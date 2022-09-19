Scene of Los Alamos County Department of Public Utilities water crews begin digging up a leaking water pipe this morning on 40th Street near Diamond Drive in North Community. While repairs are underway, a portion of 40th Street is expected to be closed to through traffic until approximately 4 p.m. today. Signs warning motorists of the road closure are placed at the corner of Diamond Drive and 40th Street as well as at Sycamore Street. Traffic in the neighborhood will be restricted to only those residents who live on that stretch of road. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO