is one injury and Los Alamos Police (offiers) and Centerra are on scene to investigate and conduct traffic control. Police caution motorists to avoid the area if possible or use caution.
ladailypost.com
Michigan Man Arrested For Stabbing Taos HS Student
Brandon McMillan charged in stabbing of Taos High School student. On Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at around 4:30 p.m., the New Mexico State Police Uniform Bureau in Taos responded to Taos High School in reference to a stabbing victim. The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was called to investigate...
ladailypost.com
Missing Endangered Runaway: Jadis Gutierrez Of Hernandez
ESPAÑOLA — The following is information for the distribution of a Missing Endangered Runaway Advisory. The New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jadis Gutierrez, a Hispanic female, 15-year-old, 5’4” tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
ladailypost.com
Lensic Opens Season With Back-To-Back Shows Oct. 6-7
SANTA FE — The Lensic Performing Arts Center launches its new season of Lensic Presents with two back-to-back shows. The iconic funk and soul band Tower of Power kicks things off with a night of horn-blasting hits at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6. Acclaimed Canadian folk band The Wailin’ Jennys will perform their dreamy, heartfelt melodies at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7.
