Romeo’s Agility Powder by Ziggy Marley Apawthecary
One Farm offers Romeo’s Agility Powder by Ziggy Marley Apawthecary. It is designed to prolong dogs’ agility, reduce inflammation, and support their overall health and wellness. Available with 175mg organic hemp extract or without, the product is designed to help reduce inflammation in the joints. The powder can be sprinkled atop any food, or even rehydrated and added to food for a bonus moisture-added treat. It is made from USDA-certified, organic whole-plant ingredients, including organic turmeric, organic functional mushrooms and organic cannabidiol (CBD). The product is handcrafted in Colorado.
Snowflake Pattern Walkee Paws Outdoor Boot Leggings
Walkee Paws offers Walkee Paws Outdoor Boot Leggings in a snowflake pattern. They are designed to keep dogs’ paws safe during cold winter walks. Their “better bootie” design, featuring waterproof rubber soles and grippies, gives pets traction on wet and slippery sidewalks, and shields their sensitive paw pads from harsh road salt and other ice-melting chemicals. The leggings are easy to put on and stay on with patented over-the-back connectors.
Mars’ Pet Food Brands Are Now Available for Same-Day Delivery
Mars has partnered with Instacart, making its entire portfolio of more than 40 Mars food, treats, ice cream and pet food brands are now available for same-day delivery through Instacart. “At Mars we are consumer obsessed and know today’s savvy consumers are shopping on digital platforms like Instacart for choice,...
Bright Planet Pet Partners with Central Pet Distribution
Bright Planet Pet has inked a new distribution contract with Central Pet Distribution to further meet the demand of vegan, sustainable plant based dog treats. The new distribution partnership will increase product availability to independent and regional pet specialty stores across the United States, company officials said. The brand also...
