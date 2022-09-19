One Farm offers Romeo’s Agility Powder by Ziggy Marley Apawthecary. It is designed to prolong dogs’ agility, reduce inflammation, and support their overall health and wellness. Available with 175mg organic hemp extract or without, the product is designed to help reduce inflammation in the joints. The powder can be sprinkled atop any food, or even rehydrated and added to food for a bonus moisture-added treat. It is made from USDA-certified, organic whole-plant ingredients, including organic turmeric, organic functional mushrooms and organic cannabidiol (CBD). The product is handcrafted in Colorado.

